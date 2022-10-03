Read full article on original website
Delaware County judge clears name following case of 'paper terrorism'
For months, Delaware County Common Pleas Court Judge David M. Gormley has sought to clear his record and name following a barrage of charges filed against him by a Westerville resident he once ruled against and who claimed that he owed money to her. Gormley was vindicated Thursday when a visiting judge ruledthat...
Biden administration has reunited 500 families separated under Trump
The Biden administration has reunited 500 children separated from their parents under the Trump White House’s zero tolerance border policy, an official told The Hill Friday. The benchmark follows nearly two years of steady work by the Biden administration, which tasked itself with reuniting an estimated more than 1,000 children who remained separated from their parents due to the 2018 Trump policy.
Protecting Ukraine’s future security
On Sept. 30, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan deflected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s request for accelerated admission to NATO – for a “different time” – and said the best way to help Ukraine was through “practical on-the-ground support.” With tangible Western backing, Ukraine has gained battlefield momentum. This support may remain vital.
New survey suggests little progress against U.S. teen vaping
The latest government study on teen vaping suggests there's been little progress in keeping e-cigarettes out of kids' hands.
