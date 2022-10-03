Read full article on original website
Related
KVOE
Emporia Front Porch Festival set for Saturday
After a one-year break, the Emporia Front Porch Festival is making a return Saturday. Four different sites in Central Emporia will be utilized for this year’s festival according to Lead Organizer Joe Foster, a recent guest on KVOE’s Morning Show. The locations are 1014 Neosho, 1004 Rural, 1117...
KVOE
Big Head Todd and the Monsters taking Granada stage Saturday night
The Emporia Granada Theatre is hosting a monster of a fundraising concert this weekend. Big Head Todd and the Monsters are set to take over the Granada stage Saturday night. Formed in 1984 the band has toured the world with their unique sound of rock, folk, blues and jazz. Since forming the band has released multiple studio albums with their 1993 album Sister Sweetly going platinum in the US.
KVOE
Emporia Granada Theatre planning ‘complete search’ for new permanent director
The Emporia Granada Theatre is getting set to launch a “complete search” for a new permanent director very soon. That’s according to Granada Board of Directors Member Mike Helbert on KVOE’s Newsmaker 3 segment Wednesday. Helbert says they are looking for candidates with some level of...
KVOE
Emporia High football set to host Wichita East, Lebo hosts Hartford in Area Game of the Week
It’s Week 6 of the high school football season. Emporia High is at home for the second consecutive week as it hosts Wichita East. The Spartans are 1-4 on the season while the Blue Aces are 3-2. Coach Keaton Tuttle says they’ve got to do all the things right...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVOE
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announces $28.5 million in state assistance to increase alternative transportation; Emporia and Council Grove amongst list of recipients
The KVOE listening area is receiving state funding to assist with improvements meant to increase use of alternative transportation. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday $28.5 million has been awarded to projects across 30 rural and urban communities across the state. This includes just over $483,000 for Emporia’s sidewalk system improvement project. The project will include the construction of a concrete path along 24th Ave. from Prairie Street to Lincoln, along 12th Ave. east of Peyton to Burlingame Road and along Burlingame to Riley Ave.
KVOE
Emporia High volleyball splits home triangular
The Emporia High volleyball team split its Senior Night triangular Thursday night. After defeating Great Bend 25-21, 25-22 in the first match of the night, the Spartans had the task of taking on Hillsboro, the top-ranked team in Class 2A. Hillsboro swept the Spartans, 25-19, 25-23, despite EHS nearly rallying...
KVOE
Healthier Lyon County provides $5,000 grant to Corky’s Cupboard
Corky’s Cupboard is planning to purchase new equipment and expand its stock thanks to Healthier Lyon County. Healthier Lyon County announced Wednesday that Corky’s was recently awarded a $5,000 grant through the Pathways to a Healthy Kansas grant program funded by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas. Corky’s, located inside of the Memorial Union at Emporia State University, aims to help combat food insecurity for local students by providing fresh, healthy food options.
KVOE
Area tornado stats below normal
This hasn’t been the most active year for tornadoes. National Weather Service meteorologist Chad Omitt represents the Topeka forecast office. He says the coverage area, which includes Lyon and most surrounding counties, had 18 tornadoes earlier this year. It’s low compared to the yearly average, but it is up from the recent past.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KVOE
Hetlinger Field Day makes long awaited return Tuesday
From disc golf to bike riding and some water activities, the 2022 Hetlinger Field Day had it all Tuesday afternoon. After a brief hiatus due to COVID-19, the event made its return, a bit later than planned, however, a slight delay did not dampen the spirits of Hetlinger clients, workers and local volunteers. Once again the field day was co-organized by Team Schnak Strong and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
KVOE
Greenwood County placed into drought emergency following executive order by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has issued updated drought declarations across the state of Kansas as part of a recent executive order. Executive order 22-08 keeps all of Kansas’ counties either in watch, warning or emergency status. In the KVOE listening area, Lyon, Chase, Coffey and Morris counties are in a drought warning.
KVOE
Emporia High volleyball, boys soccer in action Thursday
Two Emporia High teams are in action Thursday. The Emporia High volleyball team will be hosting a triangular with Great Bend and Hillsboro. It’ll also be Senior Night for the Spartans who will honor three seniors. Rebecca Snyder is one of them and is looking forward to celebrating her...
KVOE
Emporia Main Street excited for future of tech based startups following announcement of EDA grant award to Center of Rural Innovation
Entrepreneurial resources are continuing to expand in Emporia thanks to an announcement by Emporia Main Street Director Casey Woods. While speaking with KVOE News Thursday, Woods stated Rural Innovation Strategies of the Center of Rural Innovation (CORI) recently applied for grant funding, with the assistance of local CORI Digital Jobs and Entrepreneurship Specialist Ana Blandin, through the Economic Development Administration. That application was recently approved and According to Woods will go to support a series of design sprint workshops in Emporia in the coming months focused on helping to create tech-based startup companies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KVOE
Timmerman Elementary School teacher wins $1,500 Building a Stronger Connection social media campaign prize
ValuNet Fiber and the Cable One family of brands held a special gathering at Timmerman Elementary School for a special individual Thursday. Trenna Hanlin, a fourth-grade teacher at Timmerman, received a $1,500 check from ValuNet and Cable One as part of the Building a Stronger Connection social media campaign. This is the newest campaign of ValuNet and Cable One which covered 26 states and focused on K-12 teachers who have made a positive impact in their classrooms and the community.
KVOE
Emporia State soccer and volleyball to play Central Missouri
The Emporia State soccer team plays at #3 ranked Central Missouri Friday. The Emporia State volleyball team hosts Central Missouri. Central Missouri is tied for 3rd place in the MIAA standings. Emporia State Senior Orianna Clements says playing quality teams makes them better. First Serve is set for 6 pm...
KVOE
Emporia High boys soccer defeats Berean Academy
The Emporia High boys soccer team picked up its second shutout of the week by defeating Berean Academy, 5-0. Gio Garcilazo scored two goals and had an assist. Damien Garcilazo scored two goals. Kevin Magana scored the Spartans’ final goal. Alex Moisman tallied two assists. The Spartans are now...
KVOE
Emporia States Mackenzie Dimarco named MIAA womens soccer offensive player of week
Emporia States Mackenzie Dimarco has been named the MIAA women’s soccer offensive player of the week. Dimarco recorded back-to-back hat tricks in wins over Northwest Missouri State and Missouri Western. First player in MIAA history to record Back to Back hat tricks. She also became the first Emporia State...
KVOE
Emporia State volleyball swept by Fort Hays State
The Emporia State volleyball team was swept by Fort Hays State Tuesday night, 25-15, 25-22, and 25-20. The Lady Hornets will host Central Missouri Friday evening as they return home after playing 6 straight road matches.
KVOE
UPDATE: Non-life threatening injuries reported following two vehicle collision south of Emporia Wednesday morning.
Two vehicles were involved in a morning crash south of Emporia Wednesday. Emporia/Lyon County EMS, Olpe Fire and Lyon County Deputies were all called to the intersection of Kansas Highway 99 and Road 90 roughly 8 miles south of Emporia around 8:20 am. According to Lyon County Deputy Jeff Rodriguez, 16-year-old Zoey Vogts was traveling northbound on K99 in a 1984 Chevrolet pickup truck.
KVOE
Michelin holds grand opening with ribbon cutting
A new era is underway for Michelin in Emporia. The facility formerly known as Camso held a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning. In a release sent to KVOE News, Michelin Emporia Site Manager Bryan Ziegler says “In the past two years, we’ve invested $6.5 million to improve the site, including the enhancements to the break area and workstations. Today, we wanted to bring everyone together to celebrate those achievements, along with all the other things that make Michelin Emporia a great place to work.”
KVOE
Two arrested following alleged assault in central Emporia Thursday afternoon
Two juveniles have been arrested in connection to an alleged assault in Emporia Thursday. According to Emporia Police Cpt. Ray Mattas, officers were called to the 400 block of West Sixth Ave. at 12:40 pm for a report of an aggravated assault. Upon arrival, 45-year-old Daniel Klingensmith reported to officers that a male in a mask had allegedly assaulted him.
Comments / 0