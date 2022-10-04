ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
AFP

Venezuela frees 7 Americans in swap for Maduro wife's nephews

Caracas on Saturday freed seven detained Americans -- including five oil executives -- in exchange for the release of two nephews of Venezuela's first lady who were jailed in the United States for drug trafficking. - Oil executives freed - Five of the seven freed Americans were executives of the Citgo oil corporation, detained in 2017 while on a business trip to the South American country and accused of corruption.
U.S. POLITICS
ABC News

Haiti at breaking point as economy tanks and violence soars

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- Daily life in Haiti began to spin out of control last month just hours after Prime Minister Ariel Henry said fuel subsidies would be eliminated, causing prices to double. Gunshots rang out as protesters blocked roads with iron gates and mango trees. Then Haiti’s most powerful gang...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolás Maduro
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brittney Griner
iheart.com

German Diplomat Who Laughed At Trump UN Speech Refuses Comments Now

Back in 2018 in remarks made to the UN General Assembly, Trump warned that German that they’ve “become totally dependent on Russian energy” and that “reliance on a single foreign supplier can leave a nation vulnerable to extortion and intimidation.”. Video of the speech, shows German...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Venezuela#President Of Venezuela#Military Prison#Haiti#Americans#Venezuelan#The State Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
WNBA
americanmilitarynews.com

Nat’l Guardsman commits suicide at US-Mexico border

A Texas National Guard soldier died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Eagle Pass, Texas on Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed in a statement. “Cecilia and I are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of a soldier with the Texas National Guard. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the soldier,” Abbott’s statement read. “Texas Rangers are leading the investigation, as the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety coordinate with local law enforcement.”
EAGLE PASS, TX
AFP

Nicaragua breaks ties with Netherlands, bars US envoy

Nicaragua found itself even more isolated on the international stage Saturday after saying it would deny entry to the ambassador appointed by Washington and then severing diplomatic ties with the Netherlands. Declared persona non grata on Friday, EU ambassador Bettina Muscheidt left Nicaragua Saturday on a commercial flight to France via Mexico City.
POLITICS
CBS News

U.S. national, mom and infant among those killed as Iran rains missiles down on Kurds in northern Iraq

An American citizen, a mother and her 1-day-old infant are among the 14 people who were killed this week by a barrage of Iranian missiles fired at Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in northern Iraq. Iran's Revolutionary Guards (ICRG) targeted Kurdish opposition groups in northern Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region with dozens of missiles and explosives-laden drone aircraft.
MIDDLE EAST
The Associated Press

Drug capo among 16 dead in bloody Ecuador prison riot

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — The death toll from a bloody fight among inmates at a prison in central Ecuador rose to 16 Tuesday, and authorities said one of the dead was an alleged drug gang boss who had evaded charges in Peru by faking his death during the pandemic. Officials said the number of wounded from clashes among inmates armed with guns and knives at the state prison in Latacunga stood at 43, with two in critical condition. The fighting erupted Monday and continued into the early hours of Tuesday. The drug capo was identified as Leonardo Norero, alias “El Patron.” Authorities said that they could confirm his death but that rules allowed details of how he died to be given only to his family. Norero, 35, had been arrested in an exclusive area of Guayaquil in late May during a raid that officials said seized 42 gold bars, weapons, jewelry and about $7 million in cash. They said he owned at least seven companies and luxury real estate, among other assets.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy