Read full article on original website
Related
peedeenewsnetwork.com
Florence County Museum Announces Competition Juror
The Florence County Museum is pleased to announce artist Alice Stone-Collins as juror for the 2023 Pee Dee Regional Art Competition. Collins is an Atlanta based painter and collage artist who inserts surreal elements into familiar, suburban, and domestic imagery, creating a colorful and uniquely American symbolism. She earned her...
wfxb.com
Big Events are Coming to the Florence Center!
Lauren Nettles with the Florence Center talks to Greg about their upcoming events. Funnyman Bert Kreischer is relaunching his “Berty Boy” Tour in 2022 with a stop in Florence as well as the chart-topping CCM group Casting Crowns headed there at the end of the month. Plus, country music fans won’t want to miss Chris Janson and Travis Tritt will be there in early November.
BEACH BITES: The Trestle Bakery & Cafe
Conway, S.C. (WBTW) — If you haven’t eaten inside the restaurant or sampled something from their bakery, maybe you’ve been to an event they’ve catered. The Trestle Bakery and Cafe is a Conway staple that does a little bit of everything. ‘Everyone already knows about The Trestle’ is what I often hear, but isn’t success […]
heraldadvocate.com
SC Jazz Festival returns to Cheraw
CHERAW – Dizzy Gillespie’s hometown of Cheraw ushers in its 17th year of the South Carolina Jazz Festival Oct. 13-16 with four days of great jazz and exciting activities. The weekend, which coincides with the 105th anniversary of Gillespie’s birth, will showcase the unique bond Gillespie shared with his South Carolina roots and jazz.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
manninglive.com
Clarendon wishes happy birthday to local woman
The follwoing story was kindly submitted to The Manning Times to commemorate Mrs. Curlene Davis’s 100th birthday. You do not have to say “once upon a time” to recognize and appreciate the things of today. All we have to say nowadays is “now is the time.” With that in mind, the family, church, community, county, and friends far and near have decided to recognize one of their beloved ones that has reached the golden age of 100.
The Robesonian
Fair opens a day late
LUMBERTON — After a night of heavy rain Friday, strong winds still fluttered the banners and flags rising over the 2022 Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair on Saturday morning. Without full power for much of the day, the fair board decided to open to the public at 5 p.m. Saturday...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Horry County’s Southern Asphalt purchased for $25.2 million
A press release issued by Construction Partners, Inc announced the sale of Conway’s Southern Asphalt for $25.2 million. The sale marks the continuation of generational market change we are witnessing in Horry County including:. The sale of Brittain Resort Hotels to EOS Partners, LLC. The sale of Mayor Bethune’s...
peedeenewsnetwork.com
DeCenzo Hall dedicated at CCU
The David A. and Theresa M. DeCenzo Residence Hall was dedicated at Coastal Carolina University on Friday, Sept. 16, during Founders Week activities. In December 2020, CCU’s board of trustees approved naming one of the University’s newer residential facilities after President Emeritus DeCenzo and his wife, Terri, in recognition of their many years of dedicated service to the University.
IN THIS ARTICLE
myhorrynews.com
'Coming to the country': Multiple projects planned for area just outside Conway
Paul Papp predicted the development boom would reach Party Pines Road in UCLA — Upper Conway, Lower Aynor. “Conway’s coming to the country,” he would say. The Papps have lived off this dirt road for three decades-plus. There they ride four-wheelers and occasionally find deer stealing cucumbers from their garden. Sometimes teenagers joyride or leave an occasional empty Mad Dog 20/20 bottle floating in a ditch.
‘Swatting’ calls prompt large police response to schools across Horry County and South Carolina
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after schools across Horry County and South Carolina were locked down Wednesday morning amid phony calls to numerous districts about reporting an active shooter, authorities said. The so-called swatting calls prompted a large police response to Conway High School, Myrtle Beach High […]
dillonheraldonline.com
Fire Burns Home On Hampton Street
AMERICAN RED CROSS disaster-trained volunteers are assisting multiple families whose homes, located on East Hampton St. in Dillon, were damaged by a fire Sunday night. The Red Cross is helping seven people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter, along with referrals to much needed resources. (Contributed Photo)
wfxb.com
“Heroes Day” Lunch Held To Honor Anniversary of Two Deceased Officials
Monday was the 4 year anniversary of an ambush that resulted in 2 officers dead and 5 others injured. The family of one of the deceased and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office hosted a “Heroes Day” for Florence County First Responders. Investigator, Farrah Turner and Officer Terrence Carraway died after the shooting at the Vintage Place Neighborhood. They as well as others went to the home of Frederick Hopkins to investigate alleged criminal sexual conduct by Hopkins’ son, Seth, when the attack occurred that left Turner and Carraway dead and 5 others wounded. Hopkins remains in the Florence County Detention Center where he is held without bond on 2 counts of murder and 5 counts of attempted murder. The lunch was held to honor the service and sacrifices that were made that day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMBF
Florence community remembers fallen law enforcement on 4-year anniversary of ambush
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence community is remembering those lost four years ago, on October 3, 2018, when two Florence law enforcement officers made the ultimate sacrifice. Officers were ambushed at a home in the Vintage Place subdivision as they attempted to serve a search warrant on Seth...
Williamsburg County School District announces Flexible Learning Academy
WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County School District (WCSD) is introducing a short-term, targeted program for select students who need additional academic support. The Flexible Learning Academy will welcome students in grades 8 through 12 who are struggling academically or are not on track to graduate. This includes “students who are over-age for grade […]
Vehicles broken into, hit by bullets outside Pee Dee Regional Center office in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating after multiple vehicles were broken into and hit by bullets outside the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs Office in Florence. Florence police were called at about 3:15 a.m. Thursday to the Pee Dee Regional Center at 714 National Cemetery Road, where an employee reported hearing […]
What’s on the menu at the regional fair
LUMBERTON — “Everything is interesting. Everything is unique,” said Coble Wilson, President Emeritus of the Robeson Regional
myhorrynews.com
Conway pauses $1M project for parks and recreation upgrades
Conway City Council put a pause on a $1 million project Monday that would bring improvements to Collins Park and the Billy Gardner Recreation Complex so council could further discuss the plans for the project. The city received a bid from Black Water Paving, LLC, for the two projects at...
heraldadvocate.com
Bennettsville Rotary, MCSD provides 65 students with new shoes
More than 60 Marlboro County School District students left Hibbett Sports on Sept. 22 with “happy feet.”. The Rotary Club of Bennettsville and MCSD partnered to provide free athletic shoes for 65 lucky students. Michael Benson Sr. brought his four grandchildren out to the event to receive new shoes....
13-year-old hurt in Darlington County hunting accident, South Carolina DNR says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 13-year-old boy was hurt Saturday afternoon when a gun accidentally went off while he and another boy were dove hunting in rural Darlington County, according to a spokesman for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. It happened about 5 p.m., and DNR spokesman Greg Lucas said the teenager […]
heraldadvocate.com
Marlboro NAACP to hold drive-thru canned food distribution on Tuesday
The Marlboro County Branch NAACP, in partnership with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, will have a drive-thru canned food distribution on Tuesday at Causey’s Home Center, 345 15-401 By-Pass East. The distribution will begin at 10 a.m. and will provide one box per household. The food...
Comments / 0