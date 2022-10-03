Entrepreneurial resources are continuing to expand in Emporia thanks to an announcement by Emporia Main Street Director Casey Woods. While speaking with KVOE News Thursday, Woods stated Rural Innovation Strategies of the Center of Rural Innovation (CORI) recently applied for grant funding, with the assistance of local CORI Digital Jobs and Entrepreneurship Specialist Ana Blandin, through the Economic Development Administration. That application was recently approved and According to Woods will go to support a series of design sprint workshops in Emporia in the coming months focused on helping to create tech-based startup companies.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 3 HOURS AGO