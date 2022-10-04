ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
WGMD Radio

Texas authorities announce major cocaine bust during traffic stop

Texas law enforcement says it seized 126 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in Hidalgo County Wednesday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said it seized the illicit narcotics as part of Operation Lone Star (OLS), a border security initiative launched in March 2021 in response to an increase in illegal border crossings through Texas and Biden’s immigration policies.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
WGMD Radio

California police arrest man suspected of using card skimming device at ATM

Police officers in Northern California arrested a man last week on suspicion of using a card skimmer device at an ATM and using a hidden camera to steal people’s PINs. Officers in Roseville, California, responded to a bank in the 4000 block of Foothills Boulevard on Thursday, Sept. 29. A witness told officers they’d seen a man acting suspiciously inside the bank’s ATM lobby, poking both the machine and the lobby’s ceiling with a stick.
ROSEVILLE, CA
WGMD Radio

DSP Looking for Wanted Milford Man

Delaware State Police are looking for a Milford man wanted on an active felony warrant out of Troop 5. Police say attempts to locate 47 year old Robert Cannon have been unsuccessful. He is white, about 5′ 9” and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone...
MILFORD, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy