Gluteboost and HUM Capital Partner to Expand Consumer Reach and Retail Exposure

Phase two of the company’s growth strategy is now underway with top-tier VC support. Gluteboost announced today that it has joined forces with Hum Capital, a world-class venture capital firm based in New York City. The partnership will allow Gluteboost to expand its brick-and-mortar footprint, bringing its beauty and wellness supplements to large retailers across the globe.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sensum Offers Its Unique Business Evaluator App (BEA) To Help Businesses Evaluate Their Performance Accurately

Sensum offers its Business Evaluator App (BEA) to businesses looking to evaluate their performance and develop a winning strategy. Sensum Inc., a new management consulting company that is disrupting the industry, offers one of the best Business Evaluator apps on the market. BEA is a powerful tool that allows business owners to evaluate their performance and benchmark it against their industry.
Ahmie E. Baum, CEO & Founder of Interchange Capital Partners, Discussing Exit Planning for Business Owners, Interviewed on Influential Entrepreneurs Podcast

Ahmie Baum discusses his company’s deep experience with business owners looking to plan for the inevitable: an exit strategy for their company. Listen to the interview on the Business Innovators Radio Network:. https://businessinnovatorsradio.com/interview-with-ahmie-e-baum-ceo-founder-of-interchange-capital-partners-discussing-exit-planning-for-business-owners/. Ahmie explained: “Here are the top learning points business owners must realize about Exit Planning:
Gotransverse Introduces Premier Support with High-Touch Services for Order-to-Cash Engagements

Premier Support offers 24×7 escalated support and consulting services, architecture review, analysis, training, and more. Austin, Texas, USA – October 7, 2022 – Gotransverse (http://gotransverse.com), the leading provider of enterprise order-to-cash solutions, announced its new Premier Support offering today for customers desiring white-glove service for order-to-cash solutions, including additional support and enhanced consulting services through upgraded tailored support, personalized monitoring, and assigned technical account managers.
The Rian Team Real Estate Is Pushing the Frontiers of The Real Estate Industry as It Expands to New Territories

From small but luxurious family homes to palatial properties, the Rian Team Real Estate continues to satisfy its clients in several markets throughout the US. The reward for hard work is more work, and this saying encapsulates the outstanding journey and success of Aaron Rian and the Rian Team Real Estate, as plans are in motion to broaden their reach to all fifty states in the United States, as well as in neighboring countries such as Mexico and Canada.
Motivosity Takes Home Multiple Comparably Awards for Q3 2022

Lehi, Utah – Oct 6, 2022 – Motivosity, #1 Employee Engagement & Recognition Software, announced today that it’s company was named the winner of several Comparably awards including Happiest Employees, Best Company Work-Life Balance, and Best Company Perks & Benefits. Each quarter Comparably honors companies with Best Places to Work Awards, as rated by their own employees, across a variety of categories.
Andrew Carrillo, President, and Founder of Barnett Capital Advisors Interviewed on the Influential Entrepreneurs Podcast

Andrew Carrillo discusses the importance of working with a financial planner who is a fiduciary. Listen to the interview on the Business Innovators Radio Network:. https://businessinnovatorsradio.com/interview-with-andrew-carrillo-president-and-founder-of-barnett-capital-advisors/. There are a lot of different financial planners out there, and it can be tough to know whom to trust. But when looking for...
Insulation4less Ltd Acquires Building-Supplies-Online.co.uk

Insulation4less Ltd is one of the leading online providers of building supplies and construction materials in the United Kingdom, with a wide range of products available at competitive prices. The company has been in operation for over 10 years and has built up a loyal customer base thanks to its commitment to offering low prices and great customer service.
Surrey Construction Companies Offer 20 Years In The Industry

Trace Build delivers high-quality construction projects in London and Surrey. The company has a wealth of experience and has worked with a number of award-winning engineers and architects. Trace Build is pleased to announce that the company focuses on delivering top-quality construction projects in Surrey and London. For more than...
Golden Grail Technology (GOGY) files to reduce its current authorized share count from 5 billion to 500 million

There is little to no doubt that Wall Street is in uncertainty ahead for investors. Goldman Sachs’ David Kostin outlined two potential scenarios for markets in the near term, with one forecast anticipating the S&P 500 could fall as much almost 17% from Wednesday’s close (1). Kostin, Goldman’s chief U.S. equity strategist, outlined a soft and hard landing scenario in a note to clients this week that he says could play out in 2022 and into next year as the Federal Reserve hikes rates and struggles to control surging inflation. The strategist expects the closely watched consumer price index to finish 2022 at 6% before falling to 2.9% by the end of next year. Goldman’s soft-landing scenario anticipates rising yields and the market’s forward price to earnings ratio falling to 15 times, with the S&P dipping modestly, by about 5% to 3,600 from Wednesday’s close. That outcome expects the index to hover near the 3,600 level by mid-2023 but hit 4,000 by the end of next year (1).
Slick Cash Loan Announces Quick Approval And Disbursement of Loans Across USA

SlickCashLoan offers easy and hassle-free loan approvals across the USA for those needing urgent funds. SlickCashLoan, the reputed online loan company known for helping people get an instant loan to meet their unforeseen and urgent financial needs, has announced quick approval and disbursement of loans for the needy. Quick Loans from Slick Cash Loan provides borrowers with the money they need to meet emergency financial needs.
VetCoin Foundation Launches .VETS Decentralized Domain From NexBloc to Support Veterans

All purchases of .vets domains will contribute to the VetCoin mission of bringing new services to connect, enable and transform veterans communities worldwide. October 7, 2022 – New York, NY – VetCoin Foundation announced today the official launch of Domains.Vetcoinhq.Com to allow anyone to show support for veterans by buying and using a .VETS blockchain domain. Domain names will be integrated with selected VetCoin ecosystem partners over time to offer additional benefits to owners. As a blockchain NFT (non-fungible token) domain, buyers pay once for the domain and never have to pay yearly fees like they do with traditional domains.
Introducing Hamza Laalioui, the Moroccan entrepreneur currently redefining the Turkish luxury real estate sector

Hamza Laalioui is an enterprising Entrepreneur, Real estate guru, and Founder and Head of Operations at Prestij Consulting, a global network that delivers premium luxury realty services to clients worldwide. Native to Morocco, Hamza moved to Istanbul, where he’s redefining Turkey’s real estate ecosystem. He has a profound vision of...
CareOmax Company Introduces a Product Line Aimed at Making Self-Care Affordable and Easy

CareOmax offers a unique selection of carefully selected top-rated products and gadgets for tension relief, muscle recovery, massage, relaxation, and overall wellness. CareOmax brand promotes affordable and easy self-care devices that improve wellbeing and recovery. The company’s key audience is health-conscious individuals (professional athletes, amateur sportsmen, office workers, active people, students, the elderly etc.) from different walks of life who want to support their lifestyle and wellbeing with quality portable or at-home self-care devices.
Facility Management Market 2022 Major Impacting Facts, Prominent Investment, Future Scenarios, Growth And Forecast 2026

“International Business Machines Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), SAP SE (Germany), Trimble Inc. (US), Fortive (US), MRI Software LLC (US), Planon (US), Infor (US), Service Works Global (UK), Facilities Management eXpress (US), Causeway Technologies (UK), FM:Systems (US), Spacewell International (Belgium), iOFFICE + SpaceIQ (US).”. Facility Management Market by Component (Solutions...
