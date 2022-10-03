Read full article on original website
Related
Tsunami warning issued after 7.6 magnitude earthquake rocks central Mexico
A strong earthquake has hit central Mexico. The extent of the damage caused by the quake is still being determined. The earthquake is reported to be a 7.6 magnitude quake according to the US Geological Survey. The USGS initially reported the quake was a 7.5.At least one person has been confirmed dead, according to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. That individual was killed in the coastal city of Manzanilo, approximately 130km south of the epicentre. According to the president, the individual died when a shopping centre collapsed in the port city. According to the USGS, the earthquake’s centre...
Tropical system in Caribbean could become next major hurricane to strike the US
Meteorologists are closely watching a tropical system - currently dubbed “Invest 98L” - with the potential to build into a major storm in the Caribbean or Gulf Coast region next week.The storm has a high chance of forming into cyclone in the next five days as it moves through the southern Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Centre (NHC). If so, it will likely be called Hermine or Ian from the official list of hurricane names.While the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season got off to a slow start, Hurricane Fiona battered Puerto Rico earlier this week and is now tracking...
The next named storm could become a monster hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico
Hurricane Fiona is the strongest hurricane of the Atlantic season, and now forecast models show a developing storm could become a monstrous threat to the US Gulf Coast by next week.
Meteorologists warn of potential major tropical storm building in Caribbean
Meteorologists are warning of a potentially major storm system moving toward the Caribbean that could threaten the US, Mexico or island nations like Cuba or Jamaica by next week.The system has not yet formed a cyclone and is currently being referred to as “Invest 98L” — but the National Hurricane Center (NHC) gives it an 80 per cent chance of forming a tropical depression by the end of the weekend.If it reaches tropical storm status or higher, it would likely be named Hermine.After a slow start, the 2022 hurricane season in the Atlantic is starting to really heat up....
IN THIS ARTICLE
All eyes on southern Caribbean for next tropical threat to the US
The budding system, designated as Invest 98L, has AccuWeather meteorologists on alert as it could become one of the most significant storms of the Atlantic hurricane season. AccuWeather forecasters are looking ahead to the next tropical threat behind Hurricane Fiona, which pummeled the Turks and Caicos Tuesday as a Category 3 storm and poses a threat to Bermuda and parts of eastern Canada later this week, and are cautioning about new development in the Atlantic basin that could be a danger to the mainland United States late in the month.
Serious tropical threat could be brewing for Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico
The Atlantic basin has been crackling with activity this September, but the continental U.S. has dodged impacts so far. That could change in a dramatic way by the end of the month, AccuWeather forecasters warn. AccuWeather forecasters are looking ahead to the next tropical threat behind Hurricane Fiona, which pummeled...
New Tropical Depression Heading Toward Gulf Could Develop Into Major Hurricane
A tropical depression in the central Caribbean could develop into a major hurricane as it churns towards the Gulf of Mexico and a possible Florida landfall. The National Hurricane Center has been monitoring the system all week. The tropical system became strong enough to earn depression status early Friday. And it could reach tropical storm status as soon as today. If it does, you can call it Tropical Storm Hermine.
Tropical Depression Forms on the Heels of Hurricane Ian Crushing Florida
The National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday that Tropical Depression 12 had formed a few hundred miles west of the Cape Verde islands.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Only four Category 5 hurricanes have made landfall in the U.S.
Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm — but emergency management directors in southwest Florida are concerned it could reach a Category 5. Only five hurricanes that have made landfall in the U.S. have been labeled Category 5. Hurricane strength is measured on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. As the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explains, the scale ranges from Category 1 — which has 75 to 95 mph winds and can cause damage to home exteriors, trees and power lines — all the way up to a "catastrophic" Category 5.A Category...
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts
Read CNN's 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts to learn about tropical storm systems that develop during the summer and fall.
msn.com
Hurricane Julia could form in the Caribbean Sea. What the forecast shows
Tropical Depression 13 formed off the northern coast of South America on Thursday night — pushing the system one step closer to strengthening to a hurricane as it nears Nicaragua. The system, which is not a threat to Florida, is expected to bring flooding rain, with potential life-threatening flash...
IFLScience
René Descartes Was A Victim Of Skull Blasting And The Skull In Paris Is A Fraud, Researchers Suggest
French philosopher René Descartes' skull may have been filled with peas, in an old practice known as "skull blasting", according to one group of researchers. Descartes, of "I think, therefore I am" fame, didn't have the best of times shortly following his death. It's not a great time for anyone, but when Descartes passed away in 1650 his corpse had to deal with rather a lot of thieves. He was first buried in a Catholic cemetery in Stockholm, before being moved to the Sainte-Geneviève in Paris in 1666.
Benzinga
Blockchain on the Beach Barbados to launch Krypto for Kids Caribbean at the University of West Indies Barbados
Bridgetown, Barbados, Oct 5, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Blockchain on the Beach, an educational gathering exploring blockchain technology, is partnering with the University of the West Indies at Cave Hill, Bermuda's Ministry of Economy and Labour, Sandy Lane Trust, and Thirty Global LiveStream Partners including the Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship to launch Krypto for Kids Caribbean October 8 in an oceanside conference geared toward young people and highlighting financial literacy and emerging technologies.
Easter Island fire causes ‘irreparable’ damage to sacred statues
A devastating fire has charred several of the world-famous statues at Easter Island in Chile, officials have said.The country’s cultural heritage undersecretary, Carolina Pérez Dattari, said that the blaze that started on Monday engulfed an unknown number of statues — also known as moai — and affected nearly 60 hectares of land.The moai were carved by a Polynesian tribe more than 500 years ago. Easter Island has nearly 1,000 of these statues.Ariki Tepano, a Ma’u Henua park community director, said that the damage was “irreparable and with consequences beyond what your eyes see”. New Zealand’s Stuff quoted him...
WTGS
Tropical Storm Julia forms, No threat to Coastal Empire, South Georgia
Tropical Depression 13 has intensified into Tropical Storm Julia. The cyclone is near the northern South American coast and is expected to continue moving west in the days to come. Julia is forecast to travel west toward Central America, intensifying into a hurricane before making landfall along Nicaragua's coast on...
Of All The Islands I Visited, Santorini Was My Least Favorite (Plus More Things I Learned After Visiting Greece For The First Time)
"When you go out to a Greek restaurant in the US, it's always served — so naturally I was expecting the same to be true in Greece. I was so wrong."
Watch what can happen when killer whales tangle with great white sharks
Great white sharks used to be an abundant resident of South African waters. But a new apex predator in town threatens their recently dwindling numbers. Deposit PhotosRare aerial footage captured this intense aquatic attack for the very first time in South Africa, where great white sharks are rapidly declining.
Tropical Storm Julia Forms In The Caribbean
The storm is expected to hit Central America over the weekend.
The tallest mountain in the world is in United States
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Mount Everest, nestled deep within the Himalayas' Mahlangr Himl subrange, is unquestionably the most famous and appealing of all our planet's mountains. It is ingrained in our brain as everyone has been told since childhood that Mount Everest is the highest peak in the world, and although this is accurate, the key word here is "highest". It is indeed the highest mountain in the world but simply not the tallest.
Comments / 0