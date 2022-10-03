Monday was the 4 year anniversary of an ambush that resulted in 2 officers dead and 5 others injured. The family of one of the deceased and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office hosted a “Heroes Day” for Florence County First Responders. Investigator, Farrah Turner and Officer Terrence Carraway died after the shooting at the Vintage Place Neighborhood. They as well as others went to the home of Frederick Hopkins to investigate alleged criminal sexual conduct by Hopkins’ son, Seth, when the attack occurred that left Turner and Carraway dead and 5 others wounded. Hopkins remains in the Florence County Detention Center where he is held without bond on 2 counts of murder and 5 counts of attempted murder. The lunch was held to honor the service and sacrifices that were made that day.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO