Can New Jersey handle another Sandy?
Since Sandy made landfall in Atlantic County on Oct. 29, 2012, there have been plenty of reminders that New Jersey is not fully prepared to take on severe weather events. Even this past week, tidal surges from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, which ravaged parts of Florida and the Carolinas, swallowed portions of New Jersey's coastline.
Video of Trenton, NJ H.S. violence: ‘Our schools will not be a battleground’
TRENTON — Videos of several fights that broke out early Thursday afternoon at Trenton Central High School show chaos that led to four students being taken into custody. Trenton police responded to the fight around 1:10 p.m. and helped the school’s security team restore order as a shelter-in-place was implemented, according to an email sent to the school community from the district.
This Popular Restaurant Just Closed 2 Locations in New Jersey, Will it Affect Ocean County?
A popular restaurant chain just closed two locations in New Jersey. There is one in Ocean County, will it affect Ocean County?. This restaurant is very popular and has really good food. I always enjoyed it whenever I went to this restaurant. There are currently 8 of these restaurants in...
Sandy cut power to millions — how NJ utilities are preparing for another storm
You didn't have to live along a coastline to feel the wrath of Superstorm Sandy. The most shared negative experience from the October 2012 storm was the loss of power, which lasted several days for many Garden Staters. "I was able to boil water, so I ate macaroni and cheese...
New Jersey man indicted for savage stabbing as he broke into a Seaside Park, NJ home
A Seaside Heights man's day in court on Thursday resulted in a Grand Jury in Ocean County indicting him on several charges including Attempted Murder for a stabbing incident that occurred in the neighboring borough of Seaside Park on June 30, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. Porfirio Serrano-Cruz,...
Fight leaves bald eagle wounded in Holmdel, NJ
A fight between three bald eagles in Monmouth County has left one of the majestic raptors badly injured. Police in Holmdel posted a photo on Facebook and warned people to stay away. The eagle appears to have a badly wounded leg and may not be able to fly. Animal control...
These 3 NJ spots rank among the ’50 Best Places’ to live in U.S.
There are three New Jersey communities that made an annual list of the top 50 places to live in the country. The ranking by the website Money involved factors like quality of life, diversity, economic opportunities and positive future outlooks. Of the three NJ spots that made the prestigious list...
Gridlock expected as Biden comes to NJ – What you need to know
President Joe Biden will be in New Jersey this afternoon, and his travels could cause gridlock during the afternoon rush hour period. Biden will first visit the IBM offices in Poughkeepsie, NY, before traveling to Gov. Phil Murphy's Middletown mansion for a private fundraiser. The exact route Biden will take...
Barnegat Lighthouse to shine again in time for Sandy anniversary
The scaffolding will be completely off the exterior of Barnegat Lighthouse by the end of October in time for the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy. The 172-foot tall lighthouse on the northern tip of LBI has been dark since March when the project got underway. It will be re-lit on...
These are the pizzerias on the official New Jersey ‘Pizza Trail’
We all know that New Jersey has some of the finest pizzerias anywhere; last year, Food and Wine named New Jersey the best pizza state in the country. Now, New Jersey has its own “official” Pizza Trail, compiled by the people at Visit New Jersey. They refer to...
Wawa continues to open new stores in New Jersey
A few months ago, I told you about Wawa’s aggressive expansion plans with the goal of doubling the number of stores within eight years, which would bring the grand total to around 1,800 stores. They just opened a new one this week in Union on Route 22, with at...
Ocean City, NJ may increase beach tag cost by a lot — are Wildwoods next?
As the City Council in Ocean City takes the first step at Thursday’s meeting toward increasing the cost of beach tags, the mayors of the Wildwoods also are considering ways to increase revenues including beach fees. The Ocean City council will take its first vote on an ordinance that...
Long abandoned Amboy Cinemas in N.J. once visited by Staten Island movie-goers to be redeveloped
After 17 years of collecting dust and being vandalized, the long abandoned Amboy Cinemas in Sayreville may finally have new purpose. Last month, the borough council approved an ordinance establishing a redevelopment plan for the vacant 19.5 acre site at routes 9 and 35 that proposes a variety of commercial retail, hotel, conference center, recreational, office, and professional uses.
New Jersey man threatens to murder Amazon delivery driver in “racist neighborhood”
A Lacey Township man turned himself into police to face charges from a reported racially motivated incident that occurred with an Amazon delivery driver last month. John Vincentini, 62, of Lacey Township, is being charged with Bias Intimidation and Terroristic Threats stemming from the September 5 incident, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.
Dog attacks family in Morris County, NJ
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Morris) — A dog was taken into custody by an animal control officer in Morris County after it bit two family members Monday evening. Police Chief Jeffrey Almer said the dog, a cane corso breed, bit the adults in a home. The victims received treatment for non-life...
The Iconic Barnegat Lighthouse is Set to Go Back Into Service By End of the Month
I think if there is maybe one lighthouse in New Jersey that pops into everyone's mind when we talk about east coast lighthouses I think "Old Barney" is possibly the one we refer to most. Its red and white appearance is something we all know here in the Garden State.
This Stunning New Jersey Town Has Been Named The Prettiest In The State
New Jersey is loaded with quaint, charming, and pretty towns. We are lucky that way. But only one town can be the prettiest of them all. From the amazing small towns inland to the quaint beach towns of the Jersey Shore, there is no shortage of pretty towns in the Garden State.
Second Drug Dealer pleads guilty to peddling massive cocaine load to New Jersey and Philadelphia
A second member of a drug syndicate has now pleaded guilty to his role in the shipping and dealing of cocaine from San Juan, Puerto Rico to parts of southern New Jersey and Philadelphia. Last week, Jose Gonzalez, 50, of Philadelphia pleaded guilty to his role in the drug operation...
Inside the million-dollar NJ fundraiser with Bon Jovi, Biden at Murphy’s mansion
President Joe Biden joined an intimate Democratic fundraiser at the governor’s mansion along the Navesink River — with a celebrity neighbor also in attendance. Jon Bon Jovi, a longtime friend and supporter of Murphy, was among the select group of just 15 donors who raised $1 million during the Democratic National Committee Reception hosted at the private residence in Middletown, not far from Red Bank.
Why are spotted lanternflies so bad? Here’s damage they do in NJ
Their eggs started hatching in the spring and since then they’ve been spotted by the thousands, wreaking havoc on New Jersey’s trees and shrubs. I’m talking about those pests, the spotted lanternflies. These bugs have the potential to kill trees that they are feeding on but George...
