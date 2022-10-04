ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
getnews.info

Ron Bauer Thinks the Lithium Battery Shortage is the Greatest Barrier to the Expansion of the EV Market

Nowadays, the electrification of personal transportation is accelerating at a rate that even its most enthusiastic proponents could not have imagined a few short years ago. In several nations, government requirements will expedite progress. According to Facts and Factors, the Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Market is expected to surpass $980 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 24.5% from 2022 to 2028.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
getnews.info

Golden Grail Technology (GOGY) files to reduce its current authorized share count from 5 billion to 500 million

There is little to no doubt that Wall Street is in uncertainty ahead for investors. Goldman Sachs’ David Kostin outlined two potential scenarios for markets in the near term, with one forecast anticipating the S&P 500 could fall as much almost 17% from Wednesday’s close (1). Kostin, Goldman’s chief U.S. equity strategist, outlined a soft and hard landing scenario in a note to clients this week that he says could play out in 2022 and into next year as the Federal Reserve hikes rates and struggles to control surging inflation. The strategist expects the closely watched consumer price index to finish 2022 at 6% before falling to 2.9% by the end of next year. Goldman’s soft-landing scenario anticipates rising yields and the market’s forward price to earnings ratio falling to 15 times, with the S&P dipping modestly, by about 5% to 3,600 from Wednesday’s close. That outcome expects the index to hover near the 3,600 level by mid-2023 but hit 4,000 by the end of next year (1).
BUSINESS
getnews.info

Slick Cash Loan Announces Quick Approval And Disbursement of Loans Across USA

SlickCashLoan offers easy and hassle-free loan approvals across the USA for those needing urgent funds. SlickCashLoan, the reputed online loan company known for helping people get an instant loan to meet their unforeseen and urgent financial needs, has announced quick approval and disbursement of loans for the needy. Quick Loans from Slick Cash Loan provides borrowers with the money they need to meet emergency financial needs.
CREDITS & LOANS
getnews.info

Gotransverse Introduces Premier Support with High-Touch Services for Order-to-Cash Engagements

Premier Support offers 24×7 escalated support and consulting services, architecture review, analysis, training, and more. Austin, Texas, USA – October 7, 2022 – Gotransverse (http://gotransverse.com), the leading provider of enterprise order-to-cash solutions, announced its new Premier Support offering today for customers desiring white-glove service for order-to-cash solutions, including additional support and enhanced consulting services through upgraded tailored support, personalized monitoring, and assigned technical account managers.
ECONOMY
getnews.info

Roofing Contractors Hawaii Company Celebrates Two Decades Of Roofing Solutions

Heritage Roofing & Waterproofing has more than twenty years of experience providing quality roofing solutions for residential and commercial customers in Hawaii. Businesses appreciate the quality of workmanship and products, as well as the responsiveness and fair prices. Heritage Hawaii Roofing and Waterproofing and Thomas Mewshaw are pleased to announce...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nextera Energy#Hurricanes#Duke Energy Florida#Duk#Conductor Technology#Viking Protection Systems#Llc
getnews.info

VetCoin Foundation Launches .VETS Decentralized Domain From NexBloc to Support Veterans

All purchases of .vets domains will contribute to the VetCoin mission of bringing new services to connect, enable and transform veterans communities worldwide. October 7, 2022 – New York, NY – VetCoin Foundation announced today the official launch of Domains.Vetcoinhq.Com to allow anyone to show support for veterans by buying and using a .VETS blockchain domain. Domain names will be integrated with selected VetCoin ecosystem partners over time to offer additional benefits to owners. As a blockchain NFT (non-fungible token) domain, buyers pay once for the domain and never have to pay yearly fees like they do with traditional domains.
MILITARY
getnews.info

Upstate Home Offers Expands Into All South Carolina Markets Enabling Homeowners To Sell Their Homes Fast and Efficiently

Upstate Home Offers announces an expansion into all South Carolina markets. Upstate Home Offers has provided access to quick and easy home sales throughout neighboring markets and due to customer demand expanded quickly into all major markets in the region. Furthermore, Upstate Home Offers has introduced a helpful service that allows homeowners to sell their properties for cash before relocating. Homeowners in the area who want cash for their home can receive a free offer.
REAL ESTATE
getnews.info

Niquella Hardwick Challenges the Status Quo In The Colorado Real Estate Industry

Denver-based realtor and founder of Niquella Hardwick Group, Niquella Hardwick, continues to set the standard across Colorado as she leverages the latest tech solutions to help clients make decisions. Niquella Hardwick is not resting in the pursuit of using the latest technologies to aid the decision-making process of buyers, sellers,...
DENVER, CO
getnews.info

TGS enters the ‘voluntary carbon credit’ business

– Discovering technology companies related to carbon credits and revealing investment plans. – Plan to establish an Asian hub for carbon credits trading with local governments. South Korea’s TGS Group is entering the ‘Voluntary Carbon Credits’ business as part of its Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) management. Chairman Lee Jae-sun of...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
getnews.info

Niquella Hardwick Group Expands their Real Estate Services Across Colorado

Innovative Denver-based real estate company, Niquella Hardwick Group, announce plans to expand their services across the state and nationwide to meet the needs of more clients. Niquella Hardwick and her team at Niquella Hardwick Group are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that buyers, sellers, investors, and other categories of stakeholders in the real estate market in Colorado have the best possible experience as the company continues to expand to different parts of the state. Niquella has made a huge impact as a realtor over the past decade, bringing her wealth of knowledge and experience in the market to bear.
DENVER, CO
getnews.info

Arctic mine raises $300 million, the mining industry accelerated into the “digital intelligence era”

Recently, unmanned enterprises in Arctic mines officially announced that they have completed nearly 300 million dollars of Series C financing, setting a new record for the largest single financing on this track. This round of financing is led by CICC Capital and jointly invested by Yuexiu Industrial Fund. This is the second financing obtained by Arctic Mining Union Co., Ltd. in the past six months, with two rounds of financing totaling more than 500 million USD.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy