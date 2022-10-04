Read full article on original website
WGMD Radio
Texas sheriff’s deputies find 84 migrants getting out of tractor trailer in Hidalgo County
Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies located 84 migrants on Thursday afternoon as they unloaded from a tractor trailer just 12 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border in south Texas. A concerned citizen originally reported the tractor trailer near a residence about 15 miles east of downtown McAllen. Sheriff’s deputies and Border...
Texas authorities announce major cocaine bust during traffic stop
Texas law enforcement says it seized 126 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in Hidalgo County Wednesday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said it seized the illicit narcotics as part of Operation Lone Star (OLS), a border security initiative launched in March 2021 in response to an increase in illegal border crossings through Texas and Biden’s immigration policies.
California police arrest man suspected of using card skimming device at ATM
Police officers in Northern California arrested a man last week on suspicion of using a card skimmer device at an ATM and using a hidden camera to steal people’s PINs. Officers in Roseville, California, responded to a bank in the 4000 block of Foothills Boulevard on Thursday, Sept. 29. A witness told officers they’d seen a man acting suspiciously inside the bank’s ATM lobby, poking both the machine and the lobby’s ceiling with a stick.
DSP Looking for Wanted Milford Man
Delaware State Police are looking for a Milford man wanted on an active felony warrant out of Troop 5. Police say attempts to locate 47 year old Robert Cannon have been unsuccessful. He is white, about 5′ 9” and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone...
