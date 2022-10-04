Astros start season at home against the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (10-6, 3.37 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 127 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (17-4, 1.80 ERA, .85 WHIP, 175 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -184, Phillies +157; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros open the season at home against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Houston went 95-67 overall and 51-30 in home games last season. The Astros scored 5.3 runs per game in the 2021 season while allowing 4.1.

Philadelphia went 82-80 overall and 35-46 on the road a season ago. The Phillies pitching staff had a collective 4.39 ERA while averaging 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Astros: Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

Phillies: Brad Hand: 15-Day IL (elbow), Edmundo Sosa: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.