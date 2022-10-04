Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
The first Polkadot-native liquidity bootstrapping pool event has arrived
The InvArch Network is partnering with HydraDX to host the very first liquidity bootstrapping pool (LBP) event in the Polkadot and Kusama ecosystem. LBP events are the ideal solution for projects (like the InvArch Tinkernet) that want to get tokens into the hands of their broad user base and community without the limitations of a rapidly increasing price curve that works against them.
CoinTelegraph
Mainstream NFT adoption will be driven mostly by their utility
Nonfungible tokens (NFTs) have seen a stratospheric surge in popularity accompanied by sky-high values, giving rise to legitimate and ongoing worries about a market bubble, as many projects lacked real-world application or utility. NFT utility is an essential component because it adds value and functionality to the technology. One of...
CoinTelegraph
OpenSea to allow users to submit bulk NFT listings and purchases
OpenSea, the digital marketplace for crypto collectibles and nonfungible tokens (NFTs), announced in a series of tweets on Oct. 5 that the platform will officially allow its users to bulk list and bulk purchase up to 30 digital collectible items in a single flow. In the case of bulk buying,...
CoinTelegraph
Cudo Compute launches a fairer distributed cloud platform
This publication is sponsored. Cointelegraph does not endorse and is not responsible for or liable for any content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this page. Readers should do their own research before taking any actions related to the company. Cointelegraph is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned in the press release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinTelegraph
Autumn bulls vs. winter bears — Will October be bullish or bearish for Bitcoin? Watch Market Talks
October has historically been a green month for Bitcoin, but will this trend continue, keeping in mind the current macro market conditions? Join us as we discuss this and more with our host, Joe Hall, and Rekt Capital, a crypto trader and analyst.
CoinTelegraph
Web3 gaming still a long way from mainstream adoption: Survey
A new survey commissioned by blockchain entertainment provider Coda Labs suggests that despite the huge amount of money being poured into Web3 gaming, traditional gamers are still yet to warm up to crypto or nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and have little interest in Web3 games. According to the survey, gamers pointed...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto Biz: NYDIG stacks sats, Elon buys Twitter
Amid the bear market, positive signs of crypto adoption continue to emerge. Also, Elon Musk is finally moving ahead with plans to acquire Twitter.
CoinTelegraph
‘New frontier’ of crypto laundering involves cross-chain bridges and DEXs — Elliptic
New research from blockchain analytics and crypto compliance firm Elliptic has revealed the extent to which cross-chain bridges and decentralized exchanges (DEXs) have removed barriers for cybercriminals. In an Oct. 4 report titled “The state of cross-chain crime,” Elliptic researchers Eray Arda Akartuna and Thibaud Madelin took a deep dive...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinTelegraph
Near Protocol partners with Google Cloud to support Web3 devs
Under a partnership with Near Protocol, Google Cloud will support Near developers in building and scaling their Web3 projects and DApps.
CoinTelegraph
Ambrus Studio hosted the inaugural GameFi 3.0 Summit with a star-studded panel
On October 1, Ambrus Studio hosted the inaugural GameFi 3.0 Summit via Twitter Space and Binance Livestream, peaking at 3,000 concurrent views and accumulating over 6,500 views on the first day. The summit was moderated by Jin Yu, a well-known strategist and investor. Panelists included Johnson Yeh, the founder and...
CoinTelegraph
Michael Saylor snubs claims he doesn’t use Bitcoin Lightning Network
The executive chairman of MicroStrategy, Michael Saylor, does not like to be called out. He responded to a poll shared by Eric Wall, a crypto researcher, that suggested he had not used Bitcoin’s layer-2 Lightning Network more than three times with a Twitter poll of his own. Saylor replied...
CoinTelegraph
Nifty News: Yuga Labs launches BAYC council, Animoca backs Cool Cats and more
Solana NFT volume surged to $130 million in September, and Gary Vaynerchuck’s VeeFriends are set to be released as collectibles at Macy’s and Toys “R” Us.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin derivatives data reflects traders’ belief that $20K will become support
Bitcoin (BTC) showed strength on Oct. 4 and 5, posting a 5% gain on Oct. 5 and breaking through the $20,000 resistance. The move liquidated $75 million worth of leverage short (bear) positions and it led some traders to predict a potential rally to $28,000. As described by Moustache, the...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin beats out shorts as BTC price attempts to crack $20.5K
Bitcoin (BTC) reclaimed and held $20,000 into Oct. 6 as the latest rebound punished short speculators. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD bouncing from local lows of $19,740 on Bitstamp around the Oct. 5 Wall Street open. The pair then reversed prior losses, leading early shorters into...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin can solve the DeFi onboarding crisis, argues exec
As the decentralized finance space remains plagued with hacks, people have become less interested in jumping in and engaging with DeFi. But, according to Dennis Jarvis, the CEO of Bitcoin.com, there is a way for DeFi adoption to move forward through Bitcoin (BTC). In a keynote speech at the Blockchain...
CoinTelegraph
Tonomus’ Beverly Rider joins global lineup of innovators reshaping the Metaverse landscape
The inaugural edition of World Metaverse Show is set to take place in Dubai between Oct. 5 and 6, 2022 at The Address Hotel, Dubai Marina, UAE. It is an elite gathering of the global Metaverse and Web3 ecosystem. Beverly Rider — chief commercial officer and chief marketing officer of...
Comments / 0