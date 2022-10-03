ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

NJ pressing ahead with a plan for free, full-day preschool

Gov. Phil Murphy is pressing ahead with a plan offer free full-day preschool for every child in New Jersey. During a visit to the Betty McElmon Elementary School in West Long Branch on Thursday, Murphy announced the release of the preliminary New Jersey Strategic Plan for Preschool Expansion report, produced by the National Institute for Early Education Research at Rutgers University.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
Is the NJ political process skewed to favor men over women?

Getting elected to political office in New Jersey is usually never easy, but if you are a woman the task appears to be more difficult than if you’re a man. According to Debbie Walsh, the director of the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University, only two of New Jersey’s 12 Congressional representatives are women — Mikie Sherill in the 11th Congressional District and Bonnie Watson Coleman in the 12th. Both are Democrats.
Phil Murphy
Can New Jersey handle another Sandy?

Since Sandy made landfall in Atlantic County on Oct. 29, 2012, there have been plenty of reminders that New Jersey is not fully prepared to take on severe weather events. Even this past week, tidal surges from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, which ravaged parts of Florida and the Carolinas, swallowed portions of New Jersey's coastline.
Inside the million-dollar NJ fundraiser with Bon Jovi, Biden at Murphy’s mansion

President Joe Biden joined an intimate Democratic fundraiser at the governor’s mansion along the Navesink River — with a celebrity neighbor also in attendance. Jon Bon Jovi, a longtime friend and supporter of Murphy, was among the select group of just 15 donors who raised $1 million during the Democratic National Committee Reception hosted at the private residence in Middletown, not far from Red Bank.
NJ workers getting upskilled and more productive — for free

Small and medium sized businesses across New Jersey are taking advantage of a program to strengthen the skill-sets of their workers and improve productivity. Catherine Starghill, the vice president of strategy and partnerships for the New Jersey Council of County Colleges and executive director of the New Jersey Community College Consortium of Workforce and Economic Development, said the Workplace Literacy and Basic Skill Training Program offers a variety of options.
How many people were homeless or unsheltered in 2022 in NJ?

The point-in-time count is federally mandated by The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to count the number of homeless persons in every community across the nation. The #NJCounts 2022 counted individuals experiencing homelessness this year on the night of Jan. 25, 2022. It is the most comprehensive count...
2 farms in NJ make the ‘best for apple picking’ list

Autumn in New Jersey means sweater weather, hot cider, bonfires, hayrides, pumpkin, and apple picking. For many, apple picking turns into a family day of fun complete with activities, corn mazes, festivals, music, and more. According to the U.S. Apple Association, in 2021 the top 10 apple-producing states were Washington,...
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

