Casey DeSantis Visits First Responders in SW Florida
First Lady Casey DeSantis visited first responders supporting Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in Lee County. Mrs. DeSantis personally served hot meals to nearly forty men and women who have been carrying out search and rescue missions in the most ravaged communities and had the opportunity to speak with individual first responders and thank them for their unrelenting servitude.
