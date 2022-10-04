ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, OH

Cleveland.com

See time-lapse progress of Sherwin-Williams’ downtown global headquarters and its Brecksville research and development center (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Sherwin-Williams on Thursday released two videos showing progress of its global headquarters in downtown Cleveland and its research and development center in Brecksville. The downtown headquarters at West Third Street and Superior Avenue just off Public Square will be 36 stories high, making it the fourth-highest building...
BRECKSVILLE, OH
whbc.com

Canton Council Annexes Former K-Mart Property With Development Plans

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s future promise for the long-vacant K-Mart building and empty parking lot at Route 62 and Harmont Avenue NE. The Plain Township parcel now becomes part of the city via annexation, with specific plans for at least a part of the property.
CANTON, OH
wtuz.com

Third Quarter Crash Report in Tuscarawas County

Nick McWilliams reporting – The Tuscarawas County Health Department Safe Communities program has announced the latest crash statistics from the most recent quarter. Running from the beginning of July to the end of September, a total of 517 crashes were investigated in Tuscarawas County, two of which led to fatalities.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

5+/- Acres with cabin and misc.

PRIVATE SETTING – WOODED – MILLWOOD TWP. – GUERNSEY COUNTY – OHIO. DIRECTIONS: From I-77 – Use Exit #37 (Senecaville Lake Exit), go East on St. Rt. 313, follow for 7.71 miles, stay straight onto Meadowlark Rd., follow for 1.57 miles, turn right onto New Cottengen Rd./CR 472, follow for 1.22 miles, turn left onto Frankfort Rd./CR 75, follow for .64 miles to auction site. Signs will be posted.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Area Fire Departments Host Open Houses

Mary Alice Reporting – Fire Prevention Week runs October 9th through the 15th and local fire departments will provide resources during an open house. The week started in 1922 and to mark the 100th anniversary, this year’s campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape”, is educating everyone about the simple action of creating an escape plan known to all in the home.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
wtuz.com

Ohio U.S. Senate Candidate Visiting Tuscarawas County

Nick McWilliams reporting – A GOP candidate has two scheduled stops in Tuscarawas County this month. U.S. Senate hopeful J.D. Vance is scheduled to be at the Tuscarawas County Republican Headquarters on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Vance will also take part in a lunch fundraiser at the Kimble Company on October 24th from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
Robert Mueller
whbc.com

$4.25 Million Stark Jury Award in Malpractice Case

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A $4.25 million jury award in a Stark County medical malpractice case. The husband of the late Amber Ohler has been awarded that amount, claiming that former Mercy Medical Doctor Shyam Bhakta failed to follow proper protocol during a catheter procedure back in November of 2018.
STARK COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Woman stabbed in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Jefferson County 911 confirms that a woman was stabbed in that county on Thursday. The woman showed up injured at a Big Lots store in Wintersville. She was not stabbed at the store, though. The victim was transported to Trinity West Hospital. The Wintersville Police Department is handling the investigation. […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Evelyn Margaret Mathey – October 6, 2022

Evelyn Margaret Mathey, age 91, formerly of Mineral City and Magnolia, died Thursday, October 6, 2022, in Park Village Health Care Center at Dover. Born in Mineral City, on October 30, 1930, Evelyn was the daughter of the late Julius C. and Margaret McDougall Mathey. A lifelong resident of the...
MINERAL CITY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio men allegedly used money from drug activity at West Virginia casino to gamble

 Two Cleveland, Ohio men are facing money laundering charges, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Robert Jermele Atkinson, 41, and Micah A. Atkinson, 26, were indicted today on charges involving money laundering. Robert is accused of gambling proceeds from illegal drug activity at Mountaineer Casino in Hancock County and elsewhere, beginning in 2020. According to […]
CLEVELAND, OH
wtuz.com

DiAnne A. Carpenter Reece – October 2, 2022

DiAnne A. Carpenter Reece, a lifelong and active member of the New Philadelphia community, died peacefully October 2, 2022. She will be affectionately remembered for her love of family and friends, sense of humor, zest for life, and laugh recognized by all who knew her. DiAnne was born on St. Patrick’s Day in 1937, she was proud of her Irish roots that go back to her great-grandparents.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
