No. 8 Seventy-First uses run game, second-half defense to win at Jack Britt
Fayetteville, N.C. — Anthony Quinn Jr. and Deandre Nance each scored two touchdowns, and No. 8 Seventy-First held on to secure a 27-20 road win at Jack Britt on Friday. The Falcons improved 7-0 with the victory, but it was far from a sure thing. Jack Britt (4-3) held multiple first-half leads, but Seventy-First tied the game at 20-20 on the final play of the second quarter with a 1-yard TD run by Nance.
Volleyball: West Bladen 3, Fairmont 1
BLADENBORO – Senior Makayla Wright keyed a frontline attack that carried West Bladen to a 3-1 victory over Fairmont Thursday night in Southeastern Athletic Conference volleyball action by set scores of 25-12, 24-26, 25-19 and 25-20. Wright battered the Lady Tornado defense with 14 kills, 3 blocks, 1 ace and had 2 digs. Senior Emily Young blasted in 6 kills, 3 aces, 2 service points and added 3 assists and 2 digs. Sophomore Marlene Crabtree hammered in 6 kills, 2 aces and had 2 digs.
Pinecrest downs No. 15 Lee County, takes pole position for conference title
The Pinecrest Patriots upset the No. 15 Lee County Yellow Jackets in convincing fashion by a 40-23 score on the road on Friday night. With the win, the Patriots took a massive step toward their first football conference championship in program history. Jaylin Morgan scored on the ground to put...
Girls’ Tennis: Fairmont 6, West Bladen 3
ELIZABETHTOWN – Fairmont defeated West Bladen 6-3 Thursday in the final Southeastern Athletic Conference girls’ tennis match of the season at Bladen County Park. Senior standouts Kaden Thurman and Lainey Autry teamed up to score the Lady Knight points. Thurman and Autry both won their singles matches then teamed up to post a victory at No. 1 doubles.
Middle School Girls’ Soccer: East Columbus 3, Elizabethtown 0
LAKE WACCAMAW – East Columbus defeated Elizabethtown 3-0 Thursday in Waccamaw Middle School Conference girls’ soccer action. “The girls are improving a lot,” Elizabethtown Coach Lynn Boomhower. “We also have new goalkeepers – Arianna Peoples and Zariayah Riddy.”. Elizabethtown will host Whiteville Central Monday.
More lanes — and more construction — coming to Interstate 95 in North Carolina
NCDOT is now spending $1.7 billion to widen parts of I-95 by the end of 2026.
NC man scratches lottery ticket in store, wins $100,000
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An avid North Carolina fisher recently reeled in a $100,000 prize from a $30 scratch-off ticket. Michael Montgomery is a landscaper from Autryville who bought his 200X The Cash ticket from the Lucky 7 Express on Goldsboro Road in Wade. He says he scratched...
Bladen County Shrine Club Announces Annual Fish Fry Date
The Bladen County Shrine Club will hold its annual Fish Fry on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. According to Shriner Richard “Sling” Shaw, the Shriners will sell hot plates starting at lunchtime with a drive-thru line at the Food Lion parking lot in Elizabethtown. The proceeds from the annual...
Construction of $1B Fayetteville loop project continues as work shifts to Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C.(WNCN) – A four year project to widen eight miles of road on I-95 could start in a matter of weeks. The transportation department says the project is needed to reduce congestion, plan for anticipated growth in traffic volumes and improve safety. The project is part of the...
ReBuild NC placed hurricane survivors at Fayetteville motel, which has now evicted some of them
Editor’s note: As of noon Friday, the woman and her son were relocated by ReBuildNC to a hotel in Lumberton. Policy Watch will continue to update this story as additional details become available. 2:33 p.m. The homeowner called Policy Watch and said the motel in Lumberton had no rooms...
Jones Lake State Park October Programs
Learn about the Carolina Bays, snakes and take a canoe hike during programs in October at Jones Lake State Park. The park is located at 4117 NC 242 North, Elizabethtown. The phone number to call for more information or for reservations is 910-588-4550 . CAROLINA BAY HIKE. Oct. 15, 10...
Deputies: Principal of North Carolina middle school arrested on stalking charge
Anthony Whitaker, the principal of Four Oaks Middle School was arrested on Monday by the Johnston County Sheriff's Office on a charge of misdemeanor stalking.
Woman arrested following deadly hit and run in Bladen County
BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY) — A woman is dead after a hit and run in Bladen County. A minor accident involving two vehicles took place on NC 410 on October 1st, around 1.5 miles south of Bladenboro. Fire crews and police were called to the scene. An 18-year-old woman in...
More than 50 employers expected for Lumberton job fair
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Robeson Community College is hosting a job fair on Oct. 7. There are expected to be 54 employers in attendance. The fair will take place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. following "Homemade in Robeson Day". The job fair is open to students, alumni, and...
NC judge suspends sheriff taped disparaging Black employees
WHITEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina judge has suspended a sheriff who was recorded calling Black employees by derogatory names and saying they should be fired. The suspension of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene on Tuesday comes after District Attorney Jon David sought his removal alleging that Greene engaged in racial profiling of employees personally and through those under his command, WECT-TV reported. Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser suspended Greene until a hearing could be held on the petition for removal.
Columbus County Highway Project Requires Temporary Closure
BOARDMAN – The ongoing improvements to U.S. 74 in Boardman will require a temporary road closure starting Oct. 10. A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation is building an interchange with a bridge and ramps where the highway intersects Old Boardman Road/Macedonia Church Road. As part of the...
Robeson County Sheriff’s Office search for wanted man in connection with shooting
ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) – Robeson County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting. On October 1, investigators responded to a call of shots fired on Covington Farms Road and found someone shot. Investigators secured an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Jamaine Rodriguez of St. Pauls. Anyone with information about […]
Duke Energy Progress Requests Rate Increase
CHARLOTTE – Duke Energy Progress asked North Carolina regulators to review its rates as the company continues to strengthen the electricity grid, reducing power outages for customers and facilitating a clean, secure energy future in a manner that supports economic development across the state, the company announced in a release Thursday afternoon.
‘Embarrassing,’ ‘sickening.’ NC school board member reprimanded for inappropriate texts
A Johnston County school board member is censured for the second time in 2 months. He’s now accused of texting during a meeting about a school district employee that he acknowledges was “a lapse of judgment.”
2022 Grape Festival is Underway
Lu Mil Vineyard is hosting the 2022 Grape Festival today from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. There are over 300 vendors and live entertainment. The Tams will be entertaining on the main stage at 1 p.m. Lu Mil Vineyard is located on Suggs Taylor Road in the Dublin area. Tags:...
