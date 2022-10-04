FAIRMONT- Junior Gabriel Washington threw for a pair of touchdowns Friday night to lead Fairmont to an 18-0 Southeastern Athletic Conference football victory over West Bladen. For the Knights it was a night of miscues and missed opportunities. A busted coverage led to the first Fairmont touchdown 31 seconds before halftime. Penalties bailed the Tornadoes out of an early hole then nullified a Knight touchdown, and a pair of high snaps produced a pair of 4th quarter safeties.

FAIRMONT, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO