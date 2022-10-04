Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
94.3 Jack FM
State Parole Board Ordered to Release Records
WEST BEND, WI (WSAU) – A judge in Washinton County ordered the Wisconsin Parole Commission to release public records from earlier this year. The conservative website Wisconsin Right Now has been posting daily stories about criminals who’ve been paroled under the Evers Administration through 2021. They filed an open records request for the names of parolees from this year.
94.3 Jack FM
New London School Bus Crash Leads to 14 Injuries, Including 13 Students
NEW LONDON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An adult and 13 students were taken to area hospitals after a van crashed into the back of a school bus. It happened at the railroad tracks on County Highway S in New London just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police say the Manawa School...
Comments / 0