Texas State

Texas Parks and Wildlife selects new executive director from Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the first time in recent memory, Texas Parks and Wildlife selected a new leader from South Texas. Dr. David Yoskowitz is currently Senior Executive Director of the Harte Research Institute at Texas A&M University, Corpus Christi. As Texas Parks and Wildlife's new executive director, he will take his knowledge of the Gulf Coast to his new role to supplement the department’s efforts to preserve the state.
Hurricane Ian deaths: Most people died by drowning, report shows

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It'll likely be many days and weeks before the number of deaths from Hurricane Ian becomes final, though two things are becoming increasingly certain: The major hurricane ranks among Florida's deadliest disasters, and water-related deaths may end up being the No. 1 killer. President Joe...
FLORIDA STATE

