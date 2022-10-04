Against bespoke electric cars, can an electric Merc EQA really stand up?. Another month, and another couple of thousand miles for TG Garage’s Mercedes-Benz EQA. And we’ve been mildly roadtripping. Newcastle, the Scottish Borders, general trips to London and Oxfordshire - all the kind of stuff that’s beyond the 225-mile summer range, and therefore reliant on public charging. And it’s been generally pretty good. Inoffensive and capable, without any big shiny plus points.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO