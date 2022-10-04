Read full article on original website
Fat chance of escaping obesogens
The most common view of the cause is a modern imbalance in diets, with many people taking in and storing more calories through eating than they spend through metabolism and exercise. In one sense - from the perspective of fundamental energy accounting - this must be true. Yet this 'personal failing' view of obesity is also profoundly misleading, because it's just not true, empirically, that people today are eating more calories and burning less in exercise than people did decades ago. In the US, for example, studies find that people have largely followed the medically recommended diets over the past 50 years (see Evan Cohen et al.,Nutrition 5, 727"“232; 2015).
Time of birth and additional support need at school age: national cohort study of 865,409 children
The pet project: A qualitative exploration into the experience of pet ownership following spinal cord injury
To explore the unique experience of facilitators, barriers, rewards, and challenges related to pet ownership after spinal cord injury (SCI). Zoom for Healthcare videoconferencing platform hosted from an American neuro-rehabilitation hospital in Colorado. Methods. Sixteen individuals with SCI participated in three semi-structured focus groups of 5"“6 participants each. Resulting discussions...
Neonatologist staffing models: urgent change is needed
Many current neonatologist staffing models do not support the needs of the evolving neonatology workforce, administrative obligations, and patient population. Decades ago, NICU coverage involved daily rounds by a neonatologist followed by night coverage using a home-call model [1]. Due to increasing patient volume and acuity, adequate NICU coverage now often requires 24-hour in-house neonatologists [2] in both private practice and academic settings. Since the same neonatologist may round before and after an overnight shift, shifts may last up to 36"‰h [3]. Weekends have always been expected, but are now compounded by frequency, in-hospital requirements, weekend conferences, and not balanced by commensurate days off. Meanwhile, expectations of academic productivity, teaching, quality improvement work, and administrative obligations are unchanged or increased, and must be done during increasingly scarce "non-clinical" time.
Overdiagnosis and stage migration of ISUP 2 disease due to mpMRI-targeted biopsy: facts or fictions
Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases (2022)Cite this article. Recently, the use of targeted biopsy has been subject to critics, as it has been speculated that targeted biopsy might lead to overdiagnosis of clinically significant prostate cancer (PCa). In this study, we tried to evaluate whether targeted sampling in patients with organ-confined disease and ISUP 2 disease was associated with downgrading of the prostatectomy specimen, hence, leading to an unnecessary treatment, in terms of radical surgery. We relied on a prospectively-maintained multi-institutional database and identified 1293 patients with ISUP 2 disease on targeted biopsy only. Median (IQR) patients' age at diagnosis was 65 (60, 70) years. Median PSA was 6.8 (5.0, 9.6)"‰ng/ml. Overall, only 33 (2.6%) patients presented downgrading on their RP specimens. Patients who experienced downgrading were biopsied more frequently trans-rectally, had a lower total tumor length in mm and lower percentage of maximum core involvement and lower rates of cancer on systematic biopsy (all p"‰â‰¤"‰0.03). The strongest factors associated with reduced risk of downgrading were total tumor length, in mm, (OR: 0.71, 95% CI: 0.62,0.82, p"‰<"‰0.001) and transperineal biopsy route (OR: 0.38, 95% CI: 0.14,1.00, p"‰="‰0.05).
Retraction Note to: RIPK3 interactions with MLKL and CaMKII mediate oligodendrocytes death in the developing brain
Retraction to: Cell Death and Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/cddis.2017.54, published online 23 February 2017. The Editors have retracted this article. Concerns have been raised regarding a number of figures, specifically:. Figure 7a: there appear to be a number of repeating features in the bottom four panels. Figure 7b: there appear to be...
A Food is Medicine approach to achieve nutrition security and improve health
Suboptimal nutrition is a leading cause of illness, healthcare spending and lost productivity, predominantly from diet-related chronic diseases but also from undernutrition1,2. These burdens are not evenly distributed, contributing to health disparities affecting people who have lower income, are less educated and are members of minority ethnic groups, who more often have poor diets, hunger and related diseases.
Contribution of perceived loneliness to suicidal thoughts among French university students during the COVID-19 pandemic
Restrictive measures during the COVID-19 epidemic have led to increased levels of loneliness, especially among university students, although the influence on suicidal thoughts remains unclear. In this cross-sectional study of 1913 French university students, those with the highest level of loneliness had a fourfold increased risk of suicidal thoughts. Perceived loneliness should be incorporated into suicide risk assessment, and assistance in coping with loneliness should be considered as a means of reducing suicidal risk in vulnerable groups, like university students.
Addressing drivers of healthcare utilization for neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome
Aim to reduce healthcare utilization (HU) for infants at risk of neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome (NOWS) by 30% in 1 year and sustain for 2 years. Baseline data from three Level I & II newborn nurseries from January 2016 to June 2018 informed PDSA cycles from August 2018 to December 2021. Shewhart process control charts evaluated length of stay (LOS), pharmacologic treatment (PT) rates, direct cost (DC), process, and balancing measures for special cause variation (SCV).
Author Correction: Antioxidants (selenium and garlic) alleviated the adverse effects of tramadol on the reproductive system and oxidative stress markers in male rabbits
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-16862-4, published online 17 August 2022. In the original version of this Article, Affiliation 3 and 4 were not listed in the correct order. The correct affiliations are listed below:. Affiliation 3:. Poultry Physiology Department, Faculty of Agriculture, University of Alexandria, Alexandria, Egypt. Affiliation 4:. Department...
Regulatory non-coding RNAs: everything is possible, but what is important?
In recent years, the number of annotated noncoding RNAs (ncRNAs) and RNA-binding proteins (RBPs) has increased dramatically. The wide range of RBPs identified highlights the enormous potential for RNA in virtually all aspects of cell biology, from transcriptional regulation to metabolic control. Yet, there is a growing gap between what is possible and what has been demonstrated to be functionally important. Here we highlight recent methodological developments in the study of RNA"“protein interactions, discuss the challenges and opportunities for exploring their functional roles, and provide our perspectives on what is needed to bridge the gap in this rapidly expanding field.
Inspired by disorder
Thanks to progress in computational modelling and in subscale microstructure engineering, the capability of generating materials with customized properties is now at hand. The usual approach is to engineer materials that display a periodic pattern of some specific geometric motifs. This is a convenient scheme, as it leads to a high degree of predictability of the overall material properties, but it might not be the optimal choice for the design of unique functionalities.
Adherence to topical glaucoma therapy in patients attending virtual clinics
Poor adherence to medical therapy is a major challenge to the effective treatment of chronic diseases including glaucoma. Potential factors influencing adherence include treatment complexity and patient understanding of disease and health beliefs. An increasing number of patients are seen in virtual clinics, where there is no face-to-face consultation, potentially reducing opportunities for patient education and reinforcement of the importance of treatment. The aim of this study was to examine adherence among patients attending a virtual glaucoma clinic.
Lessons from a UK research school for Black physicists and engineers
A group of scientists at Imperial College collaborated with The Blackett Lab Family, a collective of UK-based Black physicists, to host the UK's first research school for Black physicists and engineers. Here they reflect on what they learnt and why we should all join in the mission to end inequality in academia.
Serotonin and dopamine transporter availability in social anxiety disorder after combined treatment with escitalopram and cognitive-behavioral therapy
Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and internet-based cognitive behavioral therapy (ICBT) are recommended treatments of social anxiety disorder (SAD), and often combined, but their effects on monoaminergic signaling are not well understood. In this multi-tracer positron emission tomography (PET) study, 24 patients with SAD were randomized to treatment with escitalopram+ICBT or placebo+ICBT under double-blind conditions. Before and after 9 weeks of treatment, patients were examined with positron emission tomography and the radioligands [11C]DASB and [11C]PE2I, probing the serotonin (SERT) and dopamine (DAT) transporter proteins respectively. Both treatment combinations resulted in significant improvement as measured by the Liebowitz Social Anxiety Scale (LSAS). At baseline, SERT-DAT co-expression was high and, in the putamen and thalamus, co-expression showed positive associations with symptom severity. SERT-DAT co-expression was also predictive of treatment success, but predictor-outcome associations differed in direction between the treatments. After treatment, average SERT occupancy in the SSRI"‰+"‰ICBT group was >80%, with positive associations between symptom improvement and occupancy in the nucleus accumbens, putamen and anterior cingulate cortex. Following placebo+ICBT, SERT binding increased in the raphe nuclei. DAT binding increased in both groups in limbic and striatal areas, but relations with symptom improvement differed, being negative for SSRI"‰+"‰ICBT and positive for placebo"‰+"‰ICBT. Thus, serotonin-dopamine transporter co-expression exerts influence on symptom severity and remission rate in the treatment of social anxiety disorder. However, the monoamine transporters are modulated in dissimilar ways when cognitive-behavioral treatment is given concomitantly with either SSRI-medication or pill placebo.
Alcohol reverses the effects of KCNJ6 (GIRK2) noncoding variants on excitability of human glutamatergic neurons
Synonymous and noncoding single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) in the KCNJ6 gene, encoding G protein-gated inwardly rectifying potassium channel subunit 2Â (GIRK2), have been linked with increased electroencephalographic frontal theta event-related oscillations (ERO) in subjects diagnosed with alcohol use disorder (AUD). To identify molecular and cellular mechanisms while retaining the appropriate genetic background, we generated induced excitatory glutamatergic neurons (iN) from iPSCs derived from four AUD-diagnosed subjects with KCNJ6 variants ("Affected: AF") and four control subjects without variants ("Unaffected: UN"). Neurons were analyzed for changes in gene expression, morphology, excitability and physiological properties. Single-cell RNA sequencing suggests that KCNJ6 AF variant neurons have altered patterns of synaptic transmission and cell projection morphogenesis. Results confirm that AF neurons express lower levels of GIRK2, have greater neurite area, and elevated excitability. Interestingly, exposure to intoxicating concentrations of ethanol induces GIRK2 expression and reverses functional effects in AF neurons. Ectopic overexpression of GIRK2 alone mimics the effect of ethanol to normalize induced excitability. We conclude that KCNJ6 variants decrease GIRK2 expression and increase excitability and that this effect can be minimized or reduced with ethanol.
Neutralizing and interfering human antibodies define the structural and mechanistic basis for antigenic diversion
Defining mechanisms of pathogen immune evasion and neutralization are critical to develop potent vaccines and therapies. Merozoite Surface Protein 1 (MSP-1) is a malaria vaccine antigen and antibodies to MSP-1 are associated with protection from disease. However, MSP-1-based vaccines performed poorly in clinical trials in part due to a limited understanding of the protective antibody response to MSP-1 and of immune evasion by antigenic diversion. Antigenic diversion was identified as a mechanism wherein parasite neutralization by a MSP-1-specific rodent antibody was disrupted by MSP-1-specific non-inhibitory blocking/interfering antibodies. Here, we investigated a panel of MSP-1-specific naturally acquired human monoclonal antibodies (hmAbs). Structures of multiple hmAbs with diverse neutralizing potential in complex with MSP-1 revealed the epitope of a potent strain-transcending hmAb. This neutralizing epitope overlaps with the epitopes of high-affinity non-neutralizing hmAbs. Strikingly, the non-neutralizing hmAbs outcompete the neutralizing hmAb enabling parasite survival. These findings demonstrate the structural and mechanistic basis for a generalizable pathogen immune evasion mechanism through neutralizing and interfering human antibodies elicited by antigenic diversion, and provides insights required to develop potent and durable malaria interventions.
