NC Senate nominees parry over abortion, inflation in debate
RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — The major-party candidates to succeed retiring North Carolina Republican Sen. Richard Burr parried over inflation, abortion and election integrity Friday night in what’s expected to be their only debate. Democratic nominee Cheri Beasley and Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd met at a...
Judge won’t block Jan. 6 panel subpoena to Arizona GOP chair
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge in Phoenix on Friday refused to put on hold her order requiring phone records of the Arizona Republican Party leader to be turned over to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, pending an appeal. U.S. District...
He's not even running -- but US midterms could make or break Trump
After losing the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump could have worked on his golf swing or produced another book by the pool at his south Florida beach club. Irina Tsukerman, a New York-based national security lawyer and geopolitical analyst, said Trump was increasingly perceived as a "political liability" -- incapable of winning a future presidential election even against a weak Democrat.
Governor Cooper pushes to legalize marijuana possession
North Carolina's two top Democratic state officials are urging the Republican-led legislature to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of marijuana in light of President Joe Biden's pardon of thousands of Americans convicted of "simple possession" under federal law.
