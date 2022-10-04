Read full article on original website
Shoshone News Press
Bikers ride for a good cause
CATALDO — What better way to raise money for a good cause than taking your motorcycle for a day-ride with your friends?. That's exactly what the organizers of "Serving our Military Mountain Ride & Rally" have been doing for four years in a row now. Organizer Don Byrd explained...
Diana “Dee” Mae Greer, 75
Diana “Dee” Mae Greer, 75, lifelong resident of Wallace, ID, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away at her Wallace home on October 5, 2022. Dee was born on July 9, 1947 in Wallace, ID, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Ellen Evans. Dee...
Dr. Boyd will see you now
SMELTERVILLE — The newest addition to the Shoshone Medical Center family of doctors should open up new avenues of health care for Silver Valley residents. Dr. Jessica Harnisch-Boyd, D.O., MPH, is now taking patients at SMC Family Medicine. Dr. Boyd recently completed her family medicine residency at Kootenai Health,...
