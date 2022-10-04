Read full article on original website
getnews.info
Black-Eyes.com Is The One-Stop Search For Local Black-Owned Businesses
“Think of Black Eyes as an unparalleled outlet to access and connect with black-owned businesses, updates on the latest news, dining experiences, entertainment, health, and much more within our communities worldwide.” – Jermaine Dent, CEO of Black Eyes. The Black Eyes app is a free-to-register internet platform providing...
getnews.info
Mt. Juliet Asphalt Paving Team Shares the Importance of the First Consultation with a Paving Contractor
Mt. Juliet Asphalt Paving Team is a top-rated paving company. In a recent update, the team shared the importance of the first consultation with a paving contractor. Mt. Juliet, TN – In a website post, Mt. Juliet Asphalt Paving Team shared the importance of the first consultation with a paving contractor.
getnews.info
Newly launched Cloud-shaped Internet Hosting by cdmon, the future of Hosting
Cdmon wants to present its new infrastructure, the most innovative Cloud in Europe, using the newest technology to provide an excellent service to their customers. cdmon wants to provide quality innovation in a reasonable, transparent, and cordial way to its customers, so therefore it has created the fastest Cloud Hosting in Europe. cdmon has developed this new project with a changed infrastructure thanks to its platform entirely based on Intel Optane SSD and NVMe (Non-Volatile Memory express) SSD disks. This means that its Cloud is 10x faster than the ones based on normal SSD disks, making it the fastest and most secure Cloud in all of Europe. Only the best for its customers.
getnews.info
Inventions Oasis Brings Three Amazing Inventions that may be a game changer in modern day living
Shaam P Sundhar, an avid inventor and the Princeton, New Jersey, USA Is the founder and president of Inventions Oasis, Inc, a 35-years old R&D company. He is also a former Professor of Electrical Engineering. Currently, he holds 16 granted patents and many are pending. 1) AquOgen. 2) Kool Kween/Sav-A-Lot.
getnews.info
Netanel Semrik: “A loving class – Israel” – a new book in Hebrew is being published for the founders of the international program, David and Naomi Geffen
A loving classroom is a curriculum based on cultivating 8 basic values for a loving relationship within the classroom: respect, compassion, listening, kindness, gratitude, love, friendship and caring. The main goal of the program is to teach students and teachers how to strengthen the good relationships at school, hence the good relationships at home, in the family, at work, in the community, between cultures, between nationalities. In other words – building a loving world.
getnews.info
Author’s Tranquility Press Supports Miltonetta Atwater’s Again and Again God Answers Prayer Amid Reviews from Readers
Leading publicity company, Author’s Tranquility Press, throws weight behind author and minister, Miltonetta Atwater, as she preaches the benevolence of God in the book “Again and Again God Answers Prayer”. The partnership between Miltonetta Atwater and Author’s Tranquility Press seems to be yielding the desired results judging by...
getnews.info
Providing unmatched door hanger services, Global Flyer Distribution helps businesses scale
Helping businesses stay up to date with the rapidly pacing world, Global Flyer Distribution offers door-to-door and hand-to-hand brochure delivery services at the most affordable rates. Global Flyer Distribution’s door hanger services allow companies to spread the word about their businesses to attract more customers. USA – Being one...
getnews.info
Network Computer Pros, A Leading Managed IT Service Provider Expands Office Space and Team to Accommodate More Businesses
The company is expanding its current office space to create more jobs for IT professionals and increase its client base, helping more businesses strengthen their IT infrastructure. 2020 and 2021 were the most brutal years for businesses, wreaking havoc on their balance sheets by significantly cutting profits. And as if...
getnews.info
An Unprecedented Limb Regeneration Project launches Indiegogo Campaign
Now Seeking Community Support via Indiegogo, This Revolutionary Project is for the Future of the Humanity!. Biosis LRP Inc. has proudly announced the launch of an inspiring new revolutionary project aimed to serve the humanity for the generations to come. Biosis LRP is a Canadian startup that strives to make a difference in the world and this unprecedented project is committed to limb and organ regeneration for those who need them. To introduce this project to the world, the Canadian startup has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo, and the team of Biosis LRP is welcoming generous community support and backing.
getnews.info
NionTV Expands its Selection of TV channels and VOD
Leading IPTV subscription service provider, NionTV, announces expansion to its offerings with over 13,000 TV channels and VOD. NionTV has grown to become a favorite of film and TV enthusiasts not only in the United States but across the globe and the IPTV subscription service provider has created its commitment to delivering the best possible watching experience to clients as it adds to its long list of TV channels. The company currently offers over 13000 television channels and 36,000+ latest movies and TV shows as well as sporting events, cutting across different genres to meet the needs of all categories of audiences.
getnews.info
Presenceology Announces November Launch for New Flagship Program, ‘Your Standout Offer’
Program helps identify unique value factor and build a fully-aligned, client-attracting offer in just six weeks. Presenceology, with founder and CEO Mila Yoli, is pleased to announce ‘Your Standout Offer’, a new and unique program aimed at helping entrepreneurs develop, both professionally and personally, to craft an offer that feels authentic to who they are, launches on November 1, 2022.
getnews.info
Gotransverse Introduces Premier Support with High-Touch Services for Order-to-Cash Engagements
Premier Support offers 24×7 escalated support and consulting services, architecture review, analysis, training, and more. Austin, Texas, USA – October 7, 2022 – Gotransverse (http://gotransverse.com), the leading provider of enterprise order-to-cash solutions, announced its new Premier Support offering today for customers desiring white-glove service for order-to-cash solutions, including additional support and enhanced consulting services through upgraded tailored support, personalized monitoring, and assigned technical account managers.
getnews.info
VetCoin Foundation Launches .VETS Decentralized Domain From NexBloc to Support Veterans
All purchases of .vets domains will contribute to the VetCoin mission of bringing new services to connect, enable and transform veterans communities worldwide. October 7, 2022 – New York, NY – VetCoin Foundation announced today the official launch of Domains.Vetcoinhq.Com to allow anyone to show support for veterans by buying and using a .VETS blockchain domain. Domain names will be integrated with selected VetCoin ecosystem partners over time to offer additional benefits to owners. As a blockchain NFT (non-fungible token) domain, buyers pay once for the domain and never have to pay yearly fees like they do with traditional domains.
getnews.info
Action For Nature Announces 2022 International Young Eco-Hero Award Winners
San Francisco – Today, Action For Nature (AFN) announced its 2022 International Young Eco-Hero Award winners, honoring sixteen young environmental activists from across the globe for their creative initiatives to tackle the world’s most pressing environmental challenges. For nearly 20 years, the International Young Eco-Hero Awards have annually...
getnews.info
Location-Based Service (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Future Analysis, Demand by Regions and Opportunities with Challenges 2026
“AiRISTA Flow (US), Apple (US), Aruba Networks (US), CenTrak (US), Cisco (US), Ericsson (US), ESRI (US), GE Healthcare (US), Google (US), HERE (Netherlands), IBM (US), KDDI (Japan), Leantegra (US), Microsoft (US), Navigine (US), NTT Docomo (Japan), Oracle (US), Qualcomm (US), Quuppa (Finland), Sewio Republic (Czech Republic), Spime (US).”. Location-Based Services...
getnews.info
Golden Grail Technology (GOGY) files to reduce its current authorized share count from 5 billion to 500 million
There is little to no doubt that Wall Street is in uncertainty ahead for investors. Goldman Sachs’ David Kostin outlined two potential scenarios for markets in the near term, with one forecast anticipating the S&P 500 could fall as much almost 17% from Wednesday’s close (1). Kostin, Goldman’s chief U.S. equity strategist, outlined a soft and hard landing scenario in a note to clients this week that he says could play out in 2022 and into next year as the Federal Reserve hikes rates and struggles to control surging inflation. The strategist expects the closely watched consumer price index to finish 2022 at 6% before falling to 2.9% by the end of next year. Goldman’s soft-landing scenario anticipates rising yields and the market’s forward price to earnings ratio falling to 15 times, with the S&P dipping modestly, by about 5% to 3,600 from Wednesday’s close. That outcome expects the index to hover near the 3,600 level by mid-2023 but hit 4,000 by the end of next year (1).
getnews.info
Frontline Pest Control Announces It Is Expanding Its Reach To Serve More Customers
Frontline Pest Control has announced its plans to expand its reach and serve more customers looking for quality services. Frontline Pest Control, a dually certified company operating on a general house pest and lawn and ornamental license, is expanding its area of operations. The firm has announced that it is registering with Google My Business and has plans to reach newer areas and serve more customers.
getnews.info
Dr. Sachin Rajpal Aesthetic Clinic Introduces Ultra-Modern Equipment for Rhinoplasty Surgery in Delhi
Dr. Rajpal’s Aesthetic Clinic utilizes advanced equipment to provide maximum service to its patients. Over the years, Dr. Rajpal’s Aesthetic Clinic has successfully performed thousands of plastic surgeries with satisfying results. Dr. Rajpal’s Aesthetic Clinic announces that they use the most sophisticated equipment for performing plastic surgery and...
getnews.info
QUINN Releases New Collection for Fall, Now Offering Unique, High Quality Cashmere Clothing for Men and Women
For over ten years, Quinn has designed quality Cashmere clothing, and this season they have launched a line of classic styles enhanced with innovative designs. QUINN, a leading fashion store in the United States is pleased to announce the release of its cashmere clothing collection for fall. The newly released collection, according to the company, is aimed at providing a unique collection of cashmere clothing that is classy, posh, and ideal for both women and men. QUINN has proven its commitment to providing fashion enthusiasts and shoppers with new clothing collections for different fashion seasons. This fall, QUINN is introducing a new collection that features high-quality clothing that is sure to please any fashion aficionado.
getnews.info
The Rian Team Real Estate Is Pushing the Frontiers of The Real Estate Industry as It Expands to New Territories
From small but luxurious family homes to palatial properties, the Rian Team Real Estate continues to satisfy its clients in several markets throughout the US. The reward for hard work is more work, and this saying encapsulates the outstanding journey and success of Aaron Rian and the Rian Team Real Estate, as plans are in motion to broaden their reach to all fifty states in the United States, as well as in neighboring countries such as Mexico and Canada.
