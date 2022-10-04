Read full article on original website
Kenney’s best next act ever
KENNEY'S NEXT ACT — Alberta's United Conservatives elect a new leader this evening. The winner gets to be premier. The party is scheduled to livestream the results starting at 5:30 p.m. local time. The favorite is DANIELLE SMITH, the talk-radio host and former leader of the now-defunct Wildrose Party...
The fall and rise of Danielle Smith
PROGRAMMING NOTE:Ottawa Playbook won’t publish Monday, Oct. 10. We’ll be back in your inbox Oct. 11. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Maura | Follow Politico Canada. WELCOME TO OTTAWA PLAYBOOK. I’m your host, Maura Forrest. In your second election shocker of the week, DANIELLE SMITH is taking over JASON KENNEY’s old job. Elsewhere, the Liberals grab hold of PIERRE POILIEVRE’s YouTube tag (and won’t let go anytime soon). And interpreters give a House of Commons committee an earful.
Potholes on the road to electric cars
The Biden administration is betting heavily on electric vehicles as part of its efforts to slash the nation's greenhouse gas emissions. But for the United States to make that generational switch from gasoline, a lot has to go right. Instead, the road to an EV-laden future continues to get more...
She’s Black and Conservative in a Democratic District. Is She About to Take Off Politically?
Jennifer-Ruth Green has a shot to flip a seat in Indiana that has voted Democrat for nearly a century.
What happened to the 'G?'
Investor buy-in for environmental, social and governance principles has been on the rise. But interest in the “E,” “S” and “G” of ESG isn’t divided equally. Despite record levels of shareholder proposals filed and passed in areas related to climate, human capital management and social policy this year, interest in and support for proposals related to corporate governance saw a significant dip.
Trump has one eye at elections overseas even as the midterms approach
While most national Republicans have been fretting over whether Dr. Mehmet Oz can rebound in Pennsylvania, or whether Herschel Walker will be tripped up by the ghosts of his past, Donald Trump has also been keeping tabs on the political future of Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro and watching closely as Kim Jong-Un rattles the west.
Global economy sailing into a 'perfect long storm'
Follow Ryan on Twitter | Send tips and insights to rheath@politico.com. The world’s finance ministers and central bankers are descending on Washington, D.C., next week, and the gathering will have the feel of an economic Last Supper. A recession in advanced economies is now all but certain, and the...
The Climate Economy Is About to Explode
Sign up for The Weekly Planet, Robinson Meyer’s newsletter about living through climate change, here. Late last month, analysts at the investment bank Credit Suisse published a research note about America’s new climate law that went nearly unnoticed. The Inflation Reduction Act, the bank argued, is even more important than has been recognized so far: The IRA will “will have a profound effect across industries in the next decade and beyond” and could ultimately shape the direction of the American economy, the bank said. The report shows how even after the bonanza of climate-bill coverage earlier this year, we’re still only beginning to understand how the law works and what it might mean for the economy.
U.S., Europe whip U.N. votes for historic Russia rebuke
After Russia vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution slamming its claim to four Ukrainian regions, a massive lobbying effort is now underway in the General Assembly. The Biden administration and its international allies are hunting for votes at the United Nations this week in their quest to get as many countries as possible to support a historic resolution slamming Russia’s territorial claims in Ukraine.
Encircling Russia at U.N. and global chip wars
Follow Ryan on Twitter | Send tips and insights to rheath@politico.com. Global Insider today looks at perhaps two of the three biggest global risks today. The first is red lines around Russia: Western democracies are on a new push to organize limits — at the United Nations — to end the upending of sovereignty exemplified by Russia’s Ukraine invasion.
‘More dangerous than the Cuban missile crisis’
Programming Note: We’ll be off this Monday for Indigenous Peoples Day but will be back in your inboxes on Tuesday. Enjoy the long weekend!. Most nuclear experts and former officials NatSec Daily spoke to don’t think President JOE BIDEN’s comparison of today’s dangers to the Cuban missile crisis and the impending threat of nuclear “Armageddon” is overblown. Some actually say it’s spot on, and arguably not alarmist enough.
Slovakia’s U.S. ambassador: ‘Crazy’ for Putin to drop nuke
Slovakia’s ambassador to the United States believes the West will respond forcefully to Russia if it uses nuclear weapons. But it won’t involve deploying nukes of its own. “We need to show to the Russians and to the world that we will retaliate, but not through nuclear escalation,” RADOVAN JAVORČÍK told NatSec Daily in his embassy office Wednesday during a wide-ranging interview. “I don't see any mental and technical adjustments in our governance, in our way of life — the Western way of life — that we would do that.” He did, however, point to U.S. national security adviser JAKE SULLIVAN’s recent comments that America and its allies would respond “decisively” to Russia’s use of a tactical nuclear weapon.
