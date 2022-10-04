Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
butlerradio.com
Local Students Fundraising for Local Charity
With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, students at Butler County Community College are fundraising once again to allow for research. BC3’s Project Pink campaign benefits the Glimmer of Hope Foundation—which is a breast cancer awareness charity in Wexford. The Social Awareness Club will sell raffle tickets for...
butlerradio.com
Local State Representative to Host Hearing Focusing on EMS
The public has an opportunity to hear more about the state’s crisis with EMS later this week. State Representative Tim Bonner will hold a hearing of the House Majority Policy Committee at the Grove City Municipal Building Tuesday at 9 a.m. Testifiers including the Mercer County public safety director...
butlerradio.com
South Butler Community Library to Host Local Authors
The public is invited to attend a free event to hear from a couple of local authors who have written books about living faith. The South Butler Community Library is hosting Bruce Kelly and Gary Goerk, for their “Author Talk Night” series at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Dr. Kelly...
butlerradio.com
Mars Area School District to Participate in WPIAL Food and Fund Drive Challenge
Local residents are invited to join the Mars Area School District to help neighbors in need. The second annual WPIAL Food and Fund Drive Challenge to support the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank begins tomorrow. Monetary donations can be made through Saturday, October 22nd on the Pittsburgh Food Bank website....
cranberryeagle.com
Survey invites Cranberry residents to weigh in on park use
Cranberry residents can now make their voices heard on the future of township parks and recreation areas through a newly available survey. The Cranberry Township Comprehensive Recreation, Park and Open Space Plan Survey opened officially at the beginning of October. It invites locals to share their opinions on priorities and hopes for the parks of Cranberry Township.
butlerradio.com
Linda L. Wensel Mealy
Linda L. Wensel Mealy, 73, of Meridian, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, under the care of Quality Life Services-Sugarcreek, in Worthington, PA. Born July 1, 1949 in Kittanning, PA, Linda was the daughter of the late William and Martha (Ball) Wensel. Linda was a 1967 graduate of Shannock...
butlerradio.com
Butler City’s Cultural District Unveiled This Weekend
The new Butler Cultural District will make its debut this weekend in the downtown area. The idea was conceived by the Butler PM Rotary as a way to showcase the arts community and venues in the city. The formal event is titled “Visions of CommUnity” and will feature various art...
butlerradio.com
St. Barnabas Hosting Ladies Day
Those looking for a fun day with friends this weekend while supporting a great cause are invited to a Ladies Day Out. St. Barnabas Charities is presenting this activity from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Trees Manor at St. Barnabas in Gibsonia. The day will include food stations,...
Local teacher reinstated after refusing to use preferred pronouns, district policy suspended
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — More than 400 people packed into the auditorium at South Side Area School District in Beaver County Wednesday evening. The majority were there in support of biology and anatomy teacher Daren Cusato. Cusato was suspended last week after refusing to refer to transgender students by their preferred pronouns, citing religious beliefs.
monvalleyindependent.com
McKeesport may strengthen legal fireworks ordinances
Fireworks can really add to the festivities at summertime community events and on holidays like the Fourth of July and Labor Day. And it’s legal in Pennsylvania to set off some bigger fireworks. In McKeesport though, some residents are fed up with neighbors setting off fireworks at all hours...
On A Positive Note: Celebrating survivors at nail salon in Upper St. Clair
UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. (KDKA) — The perfect mani-pedi can be one of life's delightful little indulgences.But a day of pampering and polishing at Frenchies Modern Nail Salon in Upper St. Clair was about more than being beautiful. "Prosecco and Polish" is a campaign in partnership with the non-profit organization Fighting Pretty. It's all about raising awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness Month and helping survivors and advocates feel empowered and strong. Cancer survivor Noreen O'Brien says self-care, like spa visits and manicures, can be part of the healing process."It's a sign of healing," O'Brien said. "It's a sign of keeping a bright perspective on one of the hardest times of your life." And since Frenchies focuses on clean beauty in its products and environment, the women who took advantage of the event said it was a perfect place for respite and relaxation.
$3M plaza coming to Boardman
The $3 million construction of a new plaza in Boardman will begin soon.
butlerradio.com
Billie Jo Henry
Billie Jo Henry, 47, of Butler passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022. She was born in Butler on October 9, 1974 to the late William and Sara Henry Sr. Billie was a full-time mom and grandmother. She loved spending time with her kids, grandkids, and cats. She also enjoyed music, drawing, shopping, cooking, and keeping kids on their toes. Billie was always the life of the party. She was loved and will be forever missed. Billie was the mother of Crystal Baptiste, Jonathan Sullivan, Timothy Sullivan, Kaitlyn Sullivan, Joshua Henry, Matthew Maier, and Mackenzie Maier; sister of William Henry II and Sandra Ross; and grandmother of Danek Critchlow, Jayce Sullivan, and Lilly Henry. All arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
Sherwood Nursery in Washington County feeling the impact of inflation
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Fall is one of the busiest times of the year for Sherwood Nursery, which has been family-owned and operated in Washington County for more than half a century. Even though they have the most loyal customers, who have been coming for decades, a lot of...
butlerradio.com
UPMC Planning Addition To Cancer Center
A local medical provider is planning to build an addition at a busy facility. At their meeting earlier this week, the Butler Township Planning Commission recommended approval to a plan introduced by representatives of the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. The company would like to construct a 2,000 square foot addition...
New Kensington job fair features 12 local employers
CareerLink Alle-Kiski will hold a job fair Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its New Kensington office, 1150 Fifth Ave. Registration is not required. A dozen local companies will be recruiting at the event, said Phil Grove, account representative for CareerLink in New Kensington, which includes portions of Allegheny, Westmoreland and Butler counties.
butlerradio.com
Body of Missing Harmony Businessman Found in Allegheny River
The body of a missing Harmony businessman was found earlier this weekend in Allegheny County. According to our news partners at WPXI, first responders were called to the Allegheny River near North Shore Drive and Art Rooney Avenue around 12:45pm on Saturday. Officials say that a diving team was searching...
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public park
A Pennsylvania judge recently ruled in favor of allowing city officials to remove a statue of Christopher Columbus from a public park in the Commonwealth. Read on to learn more.
butlerradio.com
Penn United Holding Hiring Day For Manufacturing Day
A Butler County company is marking “National Manufacturing Day” with a special event Friday. Penn United Technologies of Sarver will hold a grand opening ceremony for a new Advanced Materials Processing Facility along with an open recruiting event on Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. The day will...
butlerradio.com
Pamela J. “Pam” Emery
Pamela J. “Pam” Emery, 66, of Bruin, went to be with the Lord early Thursday morning, October 6, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot. Pamela was born in Butler on January 17, 1956. She was the daughter of the late Robert G. and Eleanor C. McGarvey Smith.
