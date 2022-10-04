Read full article on original website
Related
Consumer Reports.org
Consumer Reports: The STURDY Act passes the Senate by unanimous consent
–Bill would establish safety standards to prevent deadly tip-overs of dressers and other clothing storage units. –Furniture industry representatives, Parents Against Tip-Overs, Consumer Reports, the Consumer Federation of America, and Kids In Danger urge the House to pass the STURDY Act. WASHINGTON, D.C – Consumer Reports commends the U.S. Senate...
Comments / 0