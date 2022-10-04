ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 Jack FM

State Parole Board Ordered to Release Records

WEST BEND, WI (WSAU) – A judge in Washinton County ordered the Wisconsin Parole Commission to release public records from earlier this year. The conservative website Wisconsin Right Now has been posting daily stories about criminals who’ve been paroled under the Evers Administration through 2021. They filed an open records request for the names of parolees from this year.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy