Please join the University of Maryland Police Department for Blessings of the Badge/ Faith & Blue Service on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 10 a.m., at the University of Maryland Memorial Chapel. At this event, we will offer prayers and blessings of protection for all officers, their families and community members. Communities are stronger and safer when we all engage and support all people with shared values, hopes and dreams and we work together to make our communities safer.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 16 HOURS AGO