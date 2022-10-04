Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
See time-lapse progress of Sherwin-Williams’ downtown global headquarters and its Brecksville research and development center (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Sherwin-Williams on Thursday released two videos showing progress of its global headquarters in downtown Cleveland and its research and development center in Brecksville. The downtown headquarters at West Third Street and Superior Avenue just off Public Square will be 36 stories high, making it the fourth-highest building...
Ohio Court rules police chief ‘shouldn’t have been fired’
The Trumbull County Common Pleas Court has overturned the termination of former Newton Falls Police Chief Gene Fixler.
whbc.com
Canton Council Annexes Former K-Mart Property With Development Plans
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s future promise for the long-vacant K-Mart building and empty parking lot at Route 62 and Harmont Avenue NE. The Plain Township parcel now becomes part of the city via annexation, with specific plans for at least a part of the property.
wtuz.com
Third Quarter Crash Report in Tuscarawas County
Nick McWilliams reporting – The Tuscarawas County Health Department Safe Communities program has announced the latest crash statistics from the most recent quarter. Running from the beginning of July to the end of September, a total of 517 crashes were investigated in Tuscarawas County, two of which led to fatalities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Farm and Dairy
5+/- Acres with cabin and misc.
PRIVATE SETTING – WOODED – MILLWOOD TWP. – GUERNSEY COUNTY – OHIO. DIRECTIONS: From I-77 – Use Exit #37 (Senecaville Lake Exit), go East on St. Rt. 313, follow for 7.71 miles, stay straight onto Meadowlark Rd., follow for 1.57 miles, turn right onto New Cottengen Rd./CR 472, follow for 1.22 miles, turn left onto Frankfort Rd./CR 75, follow for .64 miles to auction site. Signs will be posted.
Meet the man that released dozens of exotic animals to the people of this quiet Ohio city
18 Bengal tigers, 17 lions and eight bears were released to the public of Zanesville, Ohio. In an online post published on October 6, the post of the ‘Zanesville Massacre’ was posted detailing the events that transpired that fateful day. The post has received over 7000 upvotes and nearly 500 comments. So, what is the ‘Zanesville Massacre’?
wtuz.com
Area Fire Departments Host Open Houses
Mary Alice Reporting – Fire Prevention Week runs October 9th through the 15th and local fire departments will provide resources during an open house. The week started in 1922 and to mark the 100th anniversary, this year’s campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape”, is educating everyone about the simple action of creating an escape plan known to all in the home.
wtuz.com
Ohio U.S. Senate Candidate Visiting Tuscarawas County
Nick McWilliams reporting – A GOP candidate has two scheduled stops in Tuscarawas County this month. U.S. Senate hopeful J.D. Vance is scheduled to be at the Tuscarawas County Republican Headquarters on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Vance will also take part in a lunch fundraiser at the Kimble Company on October 24th from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
RELATED PEOPLE
whbc.com
$4.25 Million Stark Jury Award in Malpractice Case
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A $4.25 million jury award in a Stark County medical malpractice case. The husband of the late Amber Ohler has been awarded that amount, claiming that former Mercy Medical Doctor Shyam Bhakta failed to follow proper protocol during a catheter procedure back in November of 2018.
Woman stabbed in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Jefferson County 911 confirms that a woman was stabbed in that county on Thursday. The woman showed up injured at a Big Lots store in Wintersville. She was not stabbed at the store, though. The victim was transported to Trinity West Hospital. The Wintersville Police Department is handling the investigation. […]
wtuz.com
Evelyn Margaret Mathey – October 6, 2022
Evelyn Margaret Mathey, age 91, formerly of Mineral City and Magnolia, died Thursday, October 6, 2022, in Park Village Health Care Center at Dover. Born in Mineral City, on October 30, 1930, Evelyn was the daughter of the late Julius C. and Margaret McDougall Mathey. A lifelong resident of the...
wtuz.com
News Brief: Alternative Fuel Event, Dover Light & Power gets Safety Award, Tour May 4th Center at Kent State
~ Dover Light & Power received an AMP Safety Award—Generation in recognition of no time lost due to reportable accidents or injuries over the past year. The City of Dover was honored with this achievement at the 2022 American Municipal Power (AMP) Annual Conference. Dover Light & Power also...
IN THIS ARTICLE
These 22 Akron restaurants had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
AKRON, Ohio - Here are the Akron restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 406 of the nearly 767 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Akron cited were found to...
Ohio men allegedly used money from drug activity at West Virginia casino to gamble
Two Cleveland, Ohio men are facing money laundering charges, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Robert Jermele Atkinson, 41, and Micah A. Atkinson, 26, were indicted today on charges involving money laundering. Robert is accused of gambling proceeds from illegal drug activity at Mountaineer Casino in Hancock County and elsewhere, beginning in 2020. According to […]
wtuz.com
DiAnne A. Carpenter Reece – October 2, 2022
DiAnne A. Carpenter Reece, a lifelong and active member of the New Philadelphia community, died peacefully October 2, 2022. She will be affectionately remembered for her love of family and friends, sense of humor, zest for life, and laugh recognized by all who knew her. DiAnne was born on St. Patrick’s Day in 1937, she was proud of her Irish roots that go back to her great-grandparents.
Car flips into woods on SR 5 in Trumbull County
Crews were called to a rollover crash where a car flipped into the woods at the State Route 5 turnpike overpass in Newton Falls Friday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wadsworth elementary students petition to change trick or treat date
Trick or treating is an annual tradition in Wadsworth every Oct. 31, with only two exceptions. This year, the date falls on a Monday, so two ambitious elementary school girls decided to try and get it changed.
Akron mayor asks for calm after death of 12YO, 6YO during funeral procession
12-year-old Tymar Allen and a 6-year-old were killed during a funeral procession that resulted in a car accident that lead to gunfire on Thursday afternoon in Akron.
No injuries in blaze at Akron pizza shop; fire crews still on-scene
Firefighting crews are at an Akron pizza shop along Sand Run Road. Live video of the scene shows a haze of smoke billowing from Pavona's Pizza Joint, 32 Sand Run Road, near the West Market Street Intersection.
'I've been blessed beyond belief': Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announces he will not seek 3rd term
AKRON, Ohio — After two terms in office, Dan Horrigan has decided to step away. Akron's mayor announced on Tuesday he will not seek re-election in 2023. He confirmed the news in a statement released by his campaign, saying he had made the decision "after much consideration and self-reflection."
Comments / 0