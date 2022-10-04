WEATHER TO WATCH: Rainy, cool and windy today as Ian remnants move through Connecticut
NOW AND NEW: Today will be rainy with strong wind gusts at times as remnants of Ian move through Connecticut.
NEXT: News 12 Storm Team Meteorologist Scott Sincoff says minor coastal flooding and strong wind gusts are possible into midweek before sunshine returns.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Breezy with gusts up to 30 mph. High: 58.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and downpours. Gusty winds up to 25 mph. Lows around 50.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers, heavier in the morning. Still breezy with gusts up to 25 mph. Highs around 60. Lows around 50.
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray shower possible late. Highs around 70 and lows in the 40s.
SATURDAY: Sunny sky, cooler and breezy. Highs around 60 and lows around 40.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.
