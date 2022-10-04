Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Clinton Police Department and the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.)

Arrests/citations

• Sept. 23 — Michael Lee Graham, 57, of 125 Cabbage Patch Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, no liability insurance and possession of marijuana. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Dec. 12.

• Sept. 24 — Eric Bolton, 34, of 249 Ruby Lane, Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Written promise; court date is Oct. 17.

• Sept. 25 — Gary Donald Flowers, 61, of 301-A 4th St., Clinton, was charged with burning personal property. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Oct. 18.

• Sept. 25 — Matthew Allen Weil, 21, of 506 Kellers Court, Stroudsburg, Pa., was charged with possession of cocaine. Bond set at $10,000; court date was Sept. 30.

• Sept. 25 — Amaria Vierra Moore, 24, of 1399 Halltown Road, Jacksonville, was charged with possession of marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon. No bond listed; court date is Dec. 12.

• Sept. 25 — Eligha James Lee, 22, of 48 Chesters Road, Roseboro, was charged with driving while impaired, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of carrying concealed weapon law. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Oct. 17.

• Sept. 25 — Kristin Jon Yancey, 35, of 1503 Reedsford Road, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Oct, 18.

• Sept. 26 — Brandon Richard Owens, 20, of 67 Emerald Lane, Salemburg, was charged with carrying concealed weapon. No bond listed; court date is Oct. 24.

• Sept. 27 — Brian Mcarn, 50, of 171 Raspberry Lane, Lumberton, was charged on out-of-county warrant with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Oct. 28.

• Sept. 27 — Selena Marie Chadeayne, 27, of 365 Bent Tree Lane, Dunn, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of mariijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $7,500; court date was Sept. 30.

• Sept. 27 — Billie Paige Peterson, 33, of 191 King Drive, Hampstead, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Oct. 26.

• Sept. 27 — Christopher Trevon Graham, 29, of 788 Isaac Road, Clinton, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and order for arrest. Bond set at $78,468; court date was Oct. 3.

• Sept. 27 — Michael Lee Monds, 42, of 4085 Timothy Road, Dunn, was charged with parole hold, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of meth. No bond set; court date is Oct. 28.

• Sept. 28 — Mark David Pippin, 38, of 445 Old Cotton Gin Road, Roseboro, was charged with larceny after breaking and entering, breaking and entering and possession of stolen property. Bond set at $10,000; court date was Sept. 30.

• Sept. 28 — Thaddeus Devon Beck, 28, of 157 Windsong Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault by pointing a gun. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Oct. 24.

• Sept. 28 — Raymond Lindell Pope, 38, of 1181 Reedsford Road, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Nov. 1.

• Sept. 28 — Amber Marie Monsivais, 29, of 6085 Old Mintz Hwy., Garland, was charged with communicating threats. No bond listed; court date is Nov 2.

• Sept, 29 — Tykese Jaymon Jacobs, 21, of 628-B Royal Lane, Clinton, was charged with disorderly conduct. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 27.

• Sept. 29 — Arthur Lee Ruffin, 61, of 206 Lewis St., Clinton, was charged with trespass. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Dec. 7.

• Sept, 29 — Phillip Karl Stewart, 60, of 160 Sandy Lane, Clinton, was charged with larceny. No bond set; court date is Oct. 27.

• Oct. 1 — Marsha Joyner, 61, of 400 Rollingwood Drive, Dudley, was charged with domestic simple assault. No bond set; court date is Nov 29.

• Oct. 1 — Donall Stevens, 53, of 1502 Day Circle, Goldsboro, was charged with domestic assault on a female. No bond listed; court date is Nov. 29.

• Oct. 1 — Amy Lynne Fogle, 59, of 1100 Laurel Lake Road, Salemburg, was charged with second degree trespass and communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 31.

• Oct. 1 — Thomas Farmer, 35, of 1634 Page Road, Godwin, was charged with ethic intimidation. Bond set at $500; court date was Oct. 1.

• Oct. 2 — Yachyus Esteven Wright, 18, of 57 Old Farm Lane, Mount Olive, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and carrying concealed weapon. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Oct. 28.

• Oct. 2 — James Richard Harper, 35, of 82 Old Drag Strip Road, Clinton, was charged with multiple counts of misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $3,000; court date is Nov. 29.

• Oct. 2 — Brian Keith Hinton, 51, of 325 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Nov. 24.

• Oct. 2 — Charlotte Yvette Mariche, 44, of 345 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Clinton, was on out-0f-county warrant with simple assault. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Nov. 1.

• Oct. 2 — Bobby Allen Bryant, 41, of 892 Overland Road, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 31.

• Oct. 2 — Shane Alan Johnson, 36, of 971 T Bar Road, Benson, was charged with larceny of motor vehicle parts, possession of drug paraphernalia and injury to property. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Oct. 28.