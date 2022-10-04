ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallace, ID

Comments / 0

Related
Shoshone News Press

Bikers ride for a good cause

CATALDO — What better way to raise money for a good cause than taking your motorcycle for a day-ride with your friends?. That's exactly what the organizers of "Serving our Military Mountain Ride & Rally" have been doing for four years in a row now. Organizer Don Byrd explained...
CATALDO, ID
Shoshone News Press

Diana “Dee” Mae Greer, 75

Diana “Dee” Mae Greer, 75, lifelong resident of Wallace, ID, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away at her Wallace home on October 5, 2022. Dee was born on July 9, 1947 in Wallace, ID, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Ellen Evans. Dee...
WALLACE, ID
Shoshone News Press

Dr. Boyd will see you now

SMELTERVILLE — The newest addition to the Shoshone Medical Center family of doctors should open up new avenues of health care for Silver Valley residents. Dr. Jessica Harnisch-Boyd, D.O., MPH, is now taking patients at SMC Family Medicine. Dr. Boyd recently completed her family medicine residency at Kootenai Health,...
KELLOGG, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy