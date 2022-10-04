ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

legalsportsreport.com

Ohio Regulator: Sports Betting Applicants Acting Like ‘Petulant Children’

The first five online sportsbook licenses approved for Ohio sports betting likely will not be the most-remembered part of Wednesday‘s meeting. That distinction again fell to Matt Schuler, the executive director of the Ohio Casino Control Commission. For the second time in a month, Schuler did not mince words in expressing disappointment over some OH sports betting applicants.
