Read full article on original website
Related
getnews.info
Gluteboost and HUM Capital Partner to Expand Consumer Reach and Retail Exposure
Phase two of the company’s growth strategy is now underway with top-tier VC support. Gluteboost announced today that it has joined forces with Hum Capital, a world-class venture capital firm based in New York City. The partnership will allow Gluteboost to expand its brick-and-mortar footprint, bringing its beauty and wellness supplements to large retailers across the globe.
getnews.info
Sensum Offers Its Unique Business Evaluator App (BEA) To Help Businesses Evaluate Their Performance Accurately
Sensum offers its Business Evaluator App (BEA) to businesses looking to evaluate their performance and develop a winning strategy. Sensum Inc., a new management consulting company that is disrupting the industry, offers one of the best Business Evaluator apps on the market. BEA is a powerful tool that allows business owners to evaluate their performance and benchmark it against their industry.
getnews.info
Ahmie E. Baum, CEO & Founder of Interchange Capital Partners, Discussing Exit Planning for Business Owners, Interviewed on Influential Entrepreneurs Podcast
Ahmie Baum discusses his company’s deep experience with business owners looking to plan for the inevitable: an exit strategy for their company. Listen to the interview on the Business Innovators Radio Network:. https://businessinnovatorsradio.com/interview-with-ahmie-e-baum-ceo-founder-of-interchange-capital-partners-discussing-exit-planning-for-business-owners/. Ahmie explained: “Here are the top learning points business owners must realize about Exit Planning:
getnews.info
Providing unmatched door hanger services, Global Flyer Distribution helps businesses scale
Helping businesses stay up to date with the rapidly pacing world, Global Flyer Distribution offers door-to-door and hand-to-hand brochure delivery services at the most affordable rates. Global Flyer Distribution’s door hanger services allow companies to spread the word about their businesses to attract more customers. USA – Being one...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
getnews.info
LevelUp Renovations – Hinckley Roofing Contractor Affirms the Benefits of Working with Experts for Roofing Services
LevelUp Renovations – Hinckley Roofing Contractor is a top-rated roofing company. In a recent update, the agency affirmed the benefits of working with expert roofers. Hinckley, OH – In a website post, LevelUp Renovations – Hinckley Roofing Contractor affirmed the benefits of working with expert roofers. The...
getnews.info
Network Computer Pros, A Leading Managed IT Service Provider Expands Office Space and Team to Accommodate More Businesses
The company is expanding its current office space to create more jobs for IT professionals and increase its client base, helping more businesses strengthen their IT infrastructure. 2020 and 2021 were the most brutal years for businesses, wreaking havoc on their balance sheets by significantly cutting profits. And as if...
getnews.info
Gotransverse Introduces Premier Support with High-Touch Services for Order-to-Cash Engagements
Premier Support offers 24×7 escalated support and consulting services, architecture review, analysis, training, and more. Austin, Texas, USA – October 7, 2022 – Gotransverse (http://gotransverse.com), the leading provider of enterprise order-to-cash solutions, announced its new Premier Support offering today for customers desiring white-glove service for order-to-cash solutions, including additional support and enhanced consulting services through upgraded tailored support, personalized monitoring, and assigned technical account managers.
getnews.info
The Rian Team Real Estate Is Pushing the Frontiers of The Real Estate Industry as It Expands to New Territories
From small but luxurious family homes to palatial properties, the Rian Team Real Estate continues to satisfy its clients in several markets throughout the US. The reward for hard work is more work, and this saying encapsulates the outstanding journey and success of Aaron Rian and the Rian Team Real Estate, as plans are in motion to broaden their reach to all fifty states in the United States, as well as in neighboring countries such as Mexico and Canada.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Older people at risk from overcharging and mis-selling ‘scandal’
Elderly and vulnerable customers are being routinely overcharged by utility and insurance firms in a hidden scandal highlighted today by one of the country’s senior financial services executives. Unfair practices are putting them at risk of being unable to afford food and heating, he warns. Michael Donald, a former...
getnews.info
Motivosity Takes Home Multiple Comparably Awards for Q3 2022
Lehi, Utah – Oct 6, 2022 – Motivosity, #1 Employee Engagement & Recognition Software, announced today that it’s company was named the winner of several Comparably awards including Happiest Employees, Best Company Work-Life Balance, and Best Company Perks & Benefits. Each quarter Comparably honors companies with Best Places to Work Awards, as rated by their own employees, across a variety of categories.
getnews.info
Andrew Carrillo, President, and Founder of Barnett Capital Advisors Interviewed on the Influential Entrepreneurs Podcast
Andrew Carrillo discusses the importance of working with a financial planner who is a fiduciary. Listen to the interview on the Business Innovators Radio Network:. https://businessinnovatorsradio.com/interview-with-andrew-carrillo-president-and-founder-of-barnett-capital-advisors/. There are a lot of different financial planners out there, and it can be tough to know whom to trust. But when looking for...
getnews.info
Insulation4less Ltd Acquires Building-Supplies-Online.co.uk
Insulation4less Ltd is one of the leading online providers of building supplies and construction materials in the United Kingdom, with a wide range of products available at competitive prices. The company has been in operation for over 10 years and has built up a loyal customer base thanks to its commitment to offering low prices and great customer service.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
getnews.info
Surrey Construction Companies Offer 20 Years In The Industry
Trace Build delivers high-quality construction projects in London and Surrey. The company has a wealth of experience and has worked with a number of award-winning engineers and architects. Trace Build is pleased to announce that the company focuses on delivering top-quality construction projects in Surrey and London. For more than...
getnews.info
Golden Grail Technology (GOGY) files to reduce its current authorized share count from 5 billion to 500 million
There is little to no doubt that Wall Street is in uncertainty ahead for investors. Goldman Sachs’ David Kostin outlined two potential scenarios for markets in the near term, with one forecast anticipating the S&P 500 could fall as much almost 17% from Wednesday’s close (1). Kostin, Goldman’s chief U.S. equity strategist, outlined a soft and hard landing scenario in a note to clients this week that he says could play out in 2022 and into next year as the Federal Reserve hikes rates and struggles to control surging inflation. The strategist expects the closely watched consumer price index to finish 2022 at 6% before falling to 2.9% by the end of next year. Goldman’s soft-landing scenario anticipates rising yields and the market’s forward price to earnings ratio falling to 15 times, with the S&P dipping modestly, by about 5% to 3,600 from Wednesday’s close. That outcome expects the index to hover near the 3,600 level by mid-2023 but hit 4,000 by the end of next year (1).
getnews.info
Slick Cash Loan Announces Quick Approval And Disbursement of Loans Across USA
SlickCashLoan offers easy and hassle-free loan approvals across the USA for those needing urgent funds. SlickCashLoan, the reputed online loan company known for helping people get an instant loan to meet their unforeseen and urgent financial needs, has announced quick approval and disbursement of loans for the needy. Quick Loans from Slick Cash Loan provides borrowers with the money they need to meet emergency financial needs.
getnews.info
VetCoin Foundation Launches .VETS Decentralized Domain From NexBloc to Support Veterans
All purchases of .vets domains will contribute to the VetCoin mission of bringing new services to connect, enable and transform veterans communities worldwide. October 7, 2022 – New York, NY – VetCoin Foundation announced today the official launch of Domains.Vetcoinhq.Com to allow anyone to show support for veterans by buying and using a .VETS blockchain domain. Domain names will be integrated with selected VetCoin ecosystem partners over time to offer additional benefits to owners. As a blockchain NFT (non-fungible token) domain, buyers pay once for the domain and never have to pay yearly fees like they do with traditional domains.
getnews.info
Introducing Hamza Laalioui, the Moroccan entrepreneur currently redefining the Turkish luxury real estate sector
Hamza Laalioui is an enterprising Entrepreneur, Real estate guru, and Founder and Head of Operations at Prestij Consulting, a global network that delivers premium luxury realty services to clients worldwide. Native to Morocco, Hamza moved to Istanbul, where he’s redefining Turkey’s real estate ecosystem. He has a profound vision of...
getnews.info
Viewium Launches To Reinvent The Global Social Platform System By Bringing Blockchain Into Play
Groundbreaking Web3 blockchain platform, Viewium, officially launches to bridge the gap between the film industry and the crypto space by paying people to watch and create video content. The team at Viewium, led by the forward-thinking Chris Larenz, looks set to chart a new course in the world of entertainment...
getnews.info
CareOmax Company Introduces a Product Line Aimed at Making Self-Care Affordable and Easy
CareOmax offers a unique selection of carefully selected top-rated products and gadgets for tension relief, muscle recovery, massage, relaxation, and overall wellness. CareOmax brand promotes affordable and easy self-care devices that improve wellbeing and recovery. The company’s key audience is health-conscious individuals (professional athletes, amateur sportsmen, office workers, active people, students, the elderly etc.) from different walks of life who want to support their lifestyle and wellbeing with quality portable or at-home self-care devices.
getnews.info
Facility Management Market 2022 Major Impacting Facts, Prominent Investment, Future Scenarios, Growth And Forecast 2026
“International Business Machines Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), SAP SE (Germany), Trimble Inc. (US), Fortive (US), MRI Software LLC (US), Planon (US), Infor (US), Service Works Global (UK), Facilities Management eXpress (US), Causeway Technologies (UK), FM:Systems (US), Spacewell International (Belgium), iOFFICE + SpaceIQ (US).”. Facility Management Market by Component (Solutions...
Comments / 0