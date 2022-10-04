ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Jones
5d ago

Those jobs should be for citizens FIRST !!!!!WAKE UP PEOPLE , STOP VOTING DEMOCRAT !!!!!#

longisland.com

Attorney General James Stops School Bus Company from Polluting in New York City Communities

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a settlement with Hoyt Transportation, Inc. (Hoyt Transportation), a Bronx-based school bus company, ending its alleged practice of excessive idling at bus yards. Excessive vehicle idling causes air pollution, endangering the health and wellness of neighboring communities. As part of the settlement announced today, Hoyt Transportation will implement an extensive anti-idling training program for drivers, engage an idling manager to monitor idling behavior, and pay at least $38,850 in penalties. Funds secured from the settlement will be used to support projects to fight pollution and improve air quality in overburdened communities in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

A Q&A with new Campaign Finance Board Executive Director Beth Rotman

Beth Rotman has looked at elections across the country – and she thinks the New York City Campaign Finance Board is managing fundraising the best. So she seized the opportunity to succeed longtime executive director Amy Loprest, who is retiring this month after 16 years in the role. Rotman worked at the NYCCFB years ago, as an attorney, then deputy general counsel, but has more recently worked outside of government, as the national director of money in politics and ethics for Common Cause. Before starting Oct. 24 – eight months before the 2023 City Council primaries – Rotman talked with City & State about what the CFB does right, how to limit the influence of super PACs, and whether she can speed up the disciplinary process. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Cold, hungry, isolated. Migrants facing troubling conditions in Hell’s Kitchen hotel

Migrants who have been living at a Hell’s Kitchen hotel say they are living in worrying conditions, with not enough food for hungry children, a lack of responsiveness from social service workers and — with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s these last few days — no heat. While many are glad to have a roof to sleep under, The News spoke to more than dozen residents who say they haven’t ...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Lawsuit challenging NYC outdoor dining program dismissed

NEW YORK -- A New York state appellate court dismissed a lawsuit Wednesday challenging New York City's outdoor dining program.The move will allow the city to advance plans to make the program permanent.RELATED STORY: In midst of lawsuit against city, some New Yorkers say they need to see new rules on outdoor diningA statement from a City Hall spokesperson credits outdoor dining for saving 100,000 jobs during the pandemic.Some opponents of the initiative had cited safety and quality-of-life concerns.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Little-known landlord transfers $380M portfolio to children

Succession can be a messy affair in real estate. To avoid that, the Elghanayans, of Rockrose Development fame, used a coin flip to parcel out properties among three siblings. That worked a lot better than the more traditional methods used by the Milstein family, heirs of Sol Goldman and the Harry Helmsley’s survivors, all of whom ended up in long legal battles over who would inherit what.
MANHATTAN, NY
cityandstateny.com

Bronx rezoning gets the go-ahead from local council member

“Member deference is not dead,” New York City Council Member Marjorie Velázquez rightfully declared Thursday morning, announcing she’d now be supporting the Bruckner rezoning in her East Bronx district, paving the way for smooth passage next week before the full council. But member deference – the unofficial tradition of the City Council voting along with local members on land use issues in their district – may not be healthy and thriving, either. Velázquez had, up until the morning of the vote, opposed the rezoning to allow the project that would create 348 housing units, with up to 166 of them subsidized as affordable. She cited some vocal opposition in the community, potential stresses on resources in the low-density neighborhood, and the developer’s failure to commit to union labor with the New York City District Council of Carpenters, among other things. But Velázquez came around to supporting it, under intense pressure from labor unions like 32BJ SEIU and Mayor Eric Adams’ office, and maybe more than anything, Speaker Adrienne Adams’ office, which waved the threat of another Blood Center situation and overruling Velázquez in her own district. The council member was stubborn, but it paid off, and she’s now getting a better deal than the original proposal – in no small part because member deference is not ironclad anymore.
BRONX, NY
brickunderground.com

Foreclosures on the rise, Trump's real estate, & more

Long Island and Westchester have some of the lowest home building rates in the U.S and contribute to high rents and prices in New York City (New York Focus) Foreclosures are on the rise in NYC: They’re up by 100 cases in the third quarter compared to the second quarter, according to PropertyShark (press release)
