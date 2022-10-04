ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlins and Braves face off in season opener

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Jake Odorizzi (5-6, 4.53 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (3-6, 3.56 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Atlanta Braves in the season opener.

Miami went 67-95 overall and 41-37 at home last season. The Marlins pitching staff had a collective 3.98 ERA while averaging 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.

Atlanta had an 88-73 record overall and a 46-33 record in road games last season. The Braves slugged .435 as a team in the 2021 season while hitting 1.5 home runs per game.

INJURIES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (ankle), Garrett Cooper: 10-Day IL (finger), Steven Okert: 15-Day IL (tricep), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (lat), Jorge Soler: 60-Day IL (back), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Braves: Max Fried: day-to-day (illness), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (finger), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (elbow), Darren O’Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

