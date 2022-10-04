Red Sox host the Rays in the season opener

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox

Boston; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jeffrey Springs (9-4, 2.45 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 141 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (5-3, 4.05 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -116, Red Sox -103; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox begin the season at home against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Boston went 92-70 overall and 49-30 at home a season ago. The Red Sox batted .261 as a team in the 2021 season with a .777 OPS.

Tampa Bay went 100-62 overall and 46-32 on the road a season ago. The Rays slugged .429 with a .750 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Red Sox: Rob Refsnyder: 10-Day IL (back), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (heel), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Franchy Cordero: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: David Peralta: day-to-day (hip), Yandy Diaz: day-to-day (shoulder), Brandon Lowe: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (foot), Jalen Beeks: 15-Day IL (leg), Ryan Thompson: 60-Day IL (tricep), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.