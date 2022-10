Cardinals visit the Pirates for season opener

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (8-7, 4.07 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the St. Louis Cardinals in the season opener.

Pittsburgh went 61-101 overall and 37-44 at home last season. The Pirates slugged .364 as a team last season with 2.5 extra base hits per game.

St. Louis had a 90-72 record overall and a 44-35 record on the road last season. The Cardinals pitching staff averaged 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.1 runs per game in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Pirates: Zack Collins: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Wil Crowe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Eric Stout: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), JT Brubaker: 15-Day IL (lat), Colin Holderman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (neck), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.