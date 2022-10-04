Read full article on original website
Related
getnews.info
Golden Grail Technology (GOGY) files to reduce its current authorized share count from 5 billion to 500 million
There is little to no doubt that Wall Street is in uncertainty ahead for investors. Goldman Sachs’ David Kostin outlined two potential scenarios for markets in the near term, with one forecast anticipating the S&P 500 could fall as much almost 17% from Wednesday’s close (1). Kostin, Goldman’s chief U.S. equity strategist, outlined a soft and hard landing scenario in a note to clients this week that he says could play out in 2022 and into next year as the Federal Reserve hikes rates and struggles to control surging inflation. The strategist expects the closely watched consumer price index to finish 2022 at 6% before falling to 2.9% by the end of next year. Goldman’s soft-landing scenario anticipates rising yields and the market’s forward price to earnings ratio falling to 15 times, with the S&P dipping modestly, by about 5% to 3,600 from Wednesday’s close. That outcome expects the index to hover near the 3,600 level by mid-2023 but hit 4,000 by the end of next year (1).
getnews.info
Author’s Tranquility Press Supports Miltonetta Atwater’s Again and Again God Answers Prayer Amid Reviews from Readers
Leading publicity company, Author’s Tranquility Press, throws weight behind author and minister, Miltonetta Atwater, as she preaches the benevolence of God in the book “Again and Again God Answers Prayer”. The partnership between Miltonetta Atwater and Author’s Tranquility Press seems to be yielding the desired results judging by...
getnews.info
QUINN Releases New Collection for Fall, Now Offering Unique, High Quality Cashmere Clothing for Men and Women
For over ten years, Quinn has designed quality Cashmere clothing, and this season they have launched a line of classic styles enhanced with innovative designs. QUINN, a leading fashion store in the United States is pleased to announce the release of its cashmere clothing collection for fall. The newly released collection, according to the company, is aimed at providing a unique collection of cashmere clothing that is classy, posh, and ideal for both women and men. QUINN has proven its commitment to providing fashion enthusiasts and shoppers with new clothing collections for different fashion seasons. This fall, QUINN is introducing a new collection that features high-quality clothing that is sure to please any fashion aficionado.
getnews.info
An Unprecedented Limb Regeneration Project launches Indiegogo Campaign
Now Seeking Community Support via Indiegogo, This Revolutionary Project is for the Future of the Humanity!. Biosis LRP Inc. has proudly announced the launch of an inspiring new revolutionary project aimed to serve the humanity for the generations to come. Biosis LRP is a Canadian startup that strives to make a difference in the world and this unprecedented project is committed to limb and organ regeneration for those who need them. To introduce this project to the world, the Canadian startup has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo, and the team of Biosis LRP is welcoming generous community support and backing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
getnews.info
Cutting-Edge melloweasy Sleep Brand Introduces a Product Line to Improve Quality of Sleep and Life
Melloweasy offers a unique selection of carefully selected top-rated products for better sleep, healthy and relaxed neck, and overall wellness. Founded by a team of ambitious e-commerce business experts, the cutting-edge melloweasy brand is based on a thorough understanding of one’s fundamental need for a good rest. Because people spend one-third of their lives sleeping, the importance of good rest is difficult to overestimate. It defines every sphere of life – from personal to financial and spiritual. The company’s key audience is modern people living a hectic lifestyle who need quality nighttime rest.
getnews.info
Inspire ideas through professionals – Elevate brings an online marketplace for applied knowledge
Elevate is an upcoming online marketplace where people can interact with experts to push their businesses to new heights. The company features over 1000 highly experienced professionals from all over North America. USA – Elevate is an online marketplace dedicated to exceptional and practical knowledge. It’s a platform dedicated to...
getnews.info
Biologics Fill/ finish Services Market is projected to be over USD 4.2 billion by 2030 | Roots Analysis
The fill / finish services market is presently dominated by service providers (more than 95) based in North America and Europe. A steadily growing demand for biologic fill / finish services has generated a range of new opportunities for contract service providers; stakeholders have invested heavily to ensure product integrity and safety.
getnews.info
Ojas Eye Hospital Mumbai Introduces Intralase LASIK to Correct Vision Problems
“Ojas Eye Hospital is a Center of Excellence for Cataract, Contoura Vision, Bladefree Lasik in Mumbai, India.”. Ojas Eye Hospital is one of the best eye hospitals in Mumbai that uses blade-free Lasik. Dr. Niteen Dedhia and his team are ophthalmologists specializing in bladeless LASIK, cornea treatment, cataract surgery, and more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
getnews.info
Gotransverse Introduces Premier Support with High-Touch Services for Order-to-Cash Engagements
Premier Support offers 24×7 escalated support and consulting services, architecture review, analysis, training, and more. Austin, Texas, USA – October 7, 2022 – Gotransverse (http://gotransverse.com), the leading provider of enterprise order-to-cash solutions, announced its new Premier Support offering today for customers desiring white-glove service for order-to-cash solutions, including additional support and enhanced consulting services through upgraded tailored support, personalized monitoring, and assigned technical account managers.
getnews.info
CareOmax Company Introduces a Product Line Aimed at Making Self-Care Affordable and Easy
CareOmax offers a unique selection of carefully selected top-rated products and gadgets for tension relief, muscle recovery, massage, relaxation, and overall wellness. CareOmax brand promotes affordable and easy self-care devices that improve wellbeing and recovery. The company’s key audience is health-conscious individuals (professional athletes, amateur sportsmen, office workers, active people, students, the elderly etc.) from different walks of life who want to support their lifestyle and wellbeing with quality portable or at-home self-care devices.
getnews.info
Crypto Asset Management Market Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, Advance Technology and Forecast 2026
“Coinbase, Inc. (US), Gemini Trust Company, LLC. (US), Crypto Finance AG (Germany), Vo1t Ltd (UK), Bakkt, LLC (US), BitGo, Inc. (US), Ledger SA (France), METACO SA (Switzerland), Iconomi Ltd. (UK), EXODUS MOVEMENT, INC. (US), Xapo, Inc. (Switzerland), Paxos Trust Company, LLC. (US), Koine Money Ltd (England), Amberdata, Inc. (US).”. Crypto...
getnews.info
Full Array Of Orthodontic Marketing Tools Available From SLC-Based Company
My Social Practice offers award-winning dental marketing tools and strategies for orthodontists throughout the USA and Canada. The agency has a dozen-plus years of specialty marketing services. My Social Practice is pleased to announce that the agency has over a dozen years of orthodontic marketing strategies for thousands of customers...
getnews.info
IQDAX To Temporarily Suspend Bonus Program
Leading trading platform, IQDAX, is temporarily suspending its successful bonus program in order to focus on developing even more customer-centric benefits. The program will be suspended from October 15, 2022, with plans to announce further exciting developments for the customer to replace this bonus offering. The bonus program, first launched...
getnews.info
Netanel Semrik: “A loving class – Israel” – a new book in Hebrew is being published for the founders of the international program, David and Naomi Geffen
A loving classroom is a curriculum based on cultivating 8 basic values for a loving relationship within the classroom: respect, compassion, listening, kindness, gratitude, love, friendship and caring. The main goal of the program is to teach students and teachers how to strengthen the good relationships at school, hence the good relationships at home, in the family, at work, in the community, between cultures, between nationalities. In other words – building a loving world.
getnews.info
Newly launched Cloud-shaped Internet Hosting by cdmon, the future of Hosting
Cdmon wants to present its new infrastructure, the most innovative Cloud in Europe, using the newest technology to provide an excellent service to their customers. cdmon wants to provide quality innovation in a reasonable, transparent, and cordial way to its customers, so therefore it has created the fastest Cloud Hosting in Europe. cdmon has developed this new project with a changed infrastructure thanks to its platform entirely based on Intel Optane SSD and NVMe (Non-Volatile Memory express) SSD disks. This means that its Cloud is 10x faster than the ones based on normal SSD disks, making it the fastest and most secure Cloud in all of Europe. Only the best for its customers.
getnews.info
Sensum Offers Its Unique Business Evaluator App (BEA) To Help Businesses Evaluate Their Performance Accurately
Sensum offers its Business Evaluator App (BEA) to businesses looking to evaluate their performance and develop a winning strategy. Sensum Inc., a new management consulting company that is disrupting the industry, offers one of the best Business Evaluator apps on the market. BEA is a powerful tool that allows business owners to evaluate their performance and benchmark it against their industry.
getnews.info
NLK Plumbing Introduces New & Advanced Website for Seamless Online Booking
NLK Plumbing – a Melbourne-based plumbing company, has recently introduced its new advanced and developed website with the latest features and seamless accessibility for an enhanced customer experience. The new NLK Plumbing website showcases details of the smooth and coherent online booking process, simplified to aid better user engagement.
getnews.info
The Best Way To Apply For A Travel Visa In Canada
Starting today, Canada Visa Online is proud to offer a new, streamlined visa application process that will make it quicker and easier than ever before to get the visa you need to travel to Canada.The new process includes an improved online form that is easier to navigate, and provides clear instructions on what information is required. In addition, our team of experts are available 24/7 to answer any questions you may have about the visa application process.We believe that this new process will help simplify what can often be a complex and confusing process, and we are committed to making it as easy as possible for our customers to get the visas they need. Visit our website today to learn more or start your application.
getnews.info
Motivosity Takes Home Multiple Comparably Awards for Q3 2022
Lehi, Utah – Oct 6, 2022 – Motivosity, #1 Employee Engagement & Recognition Software, announced today that it’s company was named the winner of several Comparably awards including Happiest Employees, Best Company Work-Life Balance, and Best Company Perks & Benefits. Each quarter Comparably honors companies with Best Places to Work Awards, as rated by their own employees, across a variety of categories.
getnews.info
VetCoin Foundation Launches .VETS Decentralized Domain From NexBloc to Support Veterans
All purchases of .vets domains will contribute to the VetCoin mission of bringing new services to connect, enable and transform veterans communities worldwide. October 7, 2022 – New York, NY – VetCoin Foundation announced today the official launch of Domains.Vetcoinhq.Com to allow anyone to show support for veterans by buying and using a .VETS blockchain domain. Domain names will be integrated with selected VetCoin ecosystem partners over time to offer additional benefits to owners. As a blockchain NFT (non-fungible token) domain, buyers pay once for the domain and never have to pay yearly fees like they do with traditional domains.
Comments / 0