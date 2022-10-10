ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC 2022 schedule: Every major fight happening this year

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2paJnj_0iLEeXE900

Following one of the most successful and engrossing years in the history of the UFC , the mixed martial arts promotion will look to keep building in 2022.

2021 saw Conor McGregor fight twice, marking his most active year since 2016. The Irishman lost to Dustin Poirier in each outing, suffering a horrific broken leg in the most recent , but he is targeting a summer return to the Octagon.

Elsewhere, newer stars like Israel Adesanya , Khamzat Chimaev and Sean O’Malley are looking to further enhance their legacies and profiles, while featherweight queen Amanda Nunes will surely seek to regain her bantamweight belt after losing it to Julianna Pena in a major upset in December .

READ MORE: Predicting every year-end UFC champion in 2022

Islam Makhachev continues to pursue his goal of becoming lightweight champion to follow in the footsteps of his close friend and cornerman Khabib Nurmagomedov, while the men’s bantamweight division is set to see a unification bout between its interim champion Petr Yan and official title holder Aljamain Sterling – with the heavyweight title having been unified in January when Francis Ngannou outpointed Ciryl Gane.

Here are all the UFC events and fights announced for the coming weeks and months (cards subject to change) :

Saturday 15 October – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TFKR6_0iLEeXE900

Main card

Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo (women’s flyweight)

Cub Swanson vs Jonathan Martinez (bantamweight)

Askar Askarov vs Brandon Royval (flyweight)

Jordan Wright vs Dusko Todorovic (middleweight)

Prelims

Misha Cirkunov vs Alonzo Menifield (light heavyweight)

Mana Martinez vs Brandon Davis (bantamweight)

Nick Maximov vs Jacob Malkoun (middleweight)

Raphael Assuncao vs Victor Henry (bantamweight)

Piera Rodriguez vs Sam Hughes (women’s strawweight)

Tatsuro Taira vs CJ Vergara (flyweight)

Mike Jackson vs Pete Rodriguez (welterweight)

Saturday 22 October – UFC 280 – Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=249KJD_0iLEeXE900

Main card

Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev (vacant lightweight title)

Aljamain Sterling (C) vs TJ Dillashaw (bantamweight title)

Petr Yan vs Sean O’Malley (bantamweight)

Beneil Dariush vs Mateusz Gamrot (lightweight)

Katlyn Chookagian vs Manon Fiorot (women’s flyweight)

Belal Muhammad vs Sean Brady (welterweight)

Prelims

Makhmud Muradov vs Caio Borralho (middleweight)

Volkan Oezdemir vs Nikita Krylov (light heavyweight)

Marina Rodriguez vs Amanda Lemos (women’s strawweight)

Zubaira Tukhugov vs Lucas Almeida (featherweight)

Magomed Mustafaev vs Jamie Mullarkey (lightweight)

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (welterweight)

Muhammad Mokaev vs Malcolm Gordon (flyweight)

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs Jailton Almeida (heavyweight)

Saturday 29 October – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dUqm8_0iLEeXE900

Calvin Kattar vs Arnold Allen (featherweight)

Andrei Arlovski vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima (heavyweight)

Kleydson Rodrigues vs Vinicius Salvador (flyweight)

Joseph Holmes vs Jun Yong Park (middleweight)

Waldo Cortes Acosta vs Jared Vanderaa (heavyweight)

Saturday 12 November – UFC 281 – Madison Square Garden, New York City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MlINT_0iLEeXE900

Main card

Israel Adesanya (C) vs Alex Pereira (middleweight title)

Carla Esparza (C) vs Weili Zhang (women’s strawweight title)

Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler (lightweight)

Dan Hooker vs Claudio Puelles (lightweight)

Brad Riddell vs Renato Moicano (lightweight)

Erin Blanchfield vs Molly McCann (women’s flyweight)

Prelims

Matt Frevola vs Ottman Azaitar (lightweight)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs Silvan Gomez Juarez (women’s strawweight)

Dominick Reyes vs Ryan Spann (light heavyweight)

Michael Trizano vs Seung Woo Choi (featherweight)

Carlos Ulberg vs Nicolae Negumereanu (light heavyweight)

Saturday 19 November – UFC Fight Night – TBA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33SYit_0iLEeXE900

Derrick Lewis vs Serghei Spivac (heavyweight)

Saturday 3 December – UFC Fight Night – TBA, Orlando

Stephen Thompson vs Kevin Holland (welterweight)

Saturday 17 December – UFC Fight Night – TBA

Jared Cannonier vs Sean Strickland (middleweight)

Jamal Pogues vs Tafon Nchukwi (light heavyweight)

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Anderson Silva pounds out Chael Sonnen in UFC 148 rematch

Next week will mark 10 years since the last time Anderson Silva won an MMA fight while still a UFC champion. Silva was middleweight champion when he moved up to light heavyweight to fight Stephan Bonnar in the UFC 153 main event on short notice. Naturally, his 185-pound belt wasn’t on the line. His next fight after he took out Bonnar with ease, he lost the title to Chris Weidman.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Former UFC champ Frank Mir wants retirement fight ... with one pretty cool condition

Frank Mir wants one more fight to end his legendary combat career. The former Ultimate Fight Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion, 43, can see the end of the road. However, for the last few years, he has been focused on the career of his daughter Bella Mir, who is currently undefeated (3-0) in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.
UFC
ewrestlingnews.com

Daniel Cormier Not Closing Door On Potential WWE Future, Brock Lesnar Match

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier served as the referee for the Fight Pit main event between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at Saturday’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view event. Riddle went over when he tapped out Rollins while having him in a submission hold. In an interview with the...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Karolina Kowalkiewicz
Person
Renato Moicano
Person
Misha Cirkunov
Person
Michael Chandler
Person
Aljamain Sterling
Person
Volkan Oezdemir
Person
Petr Yan
Person
Abubakar Nurmagomedov
Person
Beneil Dariush
Person
Israel Adesanya
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Viviane Araujo
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Carla Esparza
Person
Islam Makhachev
Person
Nikita Krylov
Person
Jared Cannonier
MiddleEasy

Hasbulla To Corner Islam Makhachev In Title Fight Against Charles Oliveira At UFC 280

Hasbulla will be joining Islam Makhachev’s corner at UFC 280. The internet star is expected to appear in more UFC events. It’s safe to say Islam Makhachev is not lacking the support he needed heading into his first title fight against Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. Apart from former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov will also be in his corner during the biggest fight of his MMA career.
UFC
mmanews.com

UFC Matchmaking Bulletin (10/3-10/8): Vlismas Returns, Two Cancellations

MMA News has you covered with this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin, featuring fights for women’s strawweight prospects Cheyanne Vlismas and Yazmin Jauregui, as well as rising bantamweight Said Nurmagomedov. With UFC cards being held most weekends, Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby have their matchmaking work cut out if...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Middleweight Champion#Ufc Apex#Combat#Irishman#Ufc Fight Night
ewrestlingnews.com

UFC’s Nate Diaz Appears To Tease Joining WWE

UFC fighter Nate Diaz could join the likes of Matt Riddle, Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, and others into the world of professional wrestling. On Instagram, Diaz shared a photo with WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon & WWE’s Head of Talent Relations Triple H. He captioned the photo with,
UFC
MiddleEasy

Aljamain Sterling And Petr Yan Tease Trilogy Bout in Friendly Encounter Ahead of UFC 280

The longstanding rivalry between UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and former titleholder Petr Yan appears to be over. For now, at least. The pair were first matched up at UFC 259 in March 2021 with Yan walking into the bout as the UFC’s bantamweight champion. Backed by a 10-fight win streak, he faced Sterling as the top contender in a bout that would make UFC history, though for a rather unfortunate reason. With just 31-seconds left in the fourth round, Yan landed a blatantly illegal knee on Sterling forcing a pause to the action.
UFC
BBC

Julianna Pena calls for trilogy fight with Amanda Nunes

A trilogy fight with double UFC champion Amanda Nunes "needs to happen", says Julianna Pena. American Pena, 33, shocked Nunes to win the women's bantamweight title last December, before losing their second bout in July. The rematch, which headlined UFC 277, was billed as one of the biggest MMA fights...
UFC
ewrestlingnews.com

Ronda Rousey Wants WWE To Bring Back MMA’s Four-Horsewomen

Ronda Rousey has called on WWE to rehire Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir and reunite the four horsewomen. Rousey is one-quarter of MMA’s four horsewomen, alongside Duke, Shafir and Shayna Baszler. Speaking on a recent episode of “The Baddest Stream On The Planet,” Rousey was asked who she would...
WWE
The Independent

The Independent

877K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy