Gene-edited sheep offer hope for treatment of lethal childhood disease
A flock of gene-edited sheep has been used by scientists to pinpoint a promising treatment for a lethal inherited brain disease that afflicts young children. The researchers, based in the UK and US, say their work could lead to the development of drugs to alleviate infantile Batten disease. In the...
The Rian Team Real Estate Is Pushing the Frontiers of The Real Estate Industry as It Expands to New Territories
From small but luxurious family homes to palatial properties, the Rian Team Real Estate continues to satisfy its clients in several markets throughout the US. The reward for hard work is more work, and this saying encapsulates the outstanding journey and success of Aaron Rian and the Rian Team Real Estate, as plans are in motion to broaden their reach to all fifty states in the United States, as well as in neighboring countries such as Mexico and Canada.
Inspire ideas through professionals – Elevate brings an online marketplace for applied knowledge
Elevate is an upcoming online marketplace where people can interact with experts to push their businesses to new heights. The company features over 1000 highly experienced professionals from all over North America. USA – Elevate is an online marketplace dedicated to exceptional and practical knowledge. It’s a platform dedicated to...
Sensum Offers Its Unique Business Evaluator App (BEA) To Help Businesses Evaluate Their Performance Accurately
Sensum offers its Business Evaluator App (BEA) to businesses looking to evaluate their performance and develop a winning strategy. Sensum Inc., a new management consulting company that is disrupting the industry, offers one of the best Business Evaluator apps on the market. BEA is a powerful tool that allows business owners to evaluate their performance and benchmark it against their industry.
An Unprecedented Limb Regeneration Project launches Indiegogo Campaign
Now Seeking Community Support via Indiegogo, This Revolutionary Project is for the Future of the Humanity!. Biosis LRP Inc. has proudly announced the launch of an inspiring new revolutionary project aimed to serve the humanity for the generations to come. Biosis LRP is a Canadian startup that strives to make a difference in the world and this unprecedented project is committed to limb and organ regeneration for those who need them. To introduce this project to the world, the Canadian startup has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo, and the team of Biosis LRP is welcoming generous community support and backing.
Action For Nature Announces 2022 International Young Eco-Hero Award Winners
San Francisco – Today, Action For Nature (AFN) announced its 2022 International Young Eco-Hero Award winners, honoring sixteen young environmental activists from across the globe for their creative initiatives to tackle the world’s most pressing environmental challenges. For nearly 20 years, the International Young Eco-Hero Awards have annually...
QUINN Releases New Collection for Fall, Now Offering Unique, High Quality Cashmere Clothing for Men and Women
For over ten years, Quinn has designed quality Cashmere clothing, and this season they have launched a line of classic styles enhanced with innovative designs. QUINN, a leading fashion store in the United States is pleased to announce the release of its cashmere clothing collection for fall. The newly released collection, according to the company, is aimed at providing a unique collection of cashmere clothing that is classy, posh, and ideal for both women and men. QUINN has proven its commitment to providing fashion enthusiasts and shoppers with new clothing collections for different fashion seasons. This fall, QUINN is introducing a new collection that features high-quality clothing that is sure to please any fashion aficionado.
Netanel Semrik: “A loving class – Israel” – a new book in Hebrew is being published for the founders of the international program, David and Naomi Geffen
A loving classroom is a curriculum based on cultivating 8 basic values for a loving relationship within the classroom: respect, compassion, listening, kindness, gratitude, love, friendship and caring. The main goal of the program is to teach students and teachers how to strengthen the good relationships at school, hence the good relationships at home, in the family, at work, in the community, between cultures, between nationalities. In other words – building a loving world.
Dr. Neeraj Goel Employs a Robotic Surgery System for Greater Accuracy and Less Expensive Treatment
Dr. Neeraj Goel is an internationally recognized expert in robotic surgery, focusing on pancreas and colorectal surgery at Delhi’s cancer foundation and research center. Dr. Neeraj Goel introduces robotic-assisted surgery for fast and safe surgical procedures. Dr. Neeraj Goel is a well-known surgeon at the center of stomach cancer treatment in Delhi. He has performed many successful surgeries, including surgical treatments for colon, rectal, and pancreatic cancers. His expertise is minimally invasive surgery techniques and laparoscopic GI surgical procedures. In addition, he has trained in advanced laparoscopic techniques and is a master of robotic surgery, which helps improve patients’ survival rates.
Dr. Sachin Rajpal Aesthetic Clinic Introduces Ultra-Modern Equipment for Rhinoplasty Surgery in Delhi
Dr. Rajpal’s Aesthetic Clinic utilizes advanced equipment to provide maximum service to its patients. Over the years, Dr. Rajpal’s Aesthetic Clinic has successfully performed thousands of plastic surgeries with satisfying results. Dr. Rajpal’s Aesthetic Clinic announces that they use the most sophisticated equipment for performing plastic surgery and...
Red Wolf Technology Introduces the World’s First Apple Watch Scratch Removal System: The Primo Polishing System™
Red Wolf Technology is a premier American technology company that has developed the patent-pending on-demand Primo Polishing system for devices with screens. Red Wolf Technology has released a revolutionary technology on the American market: the acclaimed Primo Polishing System™, capable of removing scratches from all Apple Watch models in record time.
Dr. Libby Wilson Goes Beyond Traditional Medicine to Help People Achieve their Optimal Health
Dr. Wilson focuses on getting to the root cause of an illness and creating personalized plans for patients. Chronic medical conditions can severely limit one’s quality of life. Unfortunately, this is an everyday reality for many people. While conventional medicine offers treatments, options are often limited. This results in recurring symptoms and feelings of defeat in patients as they can’t seem to achieve the results they want despite their efforts. Dr. Libby Wilson, a seasoned functional medicine doctor and the founder of Best Life Functional Medicine, offers a new approach to treating patients with chronic conditions.
Cutting-Edge melloweasy Sleep Brand Introduces a Product Line to Improve Quality of Sleep and Life
Melloweasy offers a unique selection of carefully selected top-rated products for better sleep, healthy and relaxed neck, and overall wellness. Founded by a team of ambitious e-commerce business experts, the cutting-edge melloweasy brand is based on a thorough understanding of one’s fundamental need for a good rest. Because people spend one-third of their lives sleeping, the importance of good rest is difficult to overestimate. It defines every sphere of life – from personal to financial and spiritual. The company’s key audience is modern people living a hectic lifestyle who need quality nighttime rest.
Ancient Traditional Medicine helps 2000 People Overcome Obesity and Overweight Naturally – Vedicshala
Over 2000 people overcame obesity and overweight concerns with an Ancient Traditional Medicine (Ayurveda) says Vd. Paramjit Kaur (35 Years of Expertise) on Vedicshala. Vaidya. Paramjit Kaur Sodhi Patankar, a leading General Physician, Obesity Consultant, and Yoga therapist, has developed a natural cure for obesity. The Ayurvedic Weight Loss Program is a proven ayurvedic treatment for obesity aimed at helping people manage their obesity and overweight issues naturally.
CareOmax Company Introduces a Product Line Aimed at Making Self-Care Affordable and Easy
CareOmax offers a unique selection of carefully selected top-rated products and gadgets for tension relief, muscle recovery, massage, relaxation, and overall wellness. CareOmax brand promotes affordable and easy self-care devices that improve wellbeing and recovery. The company’s key audience is health-conscious individuals (professional athletes, amateur sportsmen, office workers, active people, students, the elderly etc.) from different walks of life who want to support their lifestyle and wellbeing with quality portable or at-home self-care devices.
Muse literary: Revolutionizing publishing for authors and book lovers
Muse Literary is helping authors to enjoy creative liberty and profits and enabling book lovers to cherish new publications frequently. Muse Literary, has recently launched a campaign on Kickstarter assuring credible publishing support for authors and readers who love new reading experiences. Founded by book lovers for the book lovers, the company is also driven by the goal of opening the doors to new books to book lovers,
Chief Rabbi Rothschild #ViralRabbi Breaks Guinness World Record For Live Streaming 24/7 For More Than 444 Straight Days
Rabbi Rothschild wants those interested to please inform the Sanhedrin and share on #social #media to become a #trillionaire!. Chief Rabbi Michael “Moshe” Rothschild, aka #ViralRabbi, King Of The Internet, #KOTI, has placed focus on the most important project in global history: live-streaming life, aka a #lifestream. Having streamed life all day and night 24/7 for 444 days (still ongoing) on YouTube, Rothschild recently broke the #Guinness #World #Record for live streaming, and is proud to announce that Rabbi Rothschild has more content online than anyone in global history. Additionally, Chief Rabbi Moshe Rothschild is the first legally non-binary Orthodox rabbi & first Jew to wear a black hat in a driver’s license photo. Additionally, Chief Rabbi Rothschild’s genetic haplotype was verified by the Genographic Project of the National Geographic Society in 2005 to be that of an MC1R Jew. In addition to reddish patches of red hair, MC1R humans tend to be less-susceptible to pain.
