Man Visiting Friend Stabbed During Altercation In Car Outside Harford County Shopping Center
A stabbing suspect is at large in Maryland after allegedly stabbing a man visiting the state from Georgia during an attack in Harford County, according to the sheriff’s office. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert on Tuesday, Oct. 4, advising the community that an investigation has been...
Body-warn camera released of deadly officer-involved shooting in Anne Arundel County
BALTIMORE - Body-worn camera footage was released from last month's officer-involved shooting in Anne Arundel County.Officials said 48-year-old Anthony Hopkins Sr., from Harwood, was shot by police officers responding to a domestic disturbance call on Sept. 17.The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Sands Road in Harwood.A woman told first responders that her husband had tried to strangle her and she escaped," Anne Arundel County police said. "A female called in stating that her husband had strangled her with some form of ligature and that she was able to escape and make her way to a neighbor's house where she called...
Greensboro Garage Fire Under Investigation
A garage fire in Greensboro is under investigation by the Maryland State Fire Marshal. The fire was called in by the owner just before 11pm on Saturday. Greensboro firefighters battled the fire which caused about $35,000 in damage. If you have information – contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.
Driver of Live Haul Truck Cited after Crash West of Laurel
A truck carrying chickens ended up in the woods west of Laurel Tuesday morning. Delaware State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that just before 6am the live haul truck was northbound on Columbia Road, but failed to stop at the posted stop sign at Sharptown Road and struck a stop sign and jackknifed ending up in a wooded area well off the roadway. The driver, a 57 year old man from Laurel was not injured, but was cited for inattentive driving. The chickens remained in the trailer and were recovered by the company without incident.
Driver killed in crash near Lothian in Anne Arundel County
LOTHIAN, Md. - A driver was killed in a crash Wednesday night in Anne Arundel County near Lothian. The crash was reported around 4:15 p.m. along Southern Maryland Boulevard and Lower Pindell Road. Police say the driver of a truck was heading southbound on Southern Maryland Boulevard when it hit...
Aberdeen Man Arrested After Belcamp Stabbing, Barricade Incident
A man is in custody after being charged in the October 3, 2022, non-fatal stabbing of Tommy Boone in Belcamp. On October 3, 2022, at approximately 2:24 p.m., deputies were informed a victim of a stabbing had presented himself at Harford Memorial Hospital for treatment. The victim, identified as Tommy Gene Boone, 62, of Hoschton, Georgia, was suffering from non-fatal stab wounds to the upper body. Boone was treated at the hospital and released later that evening.
Police: 6 adults taken to hospital after multiple vehicle crash in Middle River
Happening Now: Serious Crash Closes Route 13 In Townsend
Rescue crews along with Delaware State Police and DelDOT traffic personnel have responded to Route 13 in the area of Summit Bridge Road in Townsend for reports of a motor vehicle accident. While en route crews were told that two patients were trapped and the vehicle was on fire. First...
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of September 26, 2022 – October 2, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,520 calls for service throughout the community. Attempted Burglary: 22-56090. On September 26, 2022, Deputy Strong responded to the Health Department Building located...
Police are looking to identify a suspect involved in a shooting from August
The shooting incident occurred on August 18, the victim was transported to an area hospital to be treated for his wound.
3 shot one dead in West Baltimore shooting
Police are investigating after three people were shot overnight in West Baltimore. The shooting went down near Edmondson Avenue and Franklintown Road.
Baltimore County detectives investigate deadly White Marsh shooting
The Baltimore County Police Department's homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a male in White Marsh on Monday, according to authorities.The male was shot in the 8000 block of Heathrow Court around 5:45 p.m., a police department spokesperson said.The spokesperson did not provide an age range for the deceased male.
Seen Him? Alert Issued For 50-Year-Old Man Reported Missing For A Week In Harford County
Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public's assistance in locating a 50-year-old man who has been reported missing by friends and family for a week. Abdul Jabbar Nasir was last seen riding a motorcycle at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 in Harford County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Delaware State Police investigating serious crash in Smyrna
SMYRNA, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash on North Dupont Boulevard, near the Smyrna Rest Area. Police say North Dupont Boulevard will be closed for an extended period of time. Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes to avoid delays. The crash investigation is in its early stages, according to police.
Scammers steals $5K from elderly woman in Laurel: police
LAUREL, Md. - Police are searching for two women they say scammed an elderly victim out of thousands of dollars in Laurel over the summer. According to authorities, the elderly woman told officers she was approached by the two women as she left a shopping center in the 1000 block of Fairlawn Avenue on June 22 around 5:30 p.m.
A collapsing row home leaves one person trapped inside
Baltimore City firefighters are attempting to rescue a person trapped inside a two story row home on the 1700 block of North Dallas Street
