Fayetteville, NC

The Dog Stop® Secures New Locations in Third Quarter of 2022

October 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The Dog Stop® is thrilled to announce that they have signed multiple franchise deals in the third quarter of 2022 that will bring more than 20 locations. This exciting development in the brand’s national expansion will continue to address the demand for top quality pet care within an industry which is predicted to more than double, exceeding $250 billion by 2030.
NC man scratches lottery ticket in store, wins $100,000

SAMPSON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An avid North Carolina fisher recently reeled in a $100,000 prize from a $30 scratch-off ticket. Michael Montgomery is a landscaper from Autryville who bought his 200X The Cash ticket from the Lucky 7 Express on Goldsboro Road in Wade. He says he scratched...
List of new foods announced for NC State Fair

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo isn’t happening this year, but the North Carolina State Fair is back this month with tons of new foods to try. The annual Raleigh event kicks off October 13th and runs through the 23rd, giving you plenty of chances to take the drive up I-40 to check out what’s new this year.
The Halal Guys Continues Expansion with 12 New Locations Opening in Q4

October 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // New York - 2022 saw The Halal Guys reach a milestone of 100 locations, with 13 new locations slated to open before year’s end. During its eight years franchising through Fransmart, The Halal Guys have made Halal food as mainstream in America as sushi, tacos and burgers. The halal restaurant continues its growth as new and existing franchisees are slated to open 12 new locations throughout the United States in Q4.
City Wide Facility Solutions Expands Into South Louisiana

October 06, 2022 // Franchising.com // BATON ROUGE, La. - City Wide Facility Solutions announces the opening of its first location in the state of Louisiana. The new office will serve over 40 parishes across the entirety of Southern Louisiana. Local building owners and property management companies throughout Louisiana and...
New 300-acre park planned near Garner and Fuquay-Varina

GARNER, N.C. — A large park, Wake County's first new park to be built in over a decade, is expected to open in 2024. The 300-acre Beech Bluff County Park will be located at 3355 N.C. Highway 42 near the Willow Spring community, close to Garner and Fuquay-Varina. For those familiar with the area, the park will be near Porter Farms Nursery.
North Carolina woman wins $1 million on scratch-off

MONROE, N.C. (WGHP) — Susan Underwood, of Monroe, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Underwood bought her winning Millionaire Maker ticket from Rollinghill Express on West Roosevelt Boulevard in Monroe. When Underwood arrived to collect her prize, she had a decision to make. […]
