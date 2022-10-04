ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

‘Bridging’ an Academic Divide

Writing while imprisoned has a pedigreed history: Henry David Thoreau did it, along with Nelson Mandela, Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr. Now, thanks to the efforts of UMD faculty and students, those incarcerated by Washington, D.C.’s Department of Corrections are learning how to pen their own thoughts and stories from behind bars.
WASHINGTON, DC
Blessings of the Badge, Faith & Blue Service

Please join the University of Maryland Police Department for Blessings of the Badge/ Faith & Blue Service on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 10 a.m., at the University of Maryland Memorial Chapel. At this event, we will offer prayers and blessings of protection for all officers, their families and community members. Communities are stronger and safer when we all engage and support all people with shared values, hopes and dreams and we work together to make our communities safer.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Inaugural Young Alumni Conference a Hit With Recent Terp Grads

Transitioning from a campus bubble in College Park to the “real world” post-graduation can be challenging. Hence the creation of the University of Maryland Alumni Association’s Young Alumni Conference, a day-long career conference dedicated to personal and professional circumstances unique to alums who are under the age of 30.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
COLLEGE PARK, MD
New Initiative Equips Undergrads to Be ‘Mental Health Leaders’ on Campus

As mental health concerns like anxiety and severe depression continue to rise on college campuses across the country, the University of Maryland’s School of Public Health is launching an initiative that empowers those uniquely positioned to identify struggling students: other Terps. Campus and Community Leaders in Mental Health (CCLiMH),...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Wind Down Wednesday

At 5:00 in the Memorial Chapel's Garden Chapel area, we will be hosting Wind Down Wednesday!. Wind Down Wednesday is a chance to relax and hang out at the lovely Memorial Chapel. You can enjoy live music plating in the Garden Chapel, snacks that will be provided, and a chance to walk the beautiful Labyrinth in our outside Garden. Join fellow Terps in this chill but fun space on Wednesday!

