Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Iredell Extension to hold master gardener information sessions
If you like gardening and volunteering in the community, consider becoming an Extension Master Gardener volunteer. Classes cover topics in botany, soils, flowers, trees, shrubs, lawns, vegetables, fruits, entomology, pesticide safety and diagnosing plant problems. Following the course, you will enjoy volunteering in the community by working with local Iredell Extension Master Gardener volunteers on a variety of projects that educate the public about gardening and horticulture.
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Statesville. (7) updates to this series since Updated 30 min ago.
Mountaintop lodge for sale in Linville is NC’s most expensive. $30M property comes with waterfall, 3,000-square foot 'party pavilion
A mansion perched atop a 5,000-foot ridge in the North Carolina mountains and offering views of Grandfather Mountain, other peaks and even uptown Charlotte, went on the market for $29.75 million this week. The price of the lodge-style estate in Linville tops all other homes for sale in the Carolinas,...
ROUNDUP: South Iredell coasts past Kannapolis
TROUTMAN— Kaitlyn Levan served four aces and handed out 14 assists Thursday as South Iredell cruised to a three-set win over Kannapolis A.L. Brown. Nicole Osborne supplied eight digs, seven kills and three aces for the Vikings (12-7, 9-1), who won 25-8, 25-10, 25-4. Brooke Aeschliman led South Iredell...
Iredell Nickels for Know-How Referendum set for November
The Iredell County Nickels for Know-How Referendum will be held on Nov. 17. The polling place will be at the Iredell County Agricultural Resource Center at 444 Bristol Drive, Statesville, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The referendum is being held to let users and producers of feed or fertilizer...
Statesville woman killed in Wednesday crash on Island Ford Road
A Statesville woman died in a one-vehicle crash on Island Ford Road Wednesday afternoon. Eliza Marie Teasley, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger of the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the crash on Island Ford Road near Stamey Farm Road around 4...
Warrior Warfield, Viking Valley take center stage Friday
Two intra-county rivalry showdowns highlight Week 8 of the high school football season. Bragging rights and conference positioning are on the line. Statesville (3-3, 2-1) at West Iredell (1-5, 1-2)Last year’s meeting: Zamari Stevenson (now a freshman at Wake Forest) caught two touchdown passes, rushed for two touchdowns and recorded an interception as the Greyhounds romped to a 56-7 homecoming win.
Hiddenite Center happenings
The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center is taking registrations for its painted barn quilt class on Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the center’s Educational Complex, 70 Hiddenite Church Road in Hiddenite. Instructing the class is Carol Mitchell of Taylorsville. Students will create their own 2’ x 2’ painted barn quilt. Cost for this beginner’s-level workshop is $65 for center members and $70 for the public. All the materials needed to complete the barn quilt will be provided. It’s suggested that the participants bring a bag lunch to enjoy while the paint dries.
Statesville's National Night Out back after two-year hiatus
It’s been two years since the Statesville Police Department hosted its National Night Out, but Chief David Onley said it was about more than a fun evening with the community, it was about creating connections with the community as well. “Since COVID, we’ve been trying to rebuild community contacts,...
Local organizations benefit from Statesville ABC funds
The Statesville ABC Board has awarded education grants to six area agencies to assist with the organizations’ substance abuse programs. This year, the following agencies received a share of the $78,500 total contribution: Aftershock Youth Empowerment, Boys and Girls Club of the Piedmont, Fifth Street Shelter Ministries, Pharos Parenting, Piedmont Mediation Center and Speak Life and Live.
ROUNDUP: South Iredell volleyball secures senior night victory over Mooresville
South Iredell secures senior night victory over Mooresville. TROUTMAN—Brooke Aeschliman and Kaitlyn Landis each supplied 11 kills on Tuesday as South Iredell swept Mooresville in Greater Metro Conference action. The Vikings (10-7, 8-1) won 25-13, 25-22 and 25-17 on a night when they honored their seniors: Grace McClure, Ela...
Iredell County to reassess property values next year
The county will go forward with its plan to reassess tax values for property after the Iredell County Board of Commissioners met for its regular meeting on Tuesday night. “The purpose is not to raise people’s taxes. It’s to equalize the tax burden based on the wealth, relative wealth, of the property owners,” Chairman James Mallory said.
What you missed this week in notable Statesville crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Statesville Record and Landmark .
ROUNDUP: North Iredell clinches WFAC volleyball title
NEWTON—North Iredell defeated Fred T. Foard 25-13, 9-25, 25-21, 25-16 on Wednesday night. The victory clinched the Western Foothills Athletic Conference championship for North Iredell (22-0, 12-0). No other details on the match were available. Second-place Foard fell to 14-4 overall and 9-3 in the conference. The Raiders play...
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Iredell County champions crowned; Dingman siblings headline the day
The Iredell County Cross Country Championships turned into the Dingman Invitational on Tuesday. The Dingman family swept the individual titles at MacAnderson Park. Lake Norman senior Logan Dingman won the boys’ 5-kilometer race with a time of 16 minutes, 25.89 seconds. The senior beat teammate Triston Rabon and North Iredell’s Philip Riddle to the finish line. Rabon was second at 16:28.48. Riddle placed third at 16:29.13.
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for October 7
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (7) updates to this series since Updated 43 sec ago.
Army and its funky triple-option offense set to invade Truist Field to play Wake Forest on Saturday
WINSTON-SALEM — No. 15 Wake Forest will take a breather from ACC play this week by playing Army, but it won’t be much of a break. The Demon Deacons will be facing the unusual triple-option offense that is no picnic to see up close. All coach Dave Clawson...
Fleetwood Mac tribute band to perform at Alexander County Courthouse Park
The public is invited to enjoy a free concert featuring “Landslide — A Tribute To Fleetwood Mac” on Saturday from 7-9 p.m. on the Rotary Performance Stage at the Alexander County Courthouse Park. The concert was originally scheduled for Sept. 10 but was postponed due to rain.
Iredell Physician Network agrees to pay $138K in federal settlement
Statesville-based Iredell Physician Network, LLC (IPN) has agreed to pay $138,612 to resolve allegations that it knowingly avoided an obligation to repay money owed to the Medicare and Medicaid programs, announced Dena J. King, U.S. attorney for the western district of North Carolina. IPN is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Iredell...
