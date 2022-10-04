ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orioles and Blue Jays face off in season opener

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Mitch White (1-6, 5.21 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Orioles: Mike Baumann (1-3, 4.34 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -115, Orioles -105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Toronto Blue Jays for the season opener.

Baltimore had a 52-110 record overall and a 27-54 record at home last season. The Orioles averaged 8.0 hits per game in the 2021 season with 2.9 extra base hits per game.

Toronto went 91-71 overall and 43-36 on the road a season ago. The Blue Jays averaged 9.0 hits per game last season while batting a collective .266.

INJURIES: Orioles: Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (knee), Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (knee), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman: day-to-day (finger), Santiago Espinal: 10-Day IL (oblique), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

