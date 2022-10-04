ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

105.7 The Hawk

Can New Jersey handle another Sandy?

Since Sandy made landfall in Atlantic County on Oct. 29, 2012, there have been plenty of reminders that New Jersey is not fully prepared to take on severe weather events. Even this past week, tidal surges from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, which ravaged parts of Florida and the Carolinas, swallowed portions of New Jersey's coastline.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Video of Trenton, NJ H.S. violence: ‘Our schools will not be a battleground’

TRENTON — Videos of several fights that broke out early Thursday afternoon at Trenton Central High School show chaos that led to four students being taken into custody. Trenton police responded to the fight around 1:10 p.m. and helped the school’s security team restore order as a shelter-in-place was implemented, according to an email sent to the school community from the district.
TRENTON, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Fight leaves bald eagle wounded in Holmdel, NJ

A fight between three bald eagles in Monmouth County has left one of the majestic raptors badly injured. Police in Holmdel posted a photo on Facebook and warned people to stay away. The eagle appears to have a badly wounded leg and may not be able to fly. Animal control...
HOLMDEL, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Wawa continues to open new stores in New Jersey

A few months ago, I told you about Wawa’s aggressive expansion plans with the goal of doubling the number of stores within eight years, which would bring the grand total to around 1,800 stores. They just opened a new one this week in Union on Route 22, with at...
UNION, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Long abandoned Amboy Cinemas in N.J. once visited by Staten Island movie-goers to be redeveloped

After 17 years of collecting dust and being vandalized, the long abandoned Amboy Cinemas in Sayreville may finally have new purpose. Last month, the borough council approved an ordinance establishing a redevelopment plan for the vacant 19.5 acre site at routes 9 and 35 that proposes a variety of commercial retail, hotel, conference center, recreational, office, and professional uses.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

New Jersey man threatens to murder Amazon delivery driver in “racist neighborhood”

A Lacey Township man turned himself into police to face charges from a reported racially motivated incident that occurred with an Amazon delivery driver last month. John Vincentini, 62, of Lacey Township, is being charged with Bias Intimidation and Terroristic Threats stemming from the September 5 incident, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Dog attacks family in Morris County, NJ

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Morris) — A dog was taken into custody by an animal control officer in Morris County after it bit two family members Monday evening. Police Chief Jeffrey Almer said the dog, a cane corso breed, bit the adults in a home. The victims received treatment for non-life...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Inside the million-dollar NJ fundraiser with Bon Jovi, Biden at Murphy’s mansion

President Joe Biden joined an intimate Democratic fundraiser at the governor’s mansion along the Navesink River — with a celebrity neighbor also in attendance. Jon Bon Jovi, a longtime friend and supporter of Murphy, was among the select group of just 15 donors who raised $1 million during the Democratic National Committee Reception hosted at the private residence in Middletown, not far from Red Bank.
ENTERTAINMENT
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

