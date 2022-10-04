Police officers in Northern California arrested a man last week on suspicion of using a card skimmer device at an ATM and using a hidden camera to steal people’s PINs. Officers in Roseville, California, responded to a bank in the 4000 block of Foothills Boulevard on Thursday, Sept. 29. A witness told officers they’d seen a man acting suspiciously inside the bank’s ATM lobby, poking both the machine and the lobby’s ceiling with a stick.

ROSEVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO