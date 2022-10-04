Read full article on original website
Buttigieg: Short-term solutions to gas prices will be hard to come by
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said there’s no short-term solution to gas prices because much of the problem is out of our control. Buttigieg spoke with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien on Seattle’s Morning News on Friday. He’s in Washington state this week to highlight infrastructure investments from the Biden administration.
KUOW
Puget Sound Energy bills are about to rise
Puget Sound Energy is telling customers they will likely see higher energy bills in the coming months, starting with gas customers. According to PSE: "This is due to a combination of factors, including rising natural gas prices, state policy objectives for clean energy, and continued investments in system reliability and safety."
Debate flares up over proposed Washington heat pump mandate
(The Center Square) – A proposal by the Washington State Building Code Council to mandate heat pumps in all new residential construction has garnered a split reaction from the public, which was reflected in a recent episode of TVW’s “The Impact” that saw two supporters and an opponent of the proposal make their cases.
Chronicle
As Gas Prices Take an Upward Turn, Here's Where to Save in Washington at the Pump
Washington state gas prices are going uphill, increasing in September and continuing to climb as some counties are still stuck with prices above $5 a gallon. The United States gas price average has increased in the last month, now averaging $3.86 a gallon instead of $3.77 in September, according to the American Automobile Association.
Chronicle
Commentary: Washington Needs ‘All-of-the-Above’ Approach to Energy Future
For decades, Washington has reaped the benefits of forward-thinking leaders who constructed a series of hydroelectric dams on the Columbia and Snake rivers. The low-cost, carbon-free renewable electricity generated by the dams supported thousands of jobs, and the irrigation made possible by the dams turned Eastern Washington’s soil into fertile farmland.
shorelineareanews.com
Washington finalizes historic cap-and-invest plan to slash carbon pollution
The Washington State Department of Ecology has finalized regulations for the state’s first cap-and-invest program, which will drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions responsible for climate change. The program is a result of the Climate Commitment Act passed by legislators and signed by the governor last year. Under the cap-and-invest...
KUOW
$1B up for grabs to help salmon get to where they're going
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announce a $1 billion program to help save the region's salmon while visiting Washington state Thursday. Standing near a stream in Issaquah, Buttigieg compared fish to cars. "The definition of transportation is connecting people and goods to where they need to go," he said. "This...
Gas prices hit unsustainable levels for some delivery drivers
BOTHELL, Wash. — The price at the pump is digging into the profits drivers for delivery apps take home. Delivery drivers said after driving for eight hours and factoring in the cost of gas they can be left with $20 leaving some to question if driving is worth it.
KUOW
Gas prices continue to rise in Washington state
Gas prices have continued to rise in Washington state over the past week, following a 14-week decline. The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Washington state is $5.35, as of Wednesday, according to AAA. That's 2 cents up from Tuesday, and 25 cents up from a week ago. A month ago, it was $4.68. Some of the highest prices are in King County where the average is $5.56.
Washington State Proposes Increases to Workers' Compensation Insurance Rates
The Washington Department of Labor & Industries proposed a 4.8% increase in workers’ compensation insurance payments in 2023. All employers in Washington must purchase workers’ compensation coverage through L&I or be self-insured. Workers’ compensation covers medical care, wage and disability benefits for injured workers. If approved, insurance...
ifiberone.com
California plans to ban diesel commercial trucks with Washington likely in tow
Washington state moved to ban all gas-powered vehicles by 2035 this summer and now it appears that commercial diesel trucks are next. An article published by the Capital Press revealed that California's Air Resources Board will likely take a vote this month to ban diesel powered semi trucks by 2040. The probable vote will be preceded by a public hearing in Sacramento on Oct. 27.
KXL
Leaders On The West Coast Sign New Climate Agreement
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown, Washington Governor Jay Inslee, and California Governor Gavin Newsom met with British Columbia Premier John Horgan in San Francisco today to sign a new climate agreement. Called the Pacific Coast Collaborative Statement of Cooperation, the agreement calls on the region to...
seattlemedium.com
WA State Minimum Wage Increasing Again
The State of Washington’s minimum wage will rise by over a dollar, reaching $15.74 an hour, in January 2023. The $1.25 raise in minimum wage was announced last month in news release from the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries. The release credits the 8.66% increase in the minimum wage to the rising costs of living, as state law requires the department to calculate every year’s minimum wage based on the consumer price index.
Chronicle
Washington, West Coast Leaders Renew Pledge to Fight Climate Change
Gov. Jay Inslee joined other Pacific Coast leaders in San Francisco on Thursday to collectively reaffirm their commitment to the fight against climate change. The West Coast, they said, with its progressive policies and abundance of hydropower, is positioned to spearhead the country's first zero-carbon economy through the popularization of electric vehicles and the implementation of forthcoming carbon markets.
nbcrightnow.com
Washington's paid family leave program running short on cash
Washington state's paid family leave program is projected to hit a deficit by the end of the year. A report by a consulting firm is recommending an increase in the premiums on workers' wages that fund the program to keep the program solvent moving forward. The report sent to the state's Office of Financial Management shows the current premium rate is not keeping up with demand for the state benefit that launched in 2020. Under the law, eligible workers receive 12 weeks paid time off for the birth or adoption of a child or for a serious medical condition of the worker or the worker’s family member, or 16 weeks for a combination of both.
Chronicle
Buttigieg Wades Into Northwest Salmon Transportation
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is visiting Washington on Thursday to promote a traffic improvement project in Wenatchee and a salmon corridor outside Issaquah. He will announce that the first $196 million of a $1 billion fund to replace fish-blocking road culverts is now available and local and tribal conservation departments can apply for grants next fiscal year.
washingtonstatewire.com
Lower bridge tolls in time for Election Day
The payoff of one of this year’s more entertaining election-year ploys happened this week when the price of driving a car across the Tacoma Narrows Bridge decreased by 75 cents. The reduction is the handiwork of Sen. Emily Randall, D-Bremerton, with a strong assist from Senate Transportation Chair Marko Liias and their colleagues in the Democratic majority.
yaktrinews.com
Inslee, Washington reaffirm commitment to fight climate change on the West Coast
SAN FRANCISCO — Govenor Jay Inslee joined leaders from Oregon, California and British Columbia on Thursday to sign a Statement of Cooperation (SOC) as the next step of their ongoing efforts to reduce the West Coast’s impact on climate change. In attendance were Governors Kate Brown (D-OR), Gavin...
Magnitude 4.4 Oregon earthquake was felt in Washington
SALEM, Ore. — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake near Salem, Oregon, was felt by people in Washington early Friday. The quake happened about 37 miles south-southeast of Salem at 5:52 a.m. “The earthquake was technically big enough to trigger part of the United States Geological Survey ShakeAlert system. But it...
MyNorthwest.com
Would an airport in Pierce County change the area ‘for the worse?’
With the demand for a second airport increasing annually, the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recently recommended three sites for Washington state’s next airport. There are three options being considered for construction: “Pierce County East” located south of Graham that includes state route 161, “Pierce County Central” located south of...
