Ohio Regulator: Sports Betting Applicants Acting Like ‘Petulant Children’
The first five online sportsbook licenses approved for Ohio sports betting likely will not be the most-remembered part of Wednesday‘s meeting. That distinction again fell to Matt Schuler, the executive director of the Ohio Casino Control Commission. For the second time in a month, Schuler did not mince words in expressing disappointment over some OH sports betting applicants.
