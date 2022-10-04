Read full article on original website
FOX 2
Ryan Helsley getting finger tested, weekend status TBD
The St. Louis Cardinals are conducting tests on one of Ryan Helsley's fingers on his throwing hand after a mid-inning departure in the ninth inning of a Game 1 Wild Card loss.
"Not Much More I Can Ask For" Segura Says About Storybook Moment
Philadelphia Phillies veteran Jean Segura had the biggest little hit of his career Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals. It couldn't have come at a better time.
