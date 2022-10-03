Read full article on original website
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Investigate Shooting in Bar Parking Lot
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside of a New Castle bar on early Friday morning. On October 7, 2022, at approximately 1:31 a.m., troopers responded to the Paradigm Sports Bar, located at 3800 North Dupont Highway, regarding a shooting that had occurred. The ensuing investigation revealed that a 41-year-old male from Wilmington, Delaware had been shot in his right leg while he was standing in the parking lot of the bar. The victim was driven to an area hospital by an acquaintance for emergency medical treatment. No other individuals were injured.
WBOC
Dover Police Investigate Liquor Store Burglary
DOVER, Del. - Dover police are looking for a suspect who broke into a city liquor store and stole alcohol, cash, and other items. Shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday, a male suspect broke a glass window of Happy 13 Liquors at 262 South DuPont Highway, and entered the business. While inside, the suspect took tobacco products, alcohol, and an undisclosed amount of money. After obtaining the property from the business the suspect ran away.
WDEL 1150AM
Man shot in parking lot of New Castle - area bar
A 41-year-old man is being treated for a gunshot wound to his leg after being shot outside a bar in the New Castle area. Delaware State Police said troopers responded to the Paradigm Sports Bar on Route 13 just after 1:30 a.m. Friday for a reported shooting. The victim was wounded while he was standing in the parking lot. An acquaintance drove him to a hospital.
firststateupdate.com
County Police Detail Thursday’s Newark-Area Shooting
New Castle County Police looking for a suspect in a shooting that occurred in the Newark-Area on Thursday. Officials said Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Unit are currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the community of Red Mill Farms. At 2:30 PM officers responded to the unit block of Andries Road in reference to a shooting that just occurred. Prior to officers arriving it was broadcasted that the victim had been transported to Christiana Hospital emergency room by a private vehicle. Officers responded to the hospital and located a 22-year-old male victim who sustained a gunshot wound to his hand. The victim reported he was driving in the area at which point his car was shot multiple times. The victim was shot one time during the incident and remains in stable condition.
WDEL 1150AM
27-year-old man shot in Wilmington early Friday
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in a 27-year-old man being hospitalized. Police said that a few minutes before 2:00 a.m. Friday, the shooting was reported in the 1,800-block of West 8th Street. The victim was reported to be in stable condition. Anyone with information about the incident...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE SEEK ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING THEFT SUSPECTS
(New Castle, DE 19720) In May 2022, New Castle County Police were called to the 100 block of Hanover Way in Appleby Apartments for the report of a theft from a vehicle. Officers contacted the victim who reported he parked his vehicle in the parking lot the night before. The next morning, the victim reported he began to receive notifications from his banking institutions. He responded to his vehicle and noticed his wallet and firearm were missing.
firststateupdate.com
Bullets Fly In Newark, Four Area Crime Scenes Reportedly Connected
Several Police agencies are investigating four separate crime scenes that are believed to be connected. Earlier today Newark High School was placed on lockdown after there were reports that a student was possibly armed in the school. As the lockdown was underway multiple parents contacted FSU reporting that their children were on a code-red lockdown. Multiple officers responded to the school and found that it was likely that the student had left the school.
The Dispatch
Motorist Found At Nearby Home After Hit-And-Run; Victim Hospitalized, Charges Pending
BERLIN — Maryland state troopers are investigating a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian Thursday night in Worcester County. The victim is identified as Terri Wattay, 59, of Berlin. She was transported from the scene by EMS personnel to Atlantic General Hospital where she was later transferred to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. Police believe she was walking her dog at the time of the incident. The dog was not injured in the crash.
CBS News
Student in custody after increased police presence at Newark High School in Delaware
NEWARK, Del. (CBS) -- A Delaware student is in police custody after reports of a possibly armed student at Newark High School on Thursday. An increase in police presence led investigators to identify the student and it was believed he had left the school. The school was placed on lockdown,...
WGMD Radio
DSP Looking for Wanted Milford Man
Delaware State Police are looking for a Milford man wanted on an active felony warrant out of Troop 5. Police say attempts to locate 47 year old Robert Cannon have been unsuccessful. He is white, about 5′ 9” and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone...
firststateupdate.com
Police: Robbery Suspect Stabbed By Store Clerk Found Three Days Later
Delaware State Police have arrested 61-year-old Jeffrey Cagle of Newark, Delaware following a robbery investigation that began on Saturday evening according to officials. Authorities said on October 1, 2022, at approximately 9:43 p.m., troopers were dispatched to the Dash In convenience store located at 1148 Christiana Road in Newark regarding a robbery. The ensuing investigation revealed that a male suspect had entered the business and presented a demand note to the clerk. The suspect then approached the clerk and began attacking her said police. The victim was able to stab the suspect before he fled from the store on foot. The clerk was treated at an area hospital for injuries sustained during the incident.
Surveillance camera capture images of would-be car thieves
An auto dealership owner is looking to find the people who attempted to break-in and steal expensive cars from his lot.
WDEL 1150AM
Police warn about targeting of Asian business owners for residential burglaries
Police in Delaware and across the nation have noticed a disturbing trend: Asian business owners who are targeted for residential burglaries. New Castle County Police said Thursday that Asian-owned businesses are being watched or visited to determine when the owner is not home. The activity, according to police, is based on stereotypes that business owners have highly-valuable items in their homes.
Authorities in New Castle, Delaware hope new video may help solve cold case
The video shows a person jumping into a Honda Civic and fleeing the William Penn Village Apartments on February 11, 2015.
firststateupdate.com
Woman Found Shot Multiple Times In Edgemoor
Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Unit are currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the community of Edgemoor Gardens. On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 11:14 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the unit block of Paynter Drive in reference to a shooting that just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located a 41-year-old female victim who had been shot multiple times. Officers and New Castle County Paramedics helped provide aid to the victim. The victim was then transported by ambulance to Christiana Hospital and is in stable condition.
firststateupdate.com
Maryland Troopers Charge Cambridge Man With Murder One
Maryland State Police have arrested a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a man that occurred in September. Officials said the suspect, Geett Cornish, 30, of Cambridge, Maryland, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, the use of a firearm in a felony, illegal possession of a firearm, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, illegal possession of a handgun in a vehicle, illegal possession of ammunition and related charges. Investigators with the Maryland State Police State Apprehension Team and the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Cornish without incident in Annapolis, Maryland. He was transported to the Maryland State Police Annapolis Barrack for processing.
Baltimore man charged for shooting squeegee boys who allegedly scammed mother
According to charging documents, on May 19, a group of squeegee workers were working at the intersection of Moravia Road and Sinclair Lane when they were approached by a black Dodge pickup truck.
WGMD Radio
Salisbury Man Found Guilty of Assault
A Salisbury man has been convicted of 1st degree assault after a stabbing at Brew River last March. The jury convicted 29 year old Derrick Harmon after a two-day trial. Sentencing has been deferred pending a pre-sentence investigation. Harmon remains in custody pending sentencing. Officials in the Wicomico County State’s...
WGMD Radio
Driver of Live Haul Truck Cited after Crash West of Laurel
A truck carrying chickens ended up in the woods west of Laurel Tuesday morning. Delaware State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that just before 6am the live haul truck was northbound on Columbia Road, but failed to stop at the posted stop sign at Sharptown Road and struck a stop sign and jackknifed ending up in a wooded area well off the roadway. The driver, a 57 year old man from Laurel was not injured, but was cited for inattentive driving. The chickens remained in the trailer and were recovered by the company without incident.
firststateupdate.com
Police Release Few Details In Felton-Area Shooting
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Felton area on Saturday night, according to Sergeant India Sturgis. Sturgis said on October 1, 2022, at approximately 10:53 p.m., troopers responded to Canterbury Crossing for a reported shooting. Investigation revealed that a victim sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was subsequently transported to an area hospital, where they remain in stable condition. For the safety of the victim, only limited information is being released at this time.
