The Hill

Protecting Ukraine’s future security

On Sept. 30, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan deflected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s request for accelerated admission to NATO – for a “different time” – and said the best way to help Ukraine was through “practical on-the-ground support.” With tangible Western backing, Ukraine has gained battlefield momentum. This support may remain vital.
