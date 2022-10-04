Read full article on original website
Chris Jones
5d ago
Those jobs should be for citizens FIRST !!!!!WAKE UP PEOPLE , STOP VOTING DEMOCRAT !!!!!#
Reply(1)
10
Property destroyed, people separated from services, no reduction in street homelessness: Adams' sweeps 6 months in
Seamus is one of 1,442 people who have been displaced by over 2,400 homeless encampment sweeps that have taken place over the last six months, according to data from Mayor Eric Adams’ Office.
longisland.com
Attorney General James Stops School Bus Company from Polluting in New York City Communities
New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a settlement with Hoyt Transportation, Inc. (Hoyt Transportation), a Bronx-based school bus company, ending its alleged practice of excessive idling at bus yards. Excessive vehicle idling causes air pollution, endangering the health and wellness of neighboring communities. As part of the settlement announced today, Hoyt Transportation will implement an extensive anti-idling training program for drivers, engage an idling manager to monitor idling behavior, and pay at least $38,850 in penalties. Funds secured from the settlement will be used to support projects to fight pollution and improve air quality in overburdened communities in New York City.
cityandstateny.com
A Q&A with new Campaign Finance Board Executive Director Beth Rotman
Beth Rotman has looked at elections across the country – and she thinks the New York City Campaign Finance Board is managing fundraising the best. So she seized the opportunity to succeed longtime executive director Amy Loprest, who is retiring this month after 16 years in the role. Rotman worked at the NYCCFB years ago, as an attorney, then deputy general counsel, but has more recently worked outside of government, as the national director of money in politics and ethics for Common Cause. Before starting Oct. 24 – eight months before the 2023 City Council primaries – Rotman talked with City & State about what the CFB does right, how to limit the influence of super PACs, and whether she can speed up the disciplinary process. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
New York City Council proposes housing asylum seekers in closed hotels, vacant churches
New York City Council members were not so hot on Mayor Eric Adam's new idea to house asylum seekers in a tent city at Randall's Island, so they presented some solutions of their own Wednesday night.
NBC New York
NY City Council Proposes Using Vacant Hotels to House Migrants, Rather Than Tent City
For the second time in three days, New York City may be reconsidering its plan to temporarily house incoming migrants. After building a tent city on Orchard Beach in the Bronx, Mayor Eric Adams announced a move to the more accessible Randall's Island. But on Wednesday, members of the city...
Cold, hungry, isolated. Migrants facing troubling conditions in Hell’s Kitchen hotel
Migrants who have been living at a Hell’s Kitchen hotel say they are living in worrying conditions, with not enough food for hungry children, a lack of responsiveness from social service workers and — with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s these last few days — no heat. While many are glad to have a roof to sleep under, The News spoke to more than dozen residents who say they haven’t ...
cityandstateny.com
Opinion: Abortion politics are not necessarily a silver bullet Silver Bullet for Democrats in 2022
President Joe Biden’s visit to the Hudson Valley and New York City this week is a reminder that the White House and Democratic messaging apparatus needs to pivot away from abortion politics to instead speak to the leading issue facing New Yorkers today, namely jobs and the economy. Biden’s...
Lawsuit challenging NYC outdoor dining program dismissed
NEW YORK -- A New York state appellate court dismissed a lawsuit Wednesday challenging New York City's outdoor dining program.The move will allow the city to advance plans to make the program permanent.RELATED STORY: In midst of lawsuit against city, some New Yorkers say they need to see new rules on outdoor diningA statement from a City Hall spokesperson credits outdoor dining for saving 100,000 jobs during the pandemic.Some opponents of the initiative had cited safety and quality-of-life concerns.
Eyewitness News special: Seeking Asylum in New York City
In an Eyewitness News Special: Seeking Asylum in New York City, we take a closer look at the increasing number of asylum seekers, the massive challenge to find shelter for everyone, the greatest needs they face right now and how you can help.
Commercial Observer
Bronx Housing Development Backed by Adams Passes Council Committee Hurdle
A contentious proposal to build 349 apartment units — with up to 160 of them to be deemed affordable — in the Bronx that has the backing of Mayor Eric Adams will advance to a full New York City Council vote. The Council’s Subcommittee on Zoning and Franchises...
Council Backs Cabán After Her Views on Policing and Public Safety Lead to Threats
The New York City Council has come out in support of Councilmember Tiffany Cabán after the progressive legislator received a barrage of threats for her unwavering stance on policing and public safety. The City Council issued a statement Thursday condemning the alleged threats that were called in to Cabán’s...
NY1
Morning Briefing: Exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll: Malliotakis leads Rose; mayor responds to criticism on migrant center
Good morning, New York City. Here's what you need to know today. Hello sunshine! Bright skies are back today and it's milder. Look for readings to reach the low 70s this afternoon. Hourly Forecast | Interactive Radar. Around NYC. 1. Exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College Poll: Malliotakis leads Rose in closely...
therealdeal.com
Little-known landlord transfers $380M portfolio to children
Succession can be a messy affair in real estate. To avoid that, the Elghanayans, of Rockrose Development fame, used a coin flip to parcel out properties among three siblings. That worked a lot better than the more traditional methods used by the Milstein family, heirs of Sol Goldman and the Harry Helmsley’s survivors, all of whom ended up in long legal battles over who would inherit what.
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York hospital system agrees to pay $165 million to 147 patients who say they were abused by a former gynecologist
NEW YORK (AP) — New York hospital system agrees to pay $165 million to 147 patients who say they were abused by a former gynecologist. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
cityandstateny.com
Bronx rezoning gets the go-ahead from local council member
“Member deference is not dead,” New York City Council Member Marjorie Velázquez rightfully declared Thursday morning, announcing she’d now be supporting the Bruckner rezoning in her East Bronx district, paving the way for smooth passage next week before the full council. But member deference – the unofficial tradition of the City Council voting along with local members on land use issues in their district – may not be healthy and thriving, either. Velázquez had, up until the morning of the vote, opposed the rezoning to allow the project that would create 348 housing units, with up to 166 of them subsidized as affordable. She cited some vocal opposition in the community, potential stresses on resources in the low-density neighborhood, and the developer’s failure to commit to union labor with the New York City District Council of Carpenters, among other things. But Velázquez came around to supporting it, under intense pressure from labor unions like 32BJ SEIU and Mayor Eric Adams’ office, and maybe more than anything, Speaker Adrienne Adams’ office, which waved the threat of another Blood Center situation and overruling Velázquez in her own district. The council member was stubborn, but it paid off, and she’s now getting a better deal than the original proposal – in no small part because member deference is not ironclad anymore.
bkreader.com
Mayor Adams’ Flashy Bishop Friend is Slum Landlord Evicting Low-Income Tenants
A Gucci-loving Brooklyn bishop, who was robbed of $1 million worth of jewelry in a caught-on-video heist, is a slum landlord evicting several low-income tenants from properties he owns in Connecticut, according to tenants and public records. Lamor Whitehead, 44, a convicted felon who has described Mayor Eric Adams as...
brickunderground.com
Foreclosures on the rise, Trump's real estate, & more
Long Island and Westchester have some of the lowest home building rates in the U.S and contribute to high rents and prices in New York City (New York Focus) Foreclosures are on the rise in NYC: They’re up by 100 cases in the third quarter compared to the second quarter, according to PropertyShark (press release)
americanmilitarynews.com
Judge blocks calling Times Square ‘gun-free zone’ via temporary restraining order on NY gun law
A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order on Thursday against parts of New York state’s latest gun control law which prohibits gun owners with concealed carry permits from carrying in so-called “sensitive places,” including Times Square. In an email to American Military News, the Second Amendment...
Bronx Residents Angry at New York's 'Tent City': They Feel Like Prisoners in Their Neighborhoods!
New York's so-called tent city --NY Mayor's Office. As the buses of migrants keep arriving in the big apple, the city has been forced to think outside the box to find suitable housing.
beckersasc.com
Gastroenterologist suing Mount Sinai for allegedly refusing to leave building he plans to convert to ASC
Gastroenterologist Shawn Khodadadian, MD, owner of a three-story building housing Mount Sinai's Heart Institute in New York City, is suing the health system for $596,000 in alleged unpaid rent, Commercial Observer reported Oct. 4. Mount Sinai's Heart Institute first subleased the space in 2013 for $19,144 a month, according to...
