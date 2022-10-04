ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

WBAL Radio

19-year-old pleads guilty to murdering 5-year-old sibling

A 19-year-old in Anne Arundel County will plead guilty to murdering his 5-year-old half-sister. Prosecutors said Stephen Davis Jr. stabbed the child multiple times at their home in Pasadena in 2020. Davis then took off and was later arrested in Ohio. He will now stand trial, despite his lawyer's claim...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Police: Student assaulted outside Perry Hall High School

Perry Hall High School was placed on a brief lockout Thursday after a student was assaulted outside the school, Baltimore County police said. Officers said they responded to the back of the school just before 2 p.m. for a reported assault. Upon arrival, police said they found a student with...
PERRY HALL, MD
WBAL Radio

Woman dead after fatal house fire in Bel Air

The Office of the State Fire Marshal and Bel Air Police Department are in a joint investigation after a woman died in a house fire in Bel Air Thursday night. According to officials, around 7 p.m., firefighters arrived to the 700 block of Linwood Avenue to find heavy smoke coming from the home. A man was standing outside, stating his wife was still inside the home. Firefighters entered the home and found the victim on the first floor.
BEL AIR, MD
WBAL Radio

Wes Moore pays $21,200 water bill for Baltimore home

In our Commitment 2022 report, Wes Moore, the nominee for the Democrats in the gubernatorial race, has paid a $21,200 water bill. This made news after a published report surfaced citing online court records that said the bill had not been paid on his north Baltimore home. In a statement...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

La Casa de la Cultura hopes to change perception of Hispanics in Baltimore

In the heart of Highlandtown, tucked along Gulf Street lies a place filled with people with a whole lot of heart and passion for keeping Latino culture alive. "We have a lot of children who are born in Baltimore City who are Americans, who are Baltimoreans, who would know nothing about their culture alive," founder Angelo Solara said.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

New report shows improvements at Inner Harbor, issues at treatment plans

For the 12th year in a row, the Waterfront Partnership's Healthy Harbor Initiative released its annual report card on how things are looking in the Inner Harbor. This year's Harbor Heartbeat annual report showed a lot of positives when it comes to removing trash from the harbor. On the other hand, issues with the Backwater Treatment Plant hampered some recovery efforts as well.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Poly alumnus' Nobel Prize win inspires STEM students to succeed

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences just awarded the Nobel Prize in physics to three scientists -- one was educated in Baltimore. John Clauser is bringing inspiration to students at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, the school he once attended. Clauser was a member of the National Honor Society at Poly and...
BALTIMORE, MD

