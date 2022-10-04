Effective: 2022-10-07 15:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-07 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon, Summerhaven; South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park; Southeast Pinal County including Kearny, Mammoth, Oracle A cluster of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Pima and southeastern Pinal Counties through 400 PM MST At 316 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms impacting the greater Tucson area from the east side to the northwest, including the towns of Marana and Oro Valley. These storms were moving north at 10 to 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. pea size hail, locally heavy downpours, and areas of blowing dust. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, ark, Picture Rocks, Red Rock, and Dove Mountain. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 226 and 262. Interstate 19 between mile markers 62 and 63. Route 77 between mile markers 70 and 92. Route 79 near mile marker 92. Route 86 near mile marker 171. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

PIMA COUNTY, AZ ・ 4 HOURS AGO