GIX Announces the Launch of TVM$, the native token that will power the Global Invoice Exchange: A Blockchain-based Supply Chain Finance Platform

Viewium Launches To Reinvent The Global Social Platform System By Bringing Blockchain Into Play
Groundbreaking Web3 blockchain platform, Viewium, officially launches to bridge the gap between the film industry and the crypto space by paying people to watch and create video content. The team at Viewium, led by the forward-thinking Chris Larenz, looks set to chart a new course in the world of entertainment...
Golden Grail Technology (GOGY) files to reduce its current authorized share count from 5 billion to 500 million
There is little to no doubt that Wall Street is in uncertainty ahead for investors. Goldman Sachs’ David Kostin outlined two potential scenarios for markets in the near term, with one forecast anticipating the S&P 500 could fall as much almost 17% from Wednesday’s close (1). Kostin, Goldman’s chief U.S. equity strategist, outlined a soft and hard landing scenario in a note to clients this week that he says could play out in 2022 and into next year as the Federal Reserve hikes rates and struggles to control surging inflation. The strategist expects the closely watched consumer price index to finish 2022 at 6% before falling to 2.9% by the end of next year. Goldman’s soft-landing scenario anticipates rising yields and the market’s forward price to earnings ratio falling to 15 times, with the S&P dipping modestly, by about 5% to 3,600 from Wednesday’s close. That outcome expects the index to hover near the 3,600 level by mid-2023 but hit 4,000 by the end of next year (1).
Crypto Asset Management Market Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, Advance Technology and Forecast 2026
“Coinbase, Inc. (US), Gemini Trust Company, LLC. (US), Crypto Finance AG (Germany), Vo1t Ltd (UK), Bakkt, LLC (US), BitGo, Inc. (US), Ledger SA (France), METACO SA (Switzerland), Iconomi Ltd. (UK), EXODUS MOVEMENT, INC. (US), Xapo, Inc. (Switzerland), Paxos Trust Company, LLC. (US), Koine Money Ltd (England), Amberdata, Inc. (US).”. Crypto...
Indian Visa from USA, Philippines, Angola and Croatia Citizens
India is a rich and diverse country with many cultures and traditions, making it a perfect destination for adventure seekers. Because of this, more than a million USA citizens visited the country in 2018. Applying for Indian Visa for USA Citizens is easy and 100% online. Almost all nationalities require a visa for India, and USA citizens are no exception. You can apply online for Indian e-Visa for USA Citizens if you are planning to visit the country. In 2014, the country introduced an e-Visa system for the first time, allowing citizens from more than 60 countries to apply for their visas online. The India e-Visa makes it easy for USA travelers to obtain visas to enter the country. USA travelers need to meet some requirements to apply for their India visa online. An Indian e-Visa for USA citizens grants them a stay of up to 60 days from the first date of entry into the country.
Tron (TRX) Price Prediction by Traders Union analysts
Tron (TRX) is a cryptocurrency that has incited great interest among investors. However, it is worth investing in it right now? TU experts have prepared a Tron (TRX) Price Prediction. Tron (TRX) is a cryptocurrency with ambitious goals, which is why it has caught the attention of investors. Before investing...
Biologics Fill/ finish Services Market is projected to be over USD 4.2 billion by 2030 | Roots Analysis
The fill / finish services market is presently dominated by service providers (more than 95) based in North America and Europe. A steadily growing demand for biologic fill / finish services has generated a range of new opportunities for contract service providers; stakeholders have invested heavily to ensure product integrity and safety.
A Live Webinar announced for Oct 11th to help win in a down market
Crypto expert Dan Hollings will hold a live webinar on October 11th explaining his revolutionary method of generating profits every single day in a bear-dominated crypto market. Dan Hollings, the celebrated crypto trading genius and author of multiple bestsellers on cryptocurrencies, is hosting a live webinar explaining his revolutionary method...
Network Computer Pros, A Leading Managed IT Service Provider Expands Office Space and Team to Accommodate More Businesses
The company is expanding its current office space to create more jobs for IT professionals and increase its client base, helping more businesses strengthen their IT infrastructure. 2020 and 2021 were the most brutal years for businesses, wreaking havoc on their balance sheets by significantly cutting profits. And as if...
Location-Based Service (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Future Analysis, Demand by Regions and Opportunities with Challenges 2026
“AiRISTA Flow (US), Apple (US), Aruba Networks (US), CenTrak (US), Cisco (US), Ericsson (US), ESRI (US), GE Healthcare (US), Google (US), HERE (Netherlands), IBM (US), KDDI (Japan), Leantegra (US), Microsoft (US), Navigine (US), NTT Docomo (Japan), Oracle (US), Qualcomm (US), Quuppa (Finland), Sewio Republic (Czech Republic), Spime (US).”. Location-Based Services...
Indian Visa For New Zealand, Swiss, Bulgarian and USA Citizens
India is a country in South Asia with lush natural beauty. It is also a country with a rich history, dating back hundreds of years, documenting the rise and fall of empires on its territory. Many New Zealanders travel to India because it is full of color and contrast and you can find many different activities in one place. This online entry visa for India eliminates the need to visit an embassy or consulate to apply in person or wait in long lines. New Zealand citizens are among the 170 Nationalities Eligible to Apply for Indian Visa Online. The Government of India has introduced an electronic travel authorization system that allows citizens from 166 countries to obtain an electronic visa to visit India. This new system was introduced to allow travelers to travel to and from India with ease. An e-Visa saves travelers the hassle of having to visit a local Indian embassy or consulate to obtain their visa. Instead, travelers can apply for a visa online.
ViDiLOOK released a low-threshold wealth creation project that goes viral in a short time
VDL, a low-threshold blockchain digital asset currency that everyone can participate in. The only thing you need is a mobile phone or an electronic medium to participate, and a brand-new wealth password can share the global traffic value dividend. In the era of blockchain, a “decentralized” model that does not...
Biobanking Market Size Is Projected to Reach US$ 77.6 Billion by 2027 With Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.18%
The global biobanking market size reached US$ 53.3 Billion in 2021. By 2027, it will reach a value of US$ 77.6 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.18% (2022-2027). The latest research study “Biobanking Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global biobanking market size reached US$ 53.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 77.6 Billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 6.18% during the forecast period (2022-2027).
Providing unmatched door hanger services, Global Flyer Distribution helps businesses scale
Helping businesses stay up to date with the rapidly pacing world, Global Flyer Distribution offers door-to-door and hand-to-hand brochure delivery services at the most affordable rates. Global Flyer Distribution’s door hanger services allow companies to spread the word about their businesses to attract more customers. USA – Being one...
IQDAX To Temporarily Suspend Bonus Program
Leading trading platform, IQDAX, is temporarily suspending its successful bonus program in order to focus on developing even more customer-centric benefits. The program will be suspended from October 15, 2022, with plans to announce further exciting developments for the customer to replace this bonus offering. The bonus program, first launched...
Newly launched Cloud-shaped Internet Hosting by cdmon, the future of Hosting
Cdmon wants to present its new infrastructure, the most innovative Cloud in Europe, using the newest technology to provide an excellent service to their customers. cdmon wants to provide quality innovation in a reasonable, transparent, and cordial way to its customers, so therefore it has created the fastest Cloud Hosting in Europe. cdmon has developed this new project with a changed infrastructure thanks to its platform entirely based on Intel Optane SSD and NVMe (Non-Volatile Memory express) SSD disks. This means that its Cloud is 10x faster than the ones based on normal SSD disks, making it the fastest and most secure Cloud in all of Europe. Only the best for its customers.
Gluteboost and HUM Capital Partner to Expand Consumer Reach and Retail Exposure
Phase two of the company’s growth strategy is now underway with top-tier VC support. Gluteboost announced today that it has joined forces with Hum Capital, a world-class venture capital firm based in New York City. The partnership will allow Gluteboost to expand its brick-and-mortar footprint, bringing its beauty and wellness supplements to large retailers across the globe.
Slick Cash Loan Announces Quick Approval And Disbursement of Loans Across USA
SlickCashLoan offers easy and hassle-free loan approvals across the USA for those needing urgent funds. SlickCashLoan, the reputed online loan company known for helping people get an instant loan to meet their unforeseen and urgent financial needs, has announced quick approval and disbursement of loans for the needy. Quick Loans from Slick Cash Loan provides borrowers with the money they need to meet emergency financial needs.
Gotransverse Introduces Premier Support with High-Touch Services for Order-to-Cash Engagements
Premier Support offers 24×7 escalated support and consulting services, architecture review, analysis, training, and more. Austin, Texas, USA – October 7, 2022 – Gotransverse (http://gotransverse.com), the leading provider of enterprise order-to-cash solutions, announced its new Premier Support offering today for customers desiring white-glove service for order-to-cash solutions, including additional support and enhanced consulting services through upgraded tailored support, personalized monitoring, and assigned technical account managers.
Gas Supplies dwindle as Europe faces Winter Energy Crisis
Europe faces sky-high gas prices well into 2024, with preparations for a shut-off of supplies from Russia lacking in a number of countries, warns Bickley Consulting’s William Parsons. The continent’s precarious gas supply situation has been a prime focus for markets ever since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24th,...
New Programme Launch by IIM Ahmedabad & ENAC France Advanced Management Programme for Professionals in Aviation and Aeronautics
The Indian aviation and aeronautics sector has emerged from a challenging pandemic period and is flying high once again. The number of travellers is expected to double to 400 million in the coming years and the market size is anticipated to grow to US$ 4.33 billion by 2025. To meet...
