Police: 2 seventh-graders charged after AirDrop threat during middle school dance
Two seventh grade students were charged with a felony after a threat was sent out during a dance at C.J. Hooker Middle School.
Bridgeport PD: Man killed, 2 wounded in early morning shooting
A 29-year-old man from Bridgeport was found fatally shot and two others were wounded early Saturday morning near an intersection in the city, Bridgeport police said.
Police: Man arrested in fatal stabbing of North Bellmore woman
Police say a man was arrested for fatally stabbing a woman in North Bellmore.
Fairfield man critically injured by Bridgeport hit-in-run driver pleads for suspect to come forward
A Fairfield man who suffered critical injuries in a Bridgeport hit-and-run is pleading for the driver to surrender to police.
NYPD: Arrest made in fatal Morris Height subway stabbing
Police arrested and charged 27-year-old Saquan Lemons with the murder of 38-year-old Charles Moore.
Police: Adult intentionally hits teen with car in Mastic Beach
The teen was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.
Police: 2 pedestrians hurt in Central Islip hit-and-run
According to police, the incident happened around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Hawthorne and Suffolk avenues.
Police urge against vigilantism in wake of Newark prep school guidance counselor case
Police say the case started with an online message between former counselor Didier Jean-Baptiste and someone he believed to be a 14-year-old boy.
Police: Man stabbed multiple times in unprovoked attack at subway station
Police are searching for a suspect connected to the unprovoked stabbing of a man at the 176th Street subway station.
New Haven police officer shot twice following police-involved shooting with suspect, police say
A New Haven police officer was shot twice early this morning after exchanging gunfire with a suspect who later ran away, police say.
State police are seeking the man they say was involved in a burglary in Litchfield County
In a photo released by police, the suspect is wearing a mask, but police say they hope the jacket is unique enough that someone may recognize him.
Newark prep school guidance counselor accused of inappropriate contact facing multiple charges
A guidance counselor who worked at St. Benedict's Prep in Newark who is accused of trying to make contact and foster a relationship with whom he thought was an underage boy has now been charged in the case. Jersey City police arrested Didier Jean-Baptiste Thursday. The guidance counselor was recently...
Police: 3 wanted for robbing Manhasset Fendi store
Police are searching for three suspects they say robbed a Fendi store in Manhasset.
NYPD: Man wanted for groping woman in the Bronx
Police say a man is wanted for a forcible touching incident last month in the Bronx.
Police: Man wanted for robbing woman at gunpoint in North New Hyde Park
Police say just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, the 52-year-old woman was walking on Denton Avenue near Hillside Avenue.
Police: 42-year-old woman stabbed to death inside her N. Bellmore home
The Homicide Squad says Anthony D. Paruolo, 37, was arrested. He is charged with murder in the second degree.
'A beautiful personality.' Slain football teammate remembered at Half Hollow Hills West game
Half Hollow Hills West High School football team had a game Saturday in remembrance of one of their own. It was an emotional halftime ceremony for the family from Dix Hills who were surrounded by the football team during a presentation. The jersey of 21-year-old Luis Cameron Rimmer-Hernandez was presented to his mother. Her son was gunned down in Huntington Station back in August 2021.
