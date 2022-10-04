ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The first Polkadot-native liquidity bootstrapping pool event has arrived

The InvArch Network is partnering with HydraDX to host the very first liquidity bootstrapping pool (LBP) event in the Polkadot and Kusama ecosystem. LBP events are the ideal solution for projects (like the InvArch Tinkernet) that want to get tokens into the hands of their broad user base and community without the limitations of a rapidly increasing price curve that works against them.
Mainstream NFT adoption will be driven mostly by their utility

Nonfungible tokens (NFTs) have seen a stratospheric surge in popularity accompanied by sky-high values, giving rise to legitimate and ongoing worries about a market bubble, as many projects lacked real-world application or utility. NFT utility is an essential component because it adds value and functionality to the technology. One of...
OpenSea to allow users to submit bulk NFT listings and purchases

OpenSea, the digital marketplace for crypto collectibles and nonfungible tokens (NFTs), announced in a series of tweets on Oct. 5 that the platform will officially allow its users to bulk list and bulk purchase up to 30 digital collectible items in a single flow. In the case of bulk buying,...
Cudo Compute launches a fairer distributed cloud platform

This publication is sponsored. Cointelegraph does not endorse and is not responsible for or liable for any content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this page. Readers should do their own research before taking any actions related to the company. Cointelegraph is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned in the press release.
Web3 gaming still a long way from mainstream adoption: Survey

A new survey commissioned by blockchain entertainment provider Coda Labs suggests that despite the huge amount of money being poured into Web3 gaming, traditional gamers are still yet to warm up to crypto or nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and have little interest in Web3 games. According to the survey, gamers pointed...
‘New frontier’ of crypto laundering involves cross-chain bridges and DEXs — Elliptic

New research from blockchain analytics and crypto compliance firm Elliptic has revealed the extent to which cross-chain bridges and decentralized exchanges (DEXs) have removed barriers for cybercriminals. In an Oct. 4 report titled “The state of cross-chain crime,” Elliptic researchers Eray Arda Akartuna and Thibaud Madelin took a deep dive...
Ambrus Studio hosted the inaugural GameFi 3.0 Summit with a star-studded panel

On October 1, Ambrus Studio hosted the inaugural GameFi 3.0 Summit via Twitter Space and Binance Livestream, peaking at 3,000 concurrent views and accumulating over 6,500 views on the first day. The summit was moderated by Jin Yu, a well-known strategist and investor. Panelists included Johnson Yeh, the founder and...
Michael Saylor snubs claims he doesn’t use Bitcoin Lightning Network

The executive chairman of MicroStrategy, Michael Saylor, does not like to be called out. He responded to a poll shared by Eric Wall, a crypto researcher, that suggested he had not used Bitcoin’s layer-2 Lightning Network more than three times with a Twitter poll of his own. Saylor replied...
Bitcoin beats out shorts as BTC price attempts to crack $20.5K

Bitcoin (BTC) reclaimed and held $20,000 into Oct. 6 as the latest rebound punished short speculators. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD bouncing from local lows of $19,740 on Bitstamp around the Oct. 5 Wall Street open. The pair then reversed prior losses, leading early shorters into...
Bitcoin can solve the DeFi onboarding crisis, argues exec

As the decentralized finance space remains plagued with hacks, people have become less interested in jumping in and engaging with DeFi. But, according to Dennis Jarvis, the CEO of Bitcoin.com, there is a way for DeFi adoption to move forward through Bitcoin (BTC). In a keynote speech at the Blockchain...
