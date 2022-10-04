ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Orchard Beach migrant relief center to be moved to Randall’s Island

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

The migrant relief center being built at Orchard Beach is now going to be moved to Randall’s Island.

In the wake of last weekend's storm, Mayor Eric Adams and his team determined that the facility needed to be placed in a different location.

This news follows harsh pushback against the project from residents and elected officials.

Many were concerned about safety and how it could affect access to the park and beach. Others argued that Orchard Beach is too far from public transportation.

Michael Rendino, chairman of the Bronx Republican party, says that while they understand the need to help asylum seekers, it should be done in a way that does not negatively impact residents.

"This is about communication. People in politics sometimes do what they want to do without speaking to the stakeholders involved. For a community in the Northeast Bronx who didn't want it there, it wasn't the right thing for the migrants, or for the people in the Northeast Bronx. And even now, moving into Randall's Island is a good first step, but there's still a lot of work to do,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Legal Aid Society says that though the move to Randall’s Island addresses some concerns, there are still problems with the new location. For instance, the Randall’s Island facility will now house and process 500 migrants rather than the original 1,000 that were planned for the Orchard Beach site.

Some Bronx residents plan lawsuit to stop migrant facility in Orchard Beach

NEW YORK - As construction continues on a migrant relief center at Orchard Beach, the opposition is growing louder. Monday, some Bronx residents announced they're filing a lawsuit to stop the city from opening the temporary shelter. CBS2's Andrea Grymes has more on their concerns and Mayor Eric Adams' reaction. On a cold and windy day in the Orchard Beach parking lot, work continued on the migrant relief center set to open soon. Just feet away, dozens of Bronx residents gathered to say "not in our back yard." "I feel bad for these people. They have to come over the right way," one person...
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

